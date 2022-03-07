‘American Idol’ recap of episode 2: Auditions continue and the second Platinum Ticket winner is revealed [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Season 5 of “American Idol” continues on ABC as superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie journey to find America’s next singing sensation. Auditions continue across Los Angeles, Austin, and Nashville, where the show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists and the second-ever Platinum Ticket winner is revealed. Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is host of “American Idol,” Sunday, March 6 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

8:00 p.m. — Last week on “American Idol”… Season 5 on ABC (and the 20th overall) kicked off with country singer Huntergirl receiving the first Platinum Ticket after impressing Luke so much that he invited her to sing at his Nashville bar. In total, 12 auditions were shown with 10 hopefuls receiving tickets to Hollywood.

8:10 p.m. — Night 2 begins with the audition of Miss America 2016, Betty Maxwell. The 27-year old from Warner Robins, Georgia never expected to win the crown and sang opera in the talent portion of the pageant. Her dream is to be the voice for a Disney princess. She actually has quite a bit of voiceover talent, which she shows us in a video package. For her audition she sings “A Moment Like This” by Kelly Clarkson and impresses the judges with her clarity and power. Katy would like to hear Betty sing a little country, so the pageant queen belts out “Jesus Take the Wheel” from Carrie Underwood. The judges see a lot of potential in Betty, but she has no artistic direction. She says “I sing everything,” which turns Lionel off because he wants her to have her own style and know her own voice. But the judges give Miss America a golden ticket and she’s off to Hollywood! Quite honestly, I was a little more impressed by Betty’s cartoon voices and I think she should pursue that! She’s got talent.

8:20 p.m. — Next up is Leah Marlene, a 20-year old from Normal, Illinois. She’s always had an expressive personality and calls her fashion choices “questionable.” Leah grew up in a house of guitars and music and tonight she’s singing “Steal My Girl” by One Direction. Her voice is delicate and pretty, which is quite different than her loud, exuberant personality. Once she hits the chorus it all sort of evens out and the judges look quite impressed with Leah. Katy calls her voice “tremendous” and asks to hear one of her original songs. Leah sings “Wisher to the Well,” reminding the judges of Catie Turner. Lionel says, “You carry your weirdness so well.” It’s a big YES for Leah.

8:30 p.m. — Next we see a montage of singers with deep family bonds through music. Mike Parker is a 27-year old carpenter from Warrenton, Virginia. His parents were in a band and inspired him musically. His mother has been feeling ill in recent weeks and has early signs of leukemia, so things have been emotional for them as of late. Mike is singing “Strawberry Wine” Deana Carter and sounds nervous. He has a great, gravely of voice and seamlessly mixes gospel runs into a country sound. Mike gave Luke goosebumps. And even though Mike considers himself an R&B vocalist, Luke says Mike could be a country star. Lionel says “simplicity is king” and the texture in his voice outweighs all of those runs. Lionel gives Mike a hug and calls him an example for kids. “All Black folks don’t play basketball or rap,” so this is Mike’s moment to inspire. He’s going to Hollywood. As the segment closes, Luke says to Lionel, “I’m fired up about this one!”

8:40 p.m. — Kelsie Dolin is an 18-year old from Boone County, West Virginia. Kelsie’s grandparents raised her and her sister because their mother was a drug addict. Last year, Keslie’s grandmother passed from COVID-19 and it has been hard on the family. Kelsie is very shy, but she’s stepping outside of her comfort zone for her grandma. She’s singing “Piece by Piece” by Kelly Clarkson and it’s captivating. She’s just a natural. This is the first time Kelsie has performed in front of anyone and the judges her to sing an Adele song. Katy wants to hear a little power. Katy is screaming, “Louder!” as Kelsie slowly takes the hint and just keeps nailing every note. Lionel is in tears. It’s a big YES for Kelsie. I loved this audition!

8:50 p.m. — Skylie Thompson is a 17-year old from Cyril, Oklahoma. She’s always dreamt of being on “American Idol,” so this is her chance. Accompanied by her dad, Davey, on guitar, Skylie is singing “Buckle Bunny.” She co-wrote this with her father and it’s catchy! Next she sings a cover of “Oklahoma City” by Zach Bryan. Katy calls Skylie’s voice “good, but young.” Luke says Skylie checks out on certain notes and is uncertain she would survive if they pushed her hard. The judges tell Skylie a “no.” She bursts into tears and Lionel says, “This is not the end, but the beginning of her career.”

9:05 p.m. — Luke Taylor is a 20-year old from Westchester, Pennsylvania with an incredibly low voice. It’s rare to have a low bass singer on “American Idol” so this could really be something! He sings “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash, which is such an obviously great choice. The guy can sing in tune and it’s so interesting to watch this voice come out of his boyish face. Luke Bryan can’t let Luke Taylor leave without singing “Frosty the Snowman.” Katy thinks his voice is cool, but if he can’t hit more notes it’s just a gimmick. In terms of this competition, Katy calls him “impractical” and says, “No.” Lionel and Luke give him a “Yes.” So Luke Taylor is heading to Hollywood!

9:20 p.m. — Kenedi Anderson is a 17-year old from Crozet, Virginia. She has moved around her whole life because of her dad’s career in football. Kennedy is one of six kids and everyone in her family is athletic except for her. She’s always been the musical one. Tonight she sits at the piano to sing “Applause” by Lady Gaga. The judges are grinning from ear to ear because they see a potential winner in front of them. Katy jokes, “I’m feeling threatened” and makes an appointment for a plastic surgeon, lol. She tells Kenedi, “Get ready to become your own hero.” Lionel thinks her voice, look and sound has answered their prayers. Luke adds, “You might be the biggest star we’ve ever seen.” The judges have unanimously decided to gift Kenedi their second Platinum Ticket!

9:30 p.m. — Isaiah Jaay is a 25-year old music teacher from Los Angeles who says he wants to bring the energy to this competition. He says a lot of people can sing, but they’re not entertainers. Unfortunately, Isaiah has a terrible voice. I’m shocked he’s a music teacher. Maybe he’s good at playing instruments. Similarly, Kaitlyn Rose, a 17-year old from Upland, California brings her own team of backup dancers to show off her subpar vocals. Kurtis Bell, a 22-year old from Dallas sounds like a master on the keys as he belts out “I Feel Good” from behind the piano, but again, his voice isn’t doing much for me or the judges. All three acts get a “No” from the judges.

9:40 p.m. — Aaron Westberry is a 20-year old grocery store worker from Greenville, South Carolina. He’s singing “2016” by Sam Hunt and he’ll accompany himself on the piano. He’s got a really cool voice that sounds nothing like Sam Hunt’s, so it’s nice to hear his version. Katy looks like she’s about to get emotional watching this baby-faced young man belt this out. He’s only been playing music for a couple years. Luke says Aaron has a “heartbreak tone” and reminds him of James Taylor. Aaron has no idea who the legendary James Taylor is. The judges give this guy a golden ticket to Hollywood.

9:50 p.m. — 18-year old Allegra Miles is a musician from St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, but some viewers might recognize her as a former semi-finalist from another singing competition, “The Voice,” on NBC. Lionel calls her songwriting “amazing” and Katy says she’s the type of artist they look for. It’s a shortened segment, but the judges give Allegra an easy YES to Hollywood. Next up is Christian Guardino, a 21-year old from Long Island, New York. Christian comes from a huge Italian family and they’re all rooting for him. Christian sings “A Song for You” by Donny Hathaway and his voice takes the judges off guard. He’s got some good technical skills, unleashing some serious runs throughout the performance. The judges give Christian a standing ovation and Lionel even hugs the crooner. It’s a big YES for Christian.

9:59 p.m. — The final audition of the night is from Lady K, a 25-year old from Montgomery, Alabama who now lives in Tuskegee. Lady K grew up with a young, single mother and at times they lived in a shelter. Her younger brother committed suicide, which was devastating to the family. She wants to pull through for her family and her brother’s death lit a fire inside of her. Lady K will sing “Wide Awake” by Katy because it symbolizes her journey. She’s got a beautiful tone and nice control over her voice. Most importantly, she has her own sound. It’s not a direct copy of Katy’s version. At the conclusion, Katy says, “How dare you!” and compliments Lady K for “reinventing the song.” It’s a yes for Lady K and we will see her in Hollywood. The aspiring singer even gave the judges thank you cards upon her exit. That’s a wrap for tonight!