‘American Idol’ Episode 15 performances ranked: Monday’s Top 10 singers from worst to best

“American Idol” continued with the 15th episode of Season 20 on Monday, April 25. This installment of the ABC reality TV competition saw the Top 11 singing judge’s songs chosen by Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Each contestant was given three options, one from each judge. They then chose one song to sing for America’s votes without knowing which judge picked it.

At the end of the night Lady K and Tristen Gressett landed at the bottom. Since Katy and Luke tied with the most contestants choosing their song selections, they got to decide which artist to save. They saved Lady K and sent Tristen packing. So who was the best from Monday night? And have they continued to improve each week? Below I rank each hopeful from the least impressive (but with room to grow) to a possible Season 20 frontrunner.

Below are the Top 10 rankings:

10. Mike Parker (“Chasin’ You” by Morgan Wallen): Out of all the songs offered, he chose this one? This was his least successful performance of the week, but it was far from his worst in the competition this season. Vocally, the song did not work for his voice as much as so many other songs would have. Was I surprised that this was a song choice from Luke? Not really. Glad Mike got a jacket though, so there was a plus at the end.

9. Emyrson Flora (“lovely” by Billie Eilish): I was actually very surprised that Emyrson did not go with the Cyndi Lauper song. Saying that, this was one of Emyrson’s best performances so far in the competition in terms of vocals. The performance aspect of it was the bigger shock since she owned the stage like she hasn’t before. I figured this was Katy’s song choice.

8. Jay (“Lilac Wine” by Jeff Buckley): Jay had three amazing options to choose from so there was no losing in this situation. Would I have gone with this particular song? Probably not. This was a great vocal but it needed more than just lilac lighting for the performance to stand out tonight overall. I thought this was Katy’s song choice and I ended up being correct. I still want to know who chose the Usher song though.

7. Lady K (“traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo): Did I expect this song choice? No, I was thinking the Carrie Underwood tune would be the song in the end. She should have really thought this one through since the first half was not great. The second half was stellar though. I really thought that this performance would not affect her standing in the competition though. I actually thought this was a Luke song choice but it ended up being Lionel’s. Much to my surprise, the judges received a save and we are gifted with at least one more performance from an incredible singer.

6. Noah Thompson (“Heartbreak Warfare” by John Mayer): After nailing his performance last night, I was not a bit surprised to see this song as an option. I was praying that he would choose it and lo and behold he did. This is my second favorite performance from Noah in this competition. It just worked so well for him! I really thought this was another Lionel song choice but the fact he thought it was a Katy pick, made me night. I figured it was not her off the bat.

5. Leah Marlene (“Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan): Was I shocked that she chose this classic song? No, since it is just one of those songs that is so timeless and everyone knows it. Vocally, Leah sounded great, per usual. The red lighting on the stage was a nice touch as well. In the end, it just was not as memorable to me as my top 4. I thought this was a Katy choice and ended up being correct.

4. Fritz Hager (“Wonderwall” by Oasis): I love this song. Fritz delivered great vocals since this song was right in his wheelhouse. The performance itself was not as memorable. I am not saying that a close-up of his guitar playing behind him was a bad choice, but it felt very dated. I was shocked that Luke had picked that song for Fritz to be honest. I really thought it was Katy as well.

3. HunterGirl (“9 to 5” by Dolly Parton): I love this song. I never met a person who does not love it. This was easily my favorite performance from her in this entire competition. This was the biggest surprise of the night for me and I loved every second of this performance. I thought Luke had picked it for HunterGirl and ended up being correct.

2. Christian Guardino (“I’m Not the Only One” by Sam Smith): When I saw the song choices, I just knew all three were really great songs for Christian’s voice. To the surprise of nobody, he nailed every single aspect of this performance and gave us his best performance in the competition thus far. I was actually pretty surprised when it was revealed that Katy chose this song since I thought for sure she was the Stevie Wonder song, which ironically he almost ended up singing.

1. Nicolina (“Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson): With a song choice that was not in her usual wheelhouse, Nicolina showed a different side with a hit from the very first “American Idol” winner. The risky choice resulted in a great performance that started off the night with huge energy. This was a great song choice from Lionel. Was I shocked that he chose it? No, but apparently everyone else was. Not sure why though.

