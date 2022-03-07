‘American Idol’: Katy Perry schools Luke Bryan (and YOU at home) on how to sing ‘Firework’

If Katy Perry‘s “Firework” is your go-to karaoke song, you may want to pay attention to this article. As it turns out, loads of fans have been singing the lyrics wrong since the tune was first released in 2010. As Katy explains during the March 6 episode of “American Idol,” the words that follow “Make ’em go” are not “Up, Up, Up” or “Uh, Uh, Uh.”

Instead — are you ready for this? — the lyrics are “Awe, Awe, Awe.” That actually … makes sense!

Katy’s declaration comes when her co-judge Luke Bryan is chatting with Katy and Lionel Richie in between auditions of ABC’s reality TV show. “There are some habits that are throwing me a little bit,” Luke notes. “It’s just that over-exaggerated [singing].” The country superstar belts out brief moments of “Happy Birthday” and Hank Williams to emphasize his point, and then jumps out of his chair to give his own countrified rendition of “Firework,” which includes two different version of the wrong lyrics.

“It’s not ‘Up, Up, Up’ and it’s not ‘Uh, Uh, Uh,'” Katy quickly schools Luke.

Luke fires back, “Well, what is it, then? ‘Cause I’ve been dying to know all these years.”

Katy then responds cooly how to sing “Firework.” “It’s ‘Awe, Awe, Awe,'” she explains, before spelling out “A-W-E.”

Luke asks, “Is that a word in the dictionary?” Yes, Luke, it is. In fact, Merriam-Webster describes the word as “an emotion variously combining dread, veneration, and wonder that is inspired by authority or by the sacred or sublime.” Sounds like “Firework” in a nutshell!

A knowledgeable Katy turns to the camera and explains, “Yeah, it’s ‘Awe, Awe, Awe’ everybody. Get it right!” She also wants viewers at home to know that it’s not “Fireworks” plural, but instead “Firework” singular. Understood?

The dance pop song in question comes from Katy’s third studio album, “Teenage Dream” (2010). Co-written by Katy, Ester Dean, Stargate and Sandy Vee, “Firework” reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 54th Grammy Awards, losing to Adele (“Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone like You”) both times.

“American Idol” is currently airing its 20th overall season, and fifth season on ABC. Who will ultimately join the winners list that includes past champions Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood? Find out later this season.