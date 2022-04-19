‘American Idol’ recap of episode 13 season 20: The Top 14 are revealed [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” continues on April 18 for its fifth season on ABC and 20th overall. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series while country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie make up the judging panel. In this episode, the Top 10 vote-getters are revealed before the judges choose four more to round out the Top 14 this season.

This season the judges embark on yet another nationwide search for America’s next singing sensation. Auditions were held in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California. If given a golden ticket, hopeful idols advanced to the Hollywood round. In a new twist this season, three contestants were given a Platinum Ticket, which allowed them to skip the first phase of Hollywood week. Kenedi Anderson withdrew from the competition, but HunterGirl and Jay still remain.

Below, follow along with all the action on Night 13 of Season 20 of “American Idol.”

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol,” the Top 20 were revealed and sang for America’s vote throughout an epic three-hour episode. Hopefuls Danielle Finn, Scarlet and Sir Blayke failed to make the cut. Tonight, America’s votes will be revealed. Who will advance to the Top 14? And which six will be sent packing? Let’s go!

8:07 p.m. — Ava Maybee is first to learn her fate tonight and Ryan confirms she’s in the Top 14! With no pressure she sings “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo. Ava says she’s honored and grateful to be there.

8:12 p.m. — Next to learn his fate is Christian Guardino. He’s safe as well! He’s singing “Creep” by Radiohead. This song has been done so often on talent shows and Christian’s isn’t one of my favorite versions, so I’m glad this isn’t counting for votes.

8:20 p.m. — Next to hear his fate is Cameron Whitcomb. America has not voted him into the Top 14 so he will sing “If It Hadn’t Been For Love” by The SteelDrivers in hopes the judges will save him. Katy thinks this was his best vocal to date and said perhaps his disappointment brought his energy down to an appropriate level. Cameron says he’s growing up and he wants to be here!

8:23 p.m. — Allegra Miles is next and she learns that she has not made the Top 10 either. I’m a little surprised by this, but she’ll sing her original song “Tainted” to convince the judges to keep her. At this point I would certainly keep her over Cameron. I guess we’ll see who else falls into the danger zone tonight. I can’t imagine her missing the Top 14.

8:27 p.m. — Lady K is next and she is relieved to find out she’s made the Top 14. She sings “Bust Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan in celebration. It’s a fun, sassy rendition. It’s nice to see these artists relax and have some fun without the pressure of being judged and voted on tonight. Well, at least the Top 10…the singers in danger must be very stressed out tonight.

8:35 p.m. — HunterGirl will learn her fate next. She looks nervous, but Seacrest quickly calms her down with good news. She’s moving forward! She celebrates by singing “Vice” by Miranda Lambert.

8:38 p.m. — Katyrah Love is next and she looks like she knows what’s about to happen. She hasn’t made it through with America’s vote. Hoping to be saved by the judges, Katyrah sings “Through the Fire” by Chaka Khan. There are moments of brilliance in her voice, she’s just so inconsistent. The judges look thrilled by this performance, but I’m not. It will be interesting to see who they choose.

8:46 p.m. — Cadence Baker has been called forward and told she has not received the votes to move forward. Hoping to impress the judges one more time she sings “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston. Katy compliments how good Cadence looks. I feel like it’s never a great thing when Katy compliments a singer’s looks before their voice. I guess we’ll find out later if they save her.

8:50 p.m. — Dan Marshall is pleased to find out he’s made the Top 14 and he will celebrate with Lionel’s own “Stuck on You.” He actually sounds great on this song! It might be the best I’ve heard him yet.

9:00 p.m. — Leah Marlene is next and I have to believe she’s safe after last night’s stellar performance. That is indeed the case and she’ll celebrate with her own original, “Wisher to the Well.”

9:05 p.m. — Nicolina is next and learns she has advanced with America’s vote. She will sing “She Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles in celebration. The spots are filling up!

