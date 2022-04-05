‘American Idol’ Episode 9 performances ranked: All 24 showstoppers from worst to best

“American Idol” continued with the ninth episode of Season 20 on Monday, April 4. This installment of the ABC reality TV competition saw judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie choosing the Top 24 that will compete for America’s vote. The final Hollywood week challenge had singers perform one more solo with a live band, called Showstoppers. The Top 24 will perform at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii on Sunday, April 10 and Monday, April 11.

So who was the best of the night? And did they step up their game since their first Hollywood Week performance? Below I rank each hopeful from the least impressive (but with room to grow) to a possible Season 20 frontrunner. Of course we didn’t see them all, so it wasn’t an even playing field for everyone.

Below are my rankings for all 24 Hollywood Week showstoppers who advanced, from worst to best:

24 – 22. Allegra Miles/Mike Parker/Elli Rowe (Songs Unknown): We did not get to see them sing, but I would feel terrible not giving them the praise they deserve for being great singers. That is the sole reason why they are ranked this low for this episode. Side note, this is the third time that the show has not shown all the contestants singing, which just strikes me as a bit odd for a show that gave us terrible auditions by the handful in earlier seasons.

21. Cadence Baker (“The Story” by Brandi Carlile): Did anyone else find this performance to be a bit pitchy? Just me? I love her voice though and was hoping that she would advance to the Top 24.

20. Sir Blake (“Honesty” by Pink Sweat$): This was a good song choice but, by the end of the night, I had almost forgotten about the performance entirely. He has grown on his journey thus far so he cannot afford to do another forgettable performance like this again.

19. Sage (“I Hate This” by Tenille Arts): Good song choice from Sage…that had a not-so-great vocal in my opinion. I think she has a ton of potential and song choice will be especially imperative to her success or lack thereof in this competition.

18. Danielle Finn (“Evergreen” by Yebba): Forgettable performance but a great voice. Danielle could either be hit or miss with voters, so she really needs to pick perfect songs for her voice.

17. Daniel Marshall (“Hard Workin’ Man” by Brooks & Dunn): The victor of our second sing off of the night benefitted from delivering a slam dunk when the pressure was at its highest. Brooks & Dunn’s song was not a great choice for him on the big stage but my gut says that he will bounce back from this close call.

16. Scarlet (“You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette): Scarlet redeemed herself from her last performance in a major way. She’s absolutely a contestant to watch out for if she keeps up performances like that from here on out.

15. Fritz Hager (“Inconsequential Love” by Fritz Hager): Original songs can be risky since some are not great. This particular song fell in the grey area between memorable and forgettable. Vocally, Fritz sounded great though. He is my dark horse this season for a reason. “American Idol” voters are going to love him.

14. Jacob Moran (“Is That Alright?” by Lady Gaga): I almost forgot he was on this season but thankfully “Idol” reminded us how good he is and how unique of a voice he has.

13. Katyrah Love (“Sweet Thing” by Rufus and Chaka Khan): This was a perfect song choice for Katyrah’s voice. As a result, the judges and audience were treated to an incredible performance. Did she need all the tricks in a row? No. We have Mariah Carey already. We want Katyrah, and if she just happens to throw some of those in her performances, that would be great, but her voice is so good that I could not help but love this performance.

12. Ava Maybee (“Falling” by Harry Styles): Ava saved her best performance for the perfect moment. This was an incredible vocal and perfect song choice. Keep up the good work, Ava! A sing-off in front of the judges…yikes. Nerve wracking to say the least but she sounded amazing on that too.

11. Emyrson Flora (“Honey” by Kehlani): Unexpected song choice that was a genius choice. Emyrson definitely has the chops to make a big splash in this competition if she keeps delivering vocals like that. By the end of the song, she had the crowd in the palm of her hand like she did the majority of voters based solely upon the reaction I saw online when the show was over. The perfect time to level up her game in this competition.

10. Leah Marlene (“She’s a Self Made Man” by Larkin Poe): While this was not Leah’s strongest performance, it more than showed that she is ready for the big stage with her star quality. This was an easy yes from the judges and Leah sailed through into the Top 24. Leah seems like a contestant voters will really like, so fingers crossed.

9. Noah Thompson (“Stay” by Rihanna): This should have not worked as well as it did. On paper, it was a weird choice but then somehow the performance ended up being Noah’s best thus far in this competition. Something tells me that we are going to see a lot of him in the live rounds if he keeps surprising everyone.

8. Jay Copeland (“Jar of Hearts” by Christina Perri): Jay finally had that perfect song choice. This was by far my favorite performance from him in this competition thus far. Once he taps into his emotions more on stage, he will be a force to be reckoned with in this competition. Until then, I think he should do well with the voters, but he needs to stop trying to be so perfect.

7. Tristen Gressett (“Come Together” by The Beatles): Tristen gave a great vocal on a Beatles classic. Was it too much? No, but it was right on that borderline of “too much”. Most improved so far this season. We have come a long way from that strange audition.

6. Christian Guardino (“Sex on Fire” by Kings of Leon): This was, how do I say this delicately, a misfire of a song choice that he somehow managed to do well on based on the strength of his vocals. My least favorite performance from Christian thus far.

5. Kenedi Anderson (“Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars): This was a perfect song choice for Kenedi. Vocally, it allowed her to shine, but unfortunately there was a little stumble in there so she went down a couple of spots this week in my rankings. I still think we have another Taylor Swift on our hands here this season.

4. Lady K. (“I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James): This particular contestant just screams “star” and “X Factor” to me. Lady K is absolutely a frontrunner in this competition after this cover that just blew the roof off the building. Also, how did “Idol” not show us her in Hollywood Week prior to this performance?

3. Huntergirl (“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” by Ashley McBride): The Platinum Ticket gave her a gift that is incredible…the boost of confidence she needed to just lay it all out there and kill it so far in this competition. Huntergirl can absolutely win this season if she keeps the great performances coming!

2. Cameron Whitcomb (“It Ain’t Me Babe” by Bob Dylan): This is the human energizer bunny, isn’t it? Can he win it by back-flipping every week? Is he an “Idol” first in terms of that skill set? Anyway, I digress. His performance of a song that I personally hate made me like the song. He sounded better than the original. I am just a tad bit worried that theme weeks might not fit his voice as well.

1. Nicolina (“Rolling in the Deep” by Adele): Third episode in a row where Nicolina is ranked high by me and, from the looks of internet reaction, I am not alone. Incredible performance. Nicolina is in it to win it!

