‘American Idol’ shocker: Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson quits for ‘personal reasons’ after Top 24 performance

“American Idol” Top 24 performances continued as planned on Monday night, but there was one shocking moment viewers weren’t expecting. About 30 minutes into the episode, Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson took the stage to sing “Human” by Christina Perri. Afterwards, the 17-year old’s critique from judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie was edited out. Instead, host Ryan Seacrest cut in for an announcement.

“Well you might have noticed that there was no voting information for Kenedi’s performance just now,” Seacrest was filmed saying from his radio studio. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes and, needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season with more iconic ‘Idol’ performances coming up right now.”

Despite her early withdrawal, producers shared Kenedi’s full profile package in the episode.”Christina wrote it in a very vulnerable way,” Kenedi told mentor Bebe Rexha while discussing her Top 24 song choice. “I think that I can connect to it really well emotionally.” Later Kenedi speaks about her time on “American Idol,” stating, “This has been one of the best weeks of my life already. I couldn’t have imagined it going any better. This experience is overwhelming in the best way possible.”

Prior to Kenedi taking the stage she received a call from the “Human” songwriter, Perri, who stated, “I heard you were singing my song this week and I wanted to say hi!” An overwhelmed Kenedi broke down in tears as Perri continued, “I can’t wait to hear it. I wanted to wish you the best of luck.” Kenedi responded, “I hope I do it justice,” while continuing to wipe away tears of joy.

Kenedi had been considered one of the frontrunners to win Season 20. She received one of three Platinum Tickets throughout the audition phase along with Huntergirl and Jay. Throughout her “American Idol” journey Kenedi sang “Applause” by Lady Gaga, “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers and “Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars.

