‘American Idol’ recap of episode 17 season 20: Fan favorites return in ‘The Great Idol Reunion’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

In celebration of the milestone 20th season, “American Idol” greats Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kris Allen, Maddie Poppe, Laine Hardy, Willie Spence, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Grace Kinstler, Laci Kaye Booth and additional surprise guests will reunite on the “Idol” stage for a night of unforgettable performances.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will have some guests as well when OGs Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul return to the judging panel. “American Idol” airs Monday, May 2 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC and is hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Below, follow our live blog for “American Idol” Season 20 Episode 17 recap: The Great Idol Reunion. Timestamps are Eastern Standard Time. Hit refresh to see the most up-to-date thoughts on this 20th season reunion special!

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol,” the Top 10 performed Disney songs for America’s vote. After Seacrest announced the Top 7, we said goodbye to Emyrson Flora, Lady K and Mike Parker. But tonight it’s all about celebrating, so let’s go!

8:08 p.m. — Things are sentimental from the beginning as we see crowning moments from various seasons past. Next, Seacrest introduces the judges and a special VIP lounge where contestants from many previous seasons are seated. First on the stage are Season 17 finalist Laci Kaye Booth and winner Laine Hardy singing “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. Laci sounds fantastic and appears to have gained confidence on stage over the years. When Laine walks out to join her, Katy’s jaw hits the floor as if she can’t believe her eyes. The judges are shocked by what has become of these two. Katy says she never doubted Laci for a second and she doesn’t know any other show that creates superstars like “American Idol.” She also mentions being slayed when Laine walked out on the stage. It’s a proud moment for the judges.

8:15 p.m. — Ryan begins introducing the next segment when he’s interrupted on stage by Luke and Lionel. They say two people have taken over their seats and said they were there first. The camera then pans out to the judges’ table to reveal Randy and Paula! It’s one big happy family. Paula says she is proud and humbled to be part of the legacy and she gets teary-eyed when she looks over at all the prior contestants. Randy says when you see talent like Kelly Clarkson, Ruben and Carrie Underwood, it shows they did something right. This new group of judges are continuing the tradition and Randy encourages everyone to give them their flowers.

8:20 p.m. — Paula and Randy introduce the next pair to take the stage, Season 6 champ Jordin Sparks and Season 2 winner Ruben Studdard. They actually sang on the Idol stage before at the 2007 finale Jordin won. Tonight they’re singing “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)” by George Michael & Aretha Franklin. What a great song choice for these two! They sound fantastic together. Paula gets emotional again remembering their initial auditions. Then Seacrest shows a clip of Lionel guest judging during Ruben’s season.

8:30 p.m. — Ryan teases us by saying it’s time to welcome back the man who put “American Idol” on the map. Everyone braces for Simon Cowell to walk out on stage, but no, it’s William Hung belting out “She Bangs.” Keep milking that moment, William! If you aren’t able to watch, he still sings equally as bad as you remember. But it’s all about his positive energy! William says he’s now a motivational speaker who tells people they have the right to try anything without being judged or ridiculed. Next, 2018 runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson and his winning wife, Maddie Poppe take the stage. They’re lives changed more than musically from this show, they met each other and got hitched. Caleb says he was worried throughout the season he would be eliminated and get separated from Maddie. She says, “That’s sweet, I was just there to win.” All jokes aside, it’s a pretty incredible story and now they’ll sing “Islands in the Stream” by Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers. It was fun to see those two again.

8:40 p.m. — In 2008 there was a battle between two Davids. It was Cook vs. Archuleta and when Cook took the crown, scores of teenage girls went into mourning. Seacrest showed a hilarious video of a group of those girls wearing David Archuleta shirts way back when, sobbing as he lost. Nearly 15 years later they’re now grown adults and part of this Idol reunion. Seacrest gives them a great surprise and brings Archuleta out from backstage to meet them. David vs. David was an epic year, but so was the next season when Kris Allen battled Adam Lambert. Now the winners from both legendary seasons will perform together, it’s David and Kris singing “Dreams” by The Cranberries. It’s great to see them, but I’m a little underwhelmed by this duet.

8:50 p.m. — The party continues with Grace and Willie from last season. They sang together last year, but this year it’s all for fun singing “Rather Be” by Clean Bandit feat. Jess Glynne. It’s fun to hear them tackle an uptempo pop song and let loose. Katy feels like a proud mom. Then, after a quick commercial break, the show returns with Seacrest walking out in a wig resembling his iconic frosted tips from 2003. Then he has Season 1 runner-up Justin Guarini join him on stage. Justin gives us an update saying he and his wife have three children and later this year he’ll be going into his seventh Broadway show.

8:59 p.m. — Justin does the honors introducing 2011 runner-up, Lauren Alaina and winner, Scotty McCreery. Both are platinum-selling artists now and thrilled to be back. They’re singing “When You Say Nothing At All” by Alison Krauss & Union Station, which is a beautiful choice for these two. Just record and release it! That’s a wrap for this reunion! What a fun show. I wish they would have named the people in the VIP lounge. I’m pretty sure I recognized Tamyra Gray, Elliott Yamin and a few other OGs. Anyways, that’s all for tonight. Season 20 continues when the Top 7 sing live on Sunday, May 8.

