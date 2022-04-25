‘American Idol’ recap of episode 15 season 20: The Top 11 perform for your vote [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” continues on April 25 for its fifth season on ABC and 20th overall. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series while country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie make up the judging panel.

In this episode, the Top 11 perform in the Judge’s Song Contest. Each judge will pick songs for each of the Top 11 to perform. Without knowing which judge offered the suggestion, each contestant will select their favorite song to perform, revealing the winning judge.

This season the judges embark on yet another nationwide search for America’s next singing sensation. Auditions were held in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California. If given a golden ticket, hopeful idols advanced to the Hollywood round. In a new twist this season, three contestants were given a Platinum Ticket, which allowed them to skip the first phase of Hollywood week. Kenedi Anderson withdrew from the competition on April 11, but HunterGirl and Jay still remain.

Below, follow along with all the action on Night 15 of Season 20 of “American Idol.” Timestamps are Eastern Standard Time. Hit refresh to see the most up-to-date thoughts on the Top 11 performances!

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol,” the Top 14 performed for America’s vote. After Seacrest announced the Top 11, we said goodbye to Allegra Miles, Ava Maybee and Dan Marshall. Who will shine brightest tonight? Let’s go!

8:10 p.m. — First up tonight is Nicolina, who has the option of three powerhouse songs. She chooses “Since U Been Gone” by Kelly Clarkson, which is more rock-and-roll than we’ve heard from her before. Throughout the first verse it’s difficult to hear her. As the song continues she gets more powerful and easier to hear. Unfortunately, it’s just not a good rendition. Her voice is all over the place and notes are missed as much as hit. We find out Lionel chose this song for Nicolina and he calls it “Fabulous!” Luke thought it was fun to see her do something different. Katy says Nicolina showed a new side to herself that we didn’t expect. I think it was her worst performance of the season, but she should be safe regardless.

8:15 p.m. — Next up is Mike Parker singing “Chasin’ You” by Morgan Wallen. Morgan infamously used the “N” word and was cancelled until he wasn’t, eventually becoming the top-selling country artist of last year. Anyways, Mike would like to help shut racism down sooner than later and thinks singing this song might help. Unfortunately, this isn’t a great night for Mike either. He has great stage presence, but he’s way off key throughout this performance. Yikes! We find out Luke chose this song for Mike, and the judge says he nailed it. Lionel loved Mike’s vibe and attitude on stage. Katy says Mike parked the car perfectly.

8:27 p.m. — The next singer is Fritz Hager who decided to sing “Wonderwall” by Oasis. He’s got really good control over his voice and is able to go in and out of falsetto pretty flawlessly at this point. This is an interesting arrangement of the song, which I don’t like as much as the original, but I appreciate that he’s doing something different. He’s really killing it this season. This song was chosen by Luke, who tells Fritz he did a “great job.” Lionel calls it “perfect.” Katy says he “flipped it on its head” and it was “brilliant.”

