Top 6 moments from ‘American Idol’ Season 20 reunion: Paula and Randy return, incredible duets from familiar faces…

In celebration of the milestone 20th season, “American Idol” greats Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kris Allen, Maddie Poppe, Laine Hardy, Willie Spence, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Grace Kinstler, Laci Kaye Booth and additional surprise guests reunited on the “Idol” stage for a night of unforgettable performances.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie had guests as well when Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul returned to the judging panel. Below are the Top 6 moments from “American Idol” season 20 episode 17: The Great Idol Reunion.

1. The Return of Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul: When many think of “American Idol,”they remember the three original judges. Luckily for us, two of them returned for this historic reunion. Although Paula Abdul filled in as a guest judge last season, this was Randy Jackson’s first physical return to the show since his departure. This OG Idol duo has chemistry that is infectious and large personalities that can light up a room. They were just two of the reasons why the show was must-see television during their seasons as judges, with Randy being the longest lasting judge on the show before eventually becoming the in-house mentor. Watching Paula become emotional at the sight of former contestants that she views as her babies was especially touching. Hey producers, can we make Paula and Randy guest mentors this season or next?

2. Ruben Studdard and Jordin Sparks: Having two iconic American Idol winners sing “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)” by Aretha Franklin & George Michael was brilliant. Not only have they become two of the show’s most successful winners, racking up hits and awards since their wins, this duo has so much star power and only gets better with age. Is there a better “Idol” alum at working a crowd than Jordin? She still remains the best contestant to work a crowd in “American Idol” history, in my opinion. What can I say about Ruben that everyone has not already said over the years? The winner of Season 2 is just so likable and has an incredible voice.

3. Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson: Maddie Poppe won the first ABC season with Caleb coming in second. Equally as famous is the fact that they hid an entire relationship until the finale. There was something in the water that season clearly. Giving them a classic country duet from Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers, “Islands in the Stream” resulted in a performance that can only be described as perfection.

4. Kris Allen and David Cook: I do not know what I find funnier, the interaction between the two winners of seasons 7 and 8, or the fact that many on social media did not recognize either of them. David Cook was just on the show for Hollywood Week as a mentor! I will give those viewers a pass on Kris Allen though since most are still in shock Adam Lambert did not win that season. Do not fear Kris, I still listen to your music so I’ll just double down on that from now on. Their performance showed why they won the Idol crown on their respective seasons with impeccable vocals. I am still shocked that both are not bigger stars than they already are.

5. The Triumphant Return of Willie and Grace: From last season, runner-up Willie Spence and third place finisher Grace Kinstler returned to light up the stage. They are without a doubt two of the best that “American Idol” has ever seen and they have an amazing friendship. Watching them reunite with the judges was emotional. It was like watching proud parents at their child’s wedding. Just pure joy. Also, we learned the Queen of England watches “American Idol”!

6. Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina: Two huge country stars came from Season 10 and they were the winner and runner-up, respectively. With their amazing personalities and voices, both have become household names. Lauren even made the finale of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2019, with a freestyle to a Luke Bryan hit nonetheless. This was an incredible duet for the ages and made me want them to do a duets album like many of the country greats did in the past. Again, it felt like yesterday for me since I distinctly remember watching that finale and rooting for both to win.

