‘American Idol’ viewers say Scarlet was most ‘robbed’ of Top 20 spot, but Danielle Finn and Sir Blayke are close behind [POLL RESULTS]

Following the eliminations of Scarlet, Danielle Finn and Sir Blayke on Sunday night, only the Top 20 singers remain in the running to win this landmark 20th season of “American Idol” on ABC. Viewers voted in our overnight poll that asked which of these three ousted artists was most robbed of a spot in the Top 20, and the results are in. With 25%, Scarlet nabbed more votes than her fellow contestants. Danielle followed at 22%, and then Sir Blayke trailed at 16%. However, the plurality of respondents (37%) actually thought that “None of them” were robbed this week. Here are the complete poll results:

37% — None of them

25% — Scarlet

22% — Danielle Finn

16% — Sir Blayke

In lieu of an exit interview, Scarlet simply stated, “I knew,” when host Ryan Seacrest gave her the bad news. Danielle told the host, “That’s all right,” as she tried to make light of the bad situation. And Sir Blayke took the “actions speak louder than words” approach as he raised his hands into the shape of a heart for all of his fans to see. “We heart you, too!” Seacrest shouted in response.

The remaining 20 “American Idol” contestants will take the stage one by one on Monday, April 18 to vie for America’s votes. They are: Jay Copeland, Elli Rowe, Tristen Gressett, Sage, Mike Parker, Emyrson Flora, Dan Marshall, Jacob Moran, HunterGirl, Nicolina, Cadence Baker, Allegra Miles, Lady K, Ava Maybee, Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Cameron Whitcomb, Christian Guardino, Katyrah Love and Fritz Hager.

Scarlet started out her “American Idol” journey under the radar. Her initial audition wasn’t shown in one of the main audition episodes, though she was later spotlighted during the post-Oscars episode. That’s when viewers first set their sights on the returning contestant from Season 19. Now that she’s graduated high school, the 18-year-old gave it another shot with an original song called “Bleeding.” The judges easily sent her through to Hollywood for the second time. During Hollywood Week, Scarlet took on “Rewrite the Stars” and “You Oughta Know” and then performed “Levitating” for her Hawaii showcase song.

Only a portion of Danielle’s audition was shown in the season premiere of “American Idol,” suggesting she was never someone the producers wanted to really focus on. In Hollywood Week, her performance of “Easy on Me” during the genre challenge wowed Katy Perry for all of the “crazy notes” she was able to hit. However, her showstoppers rendition of “Evergreen” prompted Katy to call it the “worst” performance she’d given on the show. Despite that negative criticism, the 17-year-old advanced to the Top 24 where she took on “Your Song” in the Aloha state.

Sir Blayke’s “American Idol” audition was shown in full during the fifth episode of the season. He explained to the judges how he had experienced homelessness in his life, but didn’t want that setback to prevent him from reaching his dreams. The 28-year-old auditioned with “Dive,” but the judges wanted to hear one of his original songs, too. He ended up squeaking by with two “yes” votes and one “no” vote. Cut to Hawaii, where Sir Blayke’s showcase performance of “Breakeven” impressed viewers, even though some worried it might be too “forgettable.”