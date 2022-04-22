Stunned ‘American Idol’ fans still can’t believe Jacob Moran was eliminated: ‘Do NOT give up’ [POLL RESULTS]

Last week on “American Idol,” a whopping six contestants were eliminated after America voted for its Top 10 and the judges saved four more, creating a Top 14. Of the half-dozen singers who left the competition, fans are most upset about Jacob Moran and Cameron Whitcomb. They both topped our recent poll asking who was most robbed of a chance of making it to the next round in this landmark 20th season. Here are the complete “American Idol” poll results:

23% — Jacob Moran

23% — Cameron Whitcomb

16% — Cadence Baker

12% — None of Them

11% — Katyrah Love

8% — Sage

7% — Elli Rowe

Jacob is a registered nurse from Dansville, MI who originally made it to Hollywood Week during the 2019 season. Now 28 years old, he spent the past three years honing his craft and becoming a more confident person. This time around, he auditioned with Katy Perry‘s song “Rise” and earned a standing ovation from her. Jacob easily sailed through to Hollywood Week for the second time.

His showstopper performance of “Is That Alright?” earned him a place in the Top 24, where he took on “In My Blood” during the Hawaii round. In the Top 20, he performed “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” for America’s votes, but it wasn’t enough to get him into their Top 10. His “save me” song was a reprieve of “Rise,” but the judges instead opted to save Allegra Miles, Jay Copeland, Mike Parker and Tristen Gressett.

“I don’t understand why they chose some people over you,” tweeted Heather Humphrey, one of Jacob’s many stunned fans. “The judges specifically said you have the best voice in the competition and I honestly thought you would be in the remaining two to win. Do NOT give up.”

Fellow supporter Chris Dean Hamby chimed in, “Thanks for the ride. It’s not over for you keep doing what you do I for one am a fan and look forward to what you do moving forward.”

Do YOU think Jacob deserved a spot in the Top 14 of “American Idol” 2022? Remember, at one point Katy called him the best technical singer in the entire competition. Sound off down in the comments section with your hot takes. The next episode of ABC’s reality TV show airs live coast to coast on Sunday, April 24.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘American Idol’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on ABC. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “American Idol” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.