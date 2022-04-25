‘American Idol’ recap of episode 14 season 20: The Top 14 perform for your vote [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” continues on April 24 for its fifth season on ABC and 20th overall. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series while country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie make up the judging panel. In this episode, the Top 14 perform in hopes of advancing to the Top 11.

This season the judges embark on yet another nationwide search for America’s next singing sensation. Auditions were held in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California. If given a golden ticket, hopeful idols advanced to the Hollywood round. In a new twist this season, three contestants were given a Platinum Ticket, which allowed them to skip the first phase of Hollywood week. Kenedi Anderson withdrew from the competition on April 11, but HunterGirl and Jay still remain.

Below, follow along with all the action on Night 14 of Season 20 of “American Idol.” Timestamps are Eastern Standard Time.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol,” the Top 10 were revealed and automatically advanced to the next round. Then the judges saved four more that will continue to compete for America’s vote. Hopefuls Cameron Whitcomb, Cadence Baker, Elli Rowe, Jacob Moran, Katyrah Love and Sage failed to make the cut. Who will shine brightest tonight?

8:07 p.m. — Voting is open, so as the show progresses remember to vote for your favorites! Tonight’s mentor is “Idol” alum Gabby Barrett. Singing first is Jay, who will perform “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars. He looks great and he shines on that stage like a star, but his vibrato is a bit shaky. I’m not sure if he’s just nervous or if it’s a technical thing. Lionel says this was the first time Jay showed up singing a song he should be singing. Katy thought it was a perfect song choice and showed restraint. Luke thinks the vocals were great.

8:13 p.m. — Next up is HunterGirl singing “Baby Girl” by Sugarland. This song really allows that distinct tone to shine. It’s the best she’s sounded in weeks, but I feel like she has been coasting with the Platinum Ticket. This was a step up, but I am still waiting for a HunterGirl “moment.” Katy says everyone in America wants to see HunterGirl win. Luke thinks it was the perfect song. Lionel says HunterGirl looks and sounds like money.

8:23 p.m. — Christian Guardino is next singing “Take Me to Church” by Hozier. Gabby gave him some great advice and warned him about his oversinging. Unfortunately, this first verse he’s singing sounds like it’s in the wrong key for him or something. It’s just off. Once he hits the chorus he’s off to the races and everything sounds fine, but those first 30 seconds were rough. Overall the performance is okay, but it’s definitely his worst of the season. Luke tells Christian his voice is always solid. Lionel thinks Christian has mastered the dynamics of a song. Katy calls it “spirited” and then compliments his looks, which she usually does when she doesn’t love the actual performance.

8:32 p.m. — Dan Marshall is next singing “She’s Got it All” by Kenny Chesney. I feel like his performances are sort of getting repetitive. He doesn’t move around the stage and his vocals on this night in particular are lacking. Lionel completely disagrees with me, saying, “That’s how you do it!” Katy thinks it was fun if he was singing at the bar, but Dan needs to aim for being more of a “pro.” Luke thinks Dan’s song choices have been “spot on” but he struggled on some of the notes.

8:38 p.m. — Leah Marlene is next singing “Happy Together” by The Turtles. The song sounds like a total anthem in Leah’s hands and I love her take on it. She nails her vocals week after week, yet never seems to be considered a frontrunner. How is that? It’s very similar to the situation Haley Reinhart was in her season. I think this was a great performance from Leah. Katy says, “The show has finally started.” Luke says artists like Leah are why the judges rush back to do this show year after year. Lionel says Leah is turning into her own artist.

8:48 p.m. — Fritz Hager is next to the stage singing “Let it Go” by James Bay. The vocal growth he’s shown throughout this season is so impressive. He’s my early pick to win this season based on how likable he is and the demographics of most of the past winners. This is not his best or most memorable performance, but he’s certainly safe. Luke calls Fritz “an artist.” Lionel says he gave us some “Fritz grease” and it was wonderful. Katy says, “I can’t play favorites, but you can see it in my eye.” That sounds like she’s playing favorites to me! At least between Fritz and HunterGirl, I think we know the finale Katy would like to see. And it will probably happen.

8:58 p.m. — Tristen Gressett is next singing “Whataya Want from Me” by Adam Lambert, which appears to terrify his mentor, Gabby. I think it’s a great song choice because Tristen is that same sort of flamboyant performer. Unfortunately, Tristen isn’t the singer that Lambert is and this is completely falling flat. There seems to be a lot of excitement in the studio, but this is not translating on TV at all. Lionel calls it “fabulous.” Katy loves that Tristen brings the drama every night. Luke says Tristen battled his way through the whole performance. At the end, Tristen receives a special message from Lambert himself, which makes him emotional.

9:03 p.m. — Lady K is up next singing Fantasia’s coronation song, “I Believe.” First of all, she’s radiant tonight, wearing an elegant gown. She’s taking ownership of her role as the resident diva of this season. Unfortunately, I’m not sure if she’s hitting on all cylinders. The first verse is a little choppy, but she recovers over the second half. Katy calls Lady K “elegance personified.” Luke calls Lady K an “evolution.” Lionel calls it her best performance to date.

9:13 p.m. — Next up tonight is Allegra Miles singing “Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish. She’s on the piano tonight hoping America will vote her through. She’s consistently good at what she does, so I’m not sure what isn’t translating to America. She rarely makes a mistake vocally, so perhaps it’s just the song choices she makes? Luke says, “That is why we saved you!” Lionel loves how Allegra got up from the piano halfway through the song and worked the stage. Katy calls her “incredibly talented” and hopes America doesn’t make the same mistake again.

9:22 p.m. — Ava Maybee is next “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles. I love the way she opened this song. She didn’t mess around with the first verse, she went straight for the chorus and it just feels like a rock anthem. I’ve always liked her personality, but tonight is one of my favorite performances from Ava. Lionel tells Ava to get out of her head, but the second half was “on fire.” Katy says people are talking about how cool Ava is and texting her about it. Luke thinks it was great.

9:28 p.m. — Mike Parker is next singing “Hurricane” by Luke Combs. I’ve always enjoyed Mike’s performances. I’m not sure how he’s polling lower than Dan among country music fans voting, but it doesn’t seem right to me. Hopefully things turn around for him tonight, otherwise this just isn’t the right path for him. He sounds great tonight and looks like a star to me! Katy was feeling it. Luke says this performance showed him Mike is a fighter. Lionel says Mike “killed it.”

9:35 p.m. — Emyrson Flora is next singing “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo. What a brilliant song choice for this 16-year old. The lyrics are perfect and it will obviously speak to her fanbase. I can understand why fans of Olivia, Billie Eilish or any other modern pop singer would be drawn to Emyrson. She has a lot of those same qualities and she looks like a star. Luke calls it a “great song choice.” Lionel loves the cry in her voice and calls her “believable.” Katy thinks Emyrson is similar to Billie Eilish and says she can hold the room in the palm of her hand by just being quiet.

9:47 p.m. — Noah Thompson is next singing “Nobody to Blame” by Chris Stapleton. Gabby seems unconvinced that Noah has any connection to this song and tells him to switch it. Ouch! He chooses to go with “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King. The problem with Noah is that he’s not ready for this spotlight. He’s got serious potential to be a huge star, but he’s been adamantly saying he’s country while singing very few country songs. He isn’t ready for this! Lionel reminds Noah to pick songs that he feels. Katy praises his authentic Kentucky tone. Luke says Noah’s voice is so unique that it almost doesn’t matter what song he chooses, because it will always sound like Noah.

9:51 p.m. — Nicolina is wrapping up the night with “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley. She does a beautiful job with this. When comparing her to the competition tonight, she probably wins vocally. The problem is that I’ve heard this song so many times, from so many artists, it’s difficult to not compare her to the original, or to even bigger-voiced divas like Jennifer Hudson, who have their own renditions. Regardless, Nicolina sounded great and will easily make in the Top 11.

