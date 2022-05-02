‘American Idol’ Episode 16 performances ranked: Sunday’s Top 7 singers from worst to best

“American Idol” continued with the 16th episode of Season 20 on Sunday, May 1. This installment of the ABC reality TV competition saw the Top 10 singing Disney songs for judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Ah Disney Night! The night where contestants discover the inner child and we learn of their Disney memories. The night where Katy gets to cosplay as a classic Disney character. The Night where many viewers scratch their heads and hope for a song choice that has not been utilized in seasons past.

Much like it’s “Dancing with the Stars” counterpart, the week is equally loved and dreaded simultaneously. I personally love this week since I love all things Disney. Add in Derek Hough as a mentor, the Muppets, and a performance of “Encanto” megahit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” and I was in Disney heaven.

At the end of the night Emyrson Flora, Lady K and Mike Parker were sadly eliminated. So who was the best from Sunday night? And have they continued to improve each week? Below I rank each hopeful from the least impressive (but with room to grow) to a possible Season 20 frontrunner. Hit the lights and let’s go!

Below is the American Idol season 20 episode 16 performances ranked: Who was best?

7) Noah Thompson (“You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story”): Noah should never sing about Bruno again. That was brutal. Watching him reunite with his son was heartwarming beyond belief. Choosing the first song from the “Toy Story” franchise of the night, Noah had me singing along with his perfect song choice. It was evidently clear that this was going to be the night where Noah would connect with a song like never before and blow America away. This was Noah completely in the zone and I could not get enough of it. Can we get Katy to record a birthday video for his son?

6) HunterGirl (“I See the Light” from “Tangled”): After a pretty amusing interaction with Derek Hough, we learned that she might have the slightest of crushes on the “Dancing with the Stars” legend. Win or lose, can we get her on the upcoming season? More importantly, HunterGirl provided us with her best vocal so far in the competition. It was an unexpected song choice that fit her voice so perfectly that I was kicking myself for not anticipating it. On a night where everyone sounded incredible, this performance was just everything “American Idol” is all about. If this was a past season, even Simon Cowell himself would be on his feet at the end of that poignant and beautiful performance.

5) Jay (“Remember Me” from “Coco”): Watching Jay and his mom on the ride was hilarious. It’s like what I imagine my mom would do on any roller coaster. I distinctly remember watching “Coco” shortly after my grandmother passed away so this song has a special place in my heart. Leave it to “American Idol” to emotionally knock me out. Jay’s rendition was heartwarming and heartbreaking all at once for me. Vocally, he sounded incredible and I would not change a single thing about his performance whatsoever.

4) Leah Marlene (“When She Loved Me” from “Toy Story 2”): For the second season in a row, this heart wrenching song was utilized by the most unique contestant in the competition. Coincidence? I think not. Watching Leah interact with Derek was amazing since they both have that positivity that emanates from within them and lights up a room. This was easily Leah’s best performance in the competition in my opinion. If Leah does not become a superstar after “American Idol,” I would be floored.

3) Fritz Hager (“Go the Distance” from “Hercules”): This is one of my favorite Disney songs of all-time. “Go the Distance” has had such a profound effect throughout my academic life that it’s slightly scary. It was consistently playing in my head during exams. Naturally, I had extremely high expectations for this performance and all of them were exceeded. This was easily Fritz’s best performance, and much like Christian Guardino, he rose to a whole other level. I loved every single second of it.

2) Christian Guardino (“Circle of Life” from “The Lion King”): Every grown adult is a giant man-child at any Disney park, so I love how he verbalized it so perfectly. Throw in a Michael Bublé surprise and I am pretty sure Christian might have just had the best day of his life. Choosing such an iconic song that everyone knows was a risk since the original has yet to be beaten. Elton John still holds the throne as far as I am concerned, but Christian’s cover was easily my favorite performance from him so far in the competition. This cover was right on par with Jennifer Hudson way back when. Christian chose the perfect week to turn on the extra energy he was hiding from us.

1) Nicolina (“Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid”): With Katy dressed as Ariel and Nicolina singing the villain anthem from the same film, this felt very much like an episode of the “The Twilight Zone” mixed with Disney. What I enjoyed even more was Nicolina suppressing utter shock when her siblings surprised her. That was the face of “I will get you back later!” The song choice, while unexpected, was pure perfection. This might be the most fun we have seen Nicolina have all season. I would go as far as to say this is her best performance of the season thus far. Dear future contestants, please pick more villain songs from now on! Good luck following that performance in the upcoming live action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” Mellissa McCarthy!

