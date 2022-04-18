‘American Idol’ recap of episode 12 season 20: The Top 20 are revealed and sing for America’s vote [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” continues on April 17 for its fifth season on ABC and 20th overall. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series while country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie make up the judging panel. In this episode, the Top 20 are revealed and perform for America’s vote.

This season the judges embark on yet another nationwide search for America’s next singing sensation. Auditions were held in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California. If given a golden ticket, hopeful idols advanced to the Hollywood round. In a new twist this season, three contestants were given a Platinum Ticket, which allowed them to skip the first phase of Hollywood week. Huntergirl, Kenedi Anderson and Jay Copeland. Each of them made the Top 24.

Below, follow along with all the action on Night 12 of Season 20 of “American Idol.”

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol,” the second half of the Top 24 performed from Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. They were mentored by pop star alum Bebe Rexha. Based on America’s vote, the Top 20 will be revealed and perform tonight. Let’s get started!

8:07 p.m. — The first singer to make the Top 20 and perform for America’s vote is Emyrson Flora. Tonight the 16-year old is singing “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato. I think this was a solid song choice. It’s current and Emyrson is a young performer. She has star power, but this wasn’t her best vocal performance. Lionel calls her stage presence “out of control.” Katy calls her one of the “most talented” of the bunch. Luke believes she’s a superstar in the making.

8:15 p.m. — The next artist in the Top 20 is Mike Parker. Tonight he’s singing “Chasing After You” by Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris. There’s a new confidence to Mike and he looks and sounds great tonight! This is my favorite performance of his so far. Katy loves his command of the crowd. Luke says “the time is right” for him in the world of music. Lionel loves that Mike has a “storyteller’s” voice.

8:22 p.m. — The next person claiming a spot in the Top 20 is Tristen Gressett. Tonight he’s singing “Sacrifice” by The Weeknd. It’s an interesting song choice, but he’s bring out the rock edge to it, so I guess I understand what he’s going for. He’s chosen to go without any instruments tonight so he’s working the stage with just a microphone in his hand. Luke says Tristen was born to be on stage, but it wasn’t his best vocal. Lionel says, “I can’t keep my eyes off you,” and he’s a dynamic performer. Katy says Tristen is “cutting the air like an X-Men,” whatever that means.

8:30 p.m. — The fourth person in the Top 20 is Sage. Tonight she’s singing “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac. This song is in her wheelhouse and she’s doing a great job. I like her retro vibe and raspy vocals. Things get more explosive at the end and brings more power than we typically hear from her. Lionel said she brought him as close to 1968 as she could. Katy says she carved that song out like a Halloween pumpkin. Luke thought it was a great song choice.

8:35 p.m. — The fifth singer in the Top 20 is Jay. Tonight he’s singing “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse. I love this song choice and I appreciate Jay’s yellow suit even more. Jay has a great voice, but this musical arrangement is bizarre. It almost feels like it’s been adapted for a musical. He still killed it though! Katy says Jay gave us “all the sauce” we wanted. Luke says the performance solidified why they gave him a Platinum Ticket.

8:45 p.m. — Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham stopped by to promote his new single “Doin’ It Right.” He will be touring with Jimmie Allen and Chayce’s EP comes out on Friday.

8:50 p.m. — The next artist to hear good news and advance to the Top 20 is Nicolina. She’s singing “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks. I like the arrangement of Nicolina’s version. It allows her to make some interesting choices vocally and she sounds great. Luke calls her “so amazing.” Katy and Lionel agree. Nicolina seems like a safe bet to sail into the next round.

9:00 p.m. — Next to advance into the Top 20 is Jacob Moran. Tonight he’s singing “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” by Stevie Wonder. Jacob does a lot of vocal acrobatics, which is sort of exhausting to listen to. He’s got an incredible voice, but he could reign it in. Lionel wishes Jacob would have given us a bit more of the melody, but that’s okay, he sounds great. Katy calls Jacob “the best singer in the competition.” Luke calls him an “incredible singer” and wants him to bring the whole package.

9:07 p.m. — The next singer in the Top 20 is HunterGirl. Tonight she’s singing an original song she wrote called “Heartbreak Down.” She’s got a great tone and she’s clearly a good songwriter too! There is a tendency for HunterGirl to go a little off pitch from time to time, but it’s never so distracting that it ruins a performance. She’s great. Katy is putting her money on HunterGirl. Luke says she sounds like country radio and the sky is the limit. Lionel calls her “a natural.”

9:15 p.m. — The next singer in the Top 20 is Elli Rowe. Tonight she’s singing “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane. I had almost forgotten about her after last week, but I think she sounds beautiful tonight. This is a nice and unexpected song choice. I’m not sure it was a great idea to have the band come in strongly for the second half of the song because it sort of drowns out her delicate voice. Luke calls it a “beautiful performance.” Lionel tells Elli to lean into who she is. Katy calls her “small but mighty” and loves her song choices.

9:25 p.m. — The next singer to claim a spot in the Top 20 is Dan Marshall. That means that Scarlet and Danielle Finn have been eliminated from the competition. Tonight Dan is singing “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks. He sounds about as good as I’ve heard him in this competition. Lionel wants free tickets and backstage passes because “that’s as good as it gets.” Katy calls it “so fun” and says he had the best stage presence of the night. Luke congratulates him for “upping his game.”

9:35 p.m. — The results of Group 2 will be revealed next, but first we are treated to a performance from Alejandro Aranda, aka Scarypoolparty. He’s singing his song “The Darkness.” He’s still so much fun to watch play guitar!

9:40 p.m. — The next artist to earn a spot in the Top 20 is Ava Maybee. Tonight she’s singing “Anyone” by Demi Lovato. She stands flat-footed and belts out this ballad, which I give her a lot of credit for. Not everyone can pull that off. Katy says Ava reinvented that song. Luke calls it a great performance of a good song. Lionel congratulates her for going outside of her comfort zone.

9:50 p.m. — Next to make the Top 20 is Allegra Miles. Tonight she’s singing “Free Fallin'” by Tom Petty. There’s an ease to Allegra that is relaxing to listen to. I like the vocal choices she makes to the songs she covers. She makes them her own. Luke calls it “one of the most magical things” he’s ever witnessed. Lionel calls her one of the best of the evening. Kay she leveled-up in a massive way.

9:55 p.m. — Next to the stage and earning a spot in the Top 20 is Noah Thompson. Tonight he’s singing “Falling” by Harry Styles. He’s an interesting contestant because he’s a country singer that has rarely sang country music this season. I sort of like hearing his take on pop songs. Noah is still uncomfortable on stage, but there’s an X-Factor to him that America will love. Lionel tells him to enjoy the ride. Katy says Noah deserves the world. Luke says Noah will “awe shucks” his way to the top.

10:05 p.m. — The next person into the Top 20 is Leah Marlene. Tonight she’s singing “Heal” by Tom Odell. She’s bringing out a more serious side tonight and she’s nailing it. Her voice is one of the most distinct in the competition and this is her best vocal performance to date. Wow! This was a moment for her. The best performance of the night. Katy can’t believe what is happening and says Leah has turned into a beautiful woman before her eyes. Luke says this might be the best show he’s ever seen. Lionel calls Leah’s performance “possession.”

10:15 p.m. — The next person in the Top 20 is Christian Guardino. Tonight he’s singing “Imagine” by John Lennon. He’s just nailing this. So soulful. A beautiful vocal. Katy is absolutely sobbing. Luke says Christian “slayed” that perfection. Lionel calls his him “the poster child for the power of the human spirit.” Katy says Christian was put on this planet to do something super powerful and he’s doing that right now.

10:30 p.m. — Before more results we see a performance of “Love Like That” from Season 11 champ Phillip Phillips. Then Fritz Hager is named the next singer to make the Top 20. Tonight he’s singing “when the party’s over” by Billie Eilish. He says he’s not confident about his voice, but I think it’s better than he realizes. His falsetto notes are great and he sings with genuine emotion. Lionel calls it a “stellar” performance that is making him cry. Katy says Fritz has been reborn. Luke calls it “perfectly done.”

10:40 p.m. — The next singer in the Top 20 is Katyrah Love. Tonight she’s singing “Dream” by Bishop Briggs. She has a crystal clear, powerful tone. I don’t know if this song was a great choice. She’s having fun on the stage, but it’s not really translating. I think she might have a tough time getting to the next round. Katy is desperate to hear Katyrah hold some notes out longer. Luke thinks she has great energy. Lionel congratulates her.

10: 45 p.m. — The next singer in the Top 20 is Cameron Whitcomb. Tonight he’s singing “Changes” by Black Sabbath. He seems like he’s just here to be a joke, but he’s got a really good voice! He’s standing at a mic, swaying back and forth, but eventually he just can’t contain the energy anymore. He frantically struts across the stage while finishing out the song. Lionel would like him to try singing two verses seriously. Katy says Cameron should just adopt the next step of seriousness.

10:50 p.m. — The next singer in the Top 20 is Cadence Baker. Tonight she’s singing “Train Wreck” by James Arthur. Her high belting is a bit “screamy” tonight and it’s just not her most pleasing vocal performance. The judges seemed to like it though.

10:59 p.m. — It’s time for the final spot in the Top 20. It will go to Lady K. That means Sir Blayke is the third artist eliminated. Tonight Lady K is singing “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna. I’m glad the show is ending on a high note after a couple of subpar performances. Lady K has a great voice, but I think she could sass it up on a song like this even more. Overall, this was a great vocal though. Lionel says Lady K has shown us all what faith is. Katy calls Lady K “beautiful inside and out.” Luke was most impressed that she didn’t oversing it. That’s a wrap for tonight! The results will be revealed live on Monday night at 8/7c.

