‘American Idol’ holiday classics: Favorite Christmas performances from Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Ruben and Clay … [WATCH]

‘Tis the season for holiday greetings and Christmas carols — and who better to sing them than some of your favorite contestants from”American Idol”? The reality TV singing competition has gifted us with some of music’s biggest superstars since Kelly Clarkson was crowned the first winner in 2002.

SEE Everything to know about ‘American Idol’ Season 21: Premiere date, judges and host

Season 21 will premiere on ABC on February 19, 2023 with host Ryan Seacrest. Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan return to critique the contestants. While we wait, scroll through 10 of our favorite festive performances from some of the show’s top alumni. Feel free to sound off in the comments and let us know your own personal picks. Happy holidays!

“Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson (Season 1 winner)

“O Holy Night” by Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken (Season 2 winner and runner-up)

“Mary, Did You Know?” by Carrie Underwood (Season 4 winner)

“Santa Claus is Coming to Town”/”Christmas (Baby Please Come Home”/”Merry Christmas Baby” medley by Taylor Hicks (Season 5 winner)

SEE 15 most successful ‘American Idol’ losers ever: Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert …

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Adam Lambert (Season 8 runner-up)

“How Great Thou Art” by Jennifer Hudson with Pentatonix (Season 3 7th-place finisher)

“A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Scotty McCreery (Season 10 winner)

“Angels We Have Heart on High”/ “Jingle Bells”/ “Joy to the World” medley by Jordin Sparks (Season 6 winner)

“The First Noel” by Gabby Barrett (Season 16 3rd-place finisher)

“Jesus, Oh What a Wonderful Child” by Kelly Clarkson & Fantasia (Season 1 and Season 3 winners)