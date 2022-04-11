‘American Idol’ recap of episode 10 season 20: Half of the Top 24 perform for America’s vote [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” continues on April 10 for its fifth season on ABC and 20th overall. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series while country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie make up the judging panel. In this episode, half of the Top 24 perform for America’s vote for the first time from Hawaii. If they survive this round they will return to Hollywood as part of this season’s Top 20.

SEE Meet the Top 24 finalists competing for America’s vote [PHOTOS]

This season the judges embark on yet another nationwide search for America’s next singing sensation. Auditions were held in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California. If given a golden ticket, hopeful idols advanced to the Hollywood round. In a new twist this season, three contestants were given a Platinum Ticket, which allowed them to skip the first phase of Hollywood week. Huntergirl, Kenedi Anderson and Jay Copeland. Each of them made the Top 24.

SEE Everything to know about ‘American Idol’ Season 20

Below, follow along with all the action on Night 10 of Season 20 of “American Idol.”

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol,” Hollywood Week concluded with the judges narrowing down contestants to the Top 24. Those singers then learned they would be singing for America’s vote from Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Who will rise to the occasion tonight on “American Idol”?

8:05 p.m. — America becomes the judge tonight. Who will we vote into the Top 20? And who will we send packing? 12 singers will perform tonight and the other 12 will sing tomorrow, Monday, April 11. Two singers from each night will be eliminated next week. Tonight’s special mentor will be Season 10 contestant Jimmie Allen. It has to be encouraging to see someone who didn’t have to win this competition to find so much success. He’s one of many!

8:10 p.m. — The first performer of the night is Jay, one of this season’s Platinum Ticket winners. Will his hot streak continue? Jay is singing “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5. He is a gifted vocalist who starts off a little theatrical, but once the tempo picks up he’s really entertaining the crowd. I love the high falsetto note he nails. Overall he works the stage like a pro. Lionel says the singing is “off the charts,” but he’s not sure about the song selection. Katy still isn’t sure who Jay is as an artist, and might be distracted by all his muscles. Luke says they’re critiquing him hard because he’s a Platinum Ticket holder and they know he has the potential to b in the Top 5.

8:15 p.m. — Next up is Elli Rowe singing “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac. It’s Elli and her guitar up there, but the band is chiming in as well. Her voice is smooth, understated and pretty. Elli is someone I could see with a future in country music. She’s not perfect, vocally, but there we no major mistakes here either. Katy says she was transported, but nerves seemed to creep in just a little bit. Luke says it felt like “a moment.” Lionel says Elli did “an amazing job.”

8:25 p.m. — Tristen Gressett is next singing the classic Beatles song, “With a Little Help from My Friends.” Jimmie gets emotional when he sees the relationship between Tristen and his mom. Aww. For his performance, Tristen isn’t playing an instrument tonight. Sure, Tristen is eccentric, but I think he’s really learned to edit himself. He’s only 17 and has great stage presence. This young performer has grown on me this season. Luke tells Tristen not to let anyone steer him in any other direction. Lionel says Tristen’s navigation of the stage is “ridiculous.” Katy calls on a priest or a pastor because Tristen is “possessed” and calls him a “freak.” She loved it.

8:35 p.m. — It’s Scarlet’s turn to take the stage and she’s singing “Levitating” by Dua Lipa. She’s really the first one doing something contemporary. Katy is inspired to stand up and clap along to this bop. Soon the other judges have joined along. Scarlet has the chops and can hit some big notes, I’m just not sure she always inserts them in the proper place. There were some notes that sounded a little off key. Others were fantastic! Scarlet has some work to do, but there’s just something about her that I really like. Lionel says the crowd is what has been missing from Scarlet the whole time. She’s an entertainer. Katy loves her song choice.

8:45 p.m. — Next up is Sage singing the Dolly Parton classic, “Jolene.” In rehearsals, Jimmie calls it a “great surprise.” She hits the stage for the performance and I’m digging this. Sage has fantastic low notes with just a hint of rasp. We haven’t heard much from Sage in the early rounds, but this performance shows us why she’s in the Top 24. Katy calls it a “hypnotic” rendition, but was missing some quirks and strengths. She still thinks Sage is among the Top 5 of the night and hopes America agrees with her. Luke compliments the flavors in Sage’s voice. Lionel says when you pick an iconic song it is imperative you make it yours. Sage was able to do that.

9:00 p.m. — Jimmie takes the stage for a guest performance of his new single, “Down Home.” Then the competition resumes with Danielle Finn singing “Your Song” by Elton John. Danielle has a great voice, I just feel like she’s trying to do the absolute most all the time. This is a simple melody that sounds best with a simple delivery. This is the worst of the night so far, but she’s only 17. Katy still gives Danielle a standing ovation and compliments the jazzy version. Luke loves Danielle’s tone, but she needs to own the stage. Lionel could hear Danielle thinking and tells her she needs to relax.

9:05 p.m. — Next up is Mike Parker, who received quite the shocking surprise when he learned this week’s mentor was Jimmie. Mike is singing Jimmie’s song “Best Shot.” Mike has been inspired by Jimmie’s journey into country music as a Black man. Now he hopes to follow the same path. There’s star quality to Mike, but his vocals on the first verse are hit or miss. Things get better when he lets loose on the chorus and continue to improve from there. The judges are on their feet and Jimmie is crying in the audience. How can voters not be moved by this? Mike should be safe tonight.

9:15 p.m. — It’s now time for the season’s youngest contestant, Emyrson Flora, singing “Angels Like Your” by Miley Cyrus. Emyrson sings with that weird formulated accent that a lot of young singers create. I’m not sure what that’s about. Despite all that, her voice is great and I don’t think anyone in this competition has more star power. I think Emyrson is someone with potential to win this season. Luke calls her “tremendous” and says her voice pulls everybody in. Lionel says you can’t teach stage presence, but Emyrson is mesmerizing and that’s called “a star.” Katy says Emyrson has a great chance to win.

9:25 p.m. — Dan Marshall is up next singing “Heaven” by Bryan Adams. He sounds pretty good! This might be the best I’ve heard him sing, but he’s really uptight on that stage. I don’t think he’s gotten completely comfortable performing yet. He also has a really fast vibrato and I’m not sure if that’s natural or because he’s nervous. Lionel says it took Dan a while to relax. Katy thinks it’s okay if Dan wants to bring his guitar back. Luke says the nerves tanked Dan’s emotion in the first half. Overall, not a good critique for Dan, but is the country fan base so powerful they’ll pull him into the Top 20 anyways?

9:33 p.m. — Jacob Moran’s “American Idol” journey began three years ago and he’s finally going to sing for America’s vote with “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes. Jimmie was so impressed with Jacob’s voice in rehearsals that the country star Jacob could win this whole competition. It’s now our turn to see him on that stage and he does sound the best I’ve heard him so far. There are a lot of vocal tricks here and at times it feels like too many, but the judges are on their feet and Jimmie has a huge smile on his face. Lionel calls it one of Jacob’s greatest performances. Katy says he rode the song well, but wants him to be even more free. Luke wants Jacob to take his high-level singing and make it come from the heart.

9:45 p.m. — Next up is another Platinum Ticket holder, HunterGirl, singing “Banjo” by Rascal Flatts. She doesn’t look one bit nervous and you can tell she puts in work in the Nashville music scene. It’s an uptempo song that doesn’t show off her voice as well as it could, but I don’t think it matters in this case. HunterGirl already has a fan base and this is the perfect time to show this side of herself as a performer. She’s not going to have any trouble advancing. Katy says there were a few missed notes, but it won’t matter. Lionel says HunterGirl has mastered the art of entertaining.

9:59 p.m. — The last artist of the night is Nicolina singing “Elastic Heart” by Sia. Jimmie tells Nicolina she could win this competition and says he wasn’t prepared for her voice. When she takes the stage for her performance she’s completely focused and doesn’t look nervous at all. Nicolina has come a long way this season. She’s always sounded great, but her confidence seems to grow with each round. For this performance we finally see a true DIVA on stage. It’s a standing ovation for Nicolina. Luke loved the performance. Lionel says her voice is angelic and mesmerizing. Katy says she always thought Nicolina sounded like a star, but now she looks like one too. That’s a wrap for tonight! Who will be America’s favorites? And which two will be left behind?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions