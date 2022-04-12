‘American Idol’ recap of episode 11 season 20: Bebe Rexha mentors Night 2 of Top 24 performances [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” continues on April 11 for its fifth season on ABC and 20th overall. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series while country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie make up the judging panel. In this episode, half of the Top 24 perform for America’s vote for the first time from Hawaii. If they survive this round they will return to Hollywood as part of this season’s Top 20.

SEE Meet the Top 24 finalists competing for America’s vote [PHOTOS]

This season the judges embark on yet another nationwide search for America’s next singing sensation. Auditions were held in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California. If given a golden ticket, hopeful idols advanced to the Hollywood round. In a new twist this season, three contestants were given a Platinum Ticket, which allowed them to skip the first phase of Hollywood week. Huntergirl, Kenedi Anderson and Jay Copeland. Each of them made the Top 24.

SEE Everything to know about ‘American Idol’ Season 20

Below, follow along with all the action on Night 11 of Season 20 of “American Idol.”

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol,” half of the Top 24 performed from Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. They were mentored by “Idol” alum Jimmie Allen. Based on America’s vote, two of last night’s performers will be sent packing alongside two of tonight’s singers during next week’s episode. Let’s get started!

8:10 p.m. — Tonight’s guest mentor is pop superstar Bebe Rexha. She will lend a hand to the remaining 12 performers from the Top 24 who have yet to sing. First up will is Cadence Baker singing “Something’s Got a Hold on Me” by Etta James. Bebe helps Cadence come out of her shell and encourages the youngster to own the stage with confidence. When she takes the stage for her performance it’s like an all new Cadence. This is a vast improvement from Hollywood Week and Cadence actually looks and sounds like a star. Lionel calls the growl in her voice and the presentation “off the charts.” Katy thinks Cadence had a “fantastic arrangement.” Luke says it’s the best she’s sounded since her original audition.

8:15 p.m. — Next up is Sir Blayke who will sing “Break Even” by The Script. Bebe encourages him to fight on stage and believe in himself. I think this is actually the best I’ve heard him sing all season, he just doesn’t really stand out from the crowd. I think Sir Blayke is going to have a tough time making it through with this song. Katy calls it a “totally different vibe” with vocals she didn’t know he had. Luke thinks Sir Blayke upped his game. Lionel tells him to remember to bring emotion to the stage.

8:25 p.m. — Allegra Miles finally takes the stage after being ignored through much of the early rounds of this competition. She is singing “Adore You” by Harry Styles and thinks it will be freeing for her to not stand behind an instrument. Her voice sounds fantastic, even though she is a TINY bit of a mumbler. Allegra definitely has her own sound and vibe, which I appreciate. Luke says her voice sounds like it has a filter, but encourages her to enunciate a bit more. Lionel calls her a “stylist” and says he knows exactly who she is when she sings. Katy calls it “mature” and “brilliant.”

8:35 p.m. — Kenedi Anderson is next singing “Human” by Christina Perri. She even gets an encouraging call from the songwriter beforehand, which makes her emotional. Kenedi really does look like a superstar on that stage. It’s no surprise the judges gave her a Platinum ticket. This is her best performance to date and it’s filled with emotion. But breaking news! Ryan makes a post-tape announcement to say that Kenedi has decided to drop out of the competition, so she won’t be moving forward. Perhaps she got a more enticing record deal already? Whatever the reason is, we wish Kenedi the best.

8:40 p.m. — Next up is Lady K who is singing a song from one of her own “Idol” inspiration, “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood. It starts off a little shaky and the judges look concerned. As the song progresses, Lady K lets her vocals rip and Lionel is getting pumped up on the sidelines. This was a slow burn with an explosive ending, but far from perfect. She’s one of my favorites this season, so hopefully it’s enough to get her through to the next round. Luke thinks that going forward he would like to hear more “angst” from Lady K. Katy agrees with Luke and tells her to get even dirtier and nastier when she sings.

8:50 p.m. — The next artist to sing is Ava Maybee singing “Tell Me Something Good” by Chaka Khan. She sounds pretty good, but I’m not sure Chaka is the right lane for Ava. Chaka has one of the biggest, funkiest voices in music history. Ava is more of an indie vocalist and she hasn’t changed the arrangement at all. I’m not feeling it. Lionel applauds her for taking a risk. Katy calls it “soulful” and “funky.”

9:05 p.m. — Noah Thompson is bringing some country to the stage with “Blue Side of the Mountain” by The SteelDrivers. As soon as he begins to sing, Noah sounds like a completely new artist. He’s a country star! This is exactly the type of artist the “American Idol” audience eats up. He keeps his eyes closed way too much and there’s much to improve on, but there’s no way he won’t make the cut this week. Katy calls it a “solid, country effort” but she wants more. Luke mentions how new all of this is for Noah. He’ll be alright.

9:15 p.m. — Next up is Leah Marlene singing “Call Me” by Blondie. Cool song choice! I love the arrangement she gives the song and her voice is definitely the centerpiece. She hasn’t been given enough credit for vocals, but that’s all about to change. Leah is a beast on that stage, not just a quirky personality. Lionel can’t sit down after this performance and says Leah is in a lane all by herself. Luke says she has totally won him over, yet again. This was a big moment for Leah.

9:30 p.m. — Up next is Cameron Whitcomb singing “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Bebe thinks he’s a star if he can harness his energy. He immediately kicks off the performance with a back flip and Bebe shakes her head in shame. Cameron continues to awkwardly move around the stage and fidget to everyone’s amusement, all while singing pretty well! Then he finishes with a back flip. Katy doesn’t know what “kind of case study” Cameron is, but everyone seems to enjoy it. Luke says telling him not to move around on stage is wasted breath.

9:40 p.m. — Christian Guardino is next with “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic. I love the musical direction he takes and his dedication to soul music. He’s got a great range and does come crazy runs. It might be a little aggressive at times, but that was a great performance. Lionel tells Christian that God has given him an incredible gift. Katy says when Christian sings he flies.

9:50 p.m. — Katyrah Love will be next on stage singing “Blame it on the Boogie” by The Jacksons. I’m impressed with her. Katyrah is comfortable on stage and looks like a natural. I never feel like she’s trying to put on some act of “being an artist.” She’s doing what comes natural and her voice is fire tonight! This is one of the best of the night. Luke says she put on a show and it “felt natural.” Katy says Katyrah is a “stallion of a singer.”

9:59 p.m. — The last artist of the night is Fritz Hager with “Waves” by Dean Lewis. He has really come out of nowhere to become one of this season’s frontrunners. There’s something magnetic and artistic about him that doesn’t feel pretentious or like he’s trying too hard. The stage presence and voice on Fritz has also improved with each round. Katy calls him “the real deal.” Luke says Fritz showed “different depths” of who he is as an artist. Lionel calls Fritz a “bulldog with attitude.” Fritz says Hollywood Week was hell, but gave him the confidence he needed for this performance. And that’s a wrap for Night 2!

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions