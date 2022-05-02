‘American Idol’ recap of episode 16 season 20: The Top 10 perform for your vote [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” continues on May 1 for its fifth season on ABC and 20th overall. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series while country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie make up the judging panel.

Follow along with our “American Idol” Season 20 Episode 16 recap as the Top 10 perform live. The iconic Disney Night tradition continues as “American Idol” returns for a magical night of pixie dust-powered performances and surprise guests live on the “Idol” stage. The Top 10 contestants visit the Disneyland Resort in California as they prepare to perform beloved Disney tunes in hopes of securing America’s vote. Derek Hough is tonight’s mentor.

This season the judges embark on yet another nationwide search for America’s next singing sensation. Auditions were held in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California. If given a golden ticket, hopeful idols advanced to the Hollywood round. In a new twist this season, three contestants were given a Platinum Ticket, which allowed them to skip the first phase of Hollywood week. Kenedi Anderson withdrew from the competition on April 11, but HunterGirl and Jay still remain.

Below, follow along with all the action on Night 16 of Season 20 of “American Idol.” Timestamps are Eastern Standard Time. Hit refresh to see the most up-to-date thoughts on the Top 10 performances!

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol,” the Top 11 performed for America’s vote. After Seacrest announced the Top 9, the judges saved Lady K and we said goodbye to Tristen Gressett. Who will shine brightest tonight? Let’s go!

8:10 p.m. — The judges step into Disneyland where they encounter the magic mirror, voiced by a sinister Seacrest. He calls Luke the fairest of them all and Lionel the most talented. Katy is disgusted and pulls the curtain back to reveal Seacrest. Next, the show opens with the five female contestants singing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto.” They are joined by Adassa and Rhenzy Feliz. This is fun! Next the men join in the fun of this incredibly produced opener. Everyone sounds fantastic. But it’s time for the moment I’ve really been waiting for, seeing which Disney character Katy is dressed as. She gets wheeled out as Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” and her fin is a little awkward to deal with. Check out our photo gallery of Katy’s great Disney costumes over the years here. Oh my God! Katy just fell over backwards in her chair, lol. This is hilarious, at least she’s laughing it off. It could have been dangerous. Anyways, she’s keeping the fin. On with the show!

8:18 p.m. — Lady K is kicking off the night with “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana.” This first verse is the best I’ve heard her sing. She sounds great and looks like an absolute star. That’s exactly what Lionel says about her as well. He calls her growth “unbelievable.” Katy said she thought Vanessa Williams was on the stage and calls it a “stunning” vocal. Luke says the performance validated why they saved her last week.

8:30 p.m. — Noah Thompson is next singing “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story.” I was curious what Noah’s choice would be and I guess this makes sense. He actually sounds the best he has all year as well. This song suits him. He’s slowly getting comfortable on that stage and I think he’s a real threat to win this season. Katy calls it her favorite song of his and thinks Noah reinvented it. Luke think Noah has a promising future. Lionel called it a “perfect song choice.”

8:40 p.m. — Next up is 16-year old Emyrson Flora singing “Carry Me With You” from “Onward.” It’s definitely a risky song choice because it’s not exactly one of the most memorable Disney songs. This actually might be the first time I’ve heard it. She sounds pretty good and has a confident presence on stage. Emyrson not one of the season’s best singers, but there’s some sort of X factor with her. Luke enjoyed watching her have fun in the moment. Lionel calls her “top notch material.” Katy says Emyrson has “come so far” this season and her voice sounds spectacular.

8:50 p.m. — HunterGirl is next singing “I See the Light” from “Tangled.” I think Disney week has really brought the best out of these contestants. I think she sounds 100% better than she did last week. It’s a magical, pure performance. Katy says if this is how everyone sounds by going to Disneyland then everyone should go once a week. They have never sounded better. This was HunterGirl’s “Cinderella moment.” Luke says she carries the torch of country music and gives a heartfelt mention of the recent death of Naomi Judd.

9:03 p.m. — Next up is Jay singing “Remember Me” from “Coco.” He sounds good as well, but I think he’s relying too heavily on falsetto notes and I wish he would sing out through more of the song. I’m a little nervous about his chances to remain in the competition based on this. Katy says he used the stage better than anyone else and compliments his “controlled” singing. Luke says it’s the second week in a row he gave us a timeless performance. Lionel says Jay is a star.

9:10 p.m. — Now it’s Leah Marlene singing “When She Loved Me” from “Toy Story 2.” I love the emotion Leah pours into her performances and she has such a pure, recognizable tone. This isn’t my favorite performance of hers, in fact, it’s not even close, but she still sounds great. She could win this season as well! Luke calls her an amazing singer and says she has yet to hit a bad note. Lionel says she knocked it out of the park. Katy thinks Leah’s delivery was silky smooth.

9:20 p.m. — Nicolina is next singing “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid.” I love this song choice. It’s way outside the box and not something we’d expect. She’s having fun with it! She’s hamming it up a bit like a Broadway show, but I think this theme night warrants that. It’s hilarious watching Katy throughout this performance, looking terrified as Ariel. This performance was SO entertaining. Bravo to Nicolina! Katy says it was so good it was scary and that Nicolina stole the show. Lionel calls it the best Disney night ever.

9:31 p.m. — Mike Turner is up next singing “You’ll Be in My Heart” from “Tarzan.” He’s dedicating the heartfelt song to his mother battling leukemia. Mike sounds great tonight, adding a few more riffs than he sometimes does. He sounds a bit like John Legend tonight and seems to be relying on his gospel roots rather than worrying about country music voters. This was his best performance of the season. Katy says she could feel every moment. Luke says Mike navigated the song amazingly.

9:42 p.m. — It’s Christian Guardino next and he will be singing “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King.” Jennifer Hudson gave an iconic rendition of this song on Season 3 18 years ago. Wow! I can’t believe that was 18 years ago. This was a great song choice for Christian and it allows him to really use his belting voice. This is how you sing a Disney song! Not quite a J-Hud moment, but solid. Luke says Christian nailed it. Lionel says he was standing totally in his light. Katy calls it Christian’s best performance yet.

9:52 p.m. — Fritz Hager is closing out the show with a performance of “Go the Distance” from “Hercules.” He’s someone who just looks like he’s in concert when he performs. Or as if he’s already a star just stopping by for a guest performance. Fritz checks so many boxes of what it takes to become an “American Idol,” beyond just being the cliche’ “white guy with a guitar” fans often talk about dominating this series. Lionel says Fritz has also stepped into his light. Katy urges America to vote.

9:59 p.m. — The votes have been counted and three hopefuls will be leaving the competition tonight. In no particular order, Ryan announces the Top 7: Leah, Jay, Noah, Fritz, HunterGirl, Nicolina and Christian. That means Lady K, Mike and Emyrson have been eliminated.