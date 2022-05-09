‘American Idol’ recap of episode 18 season 20: The Top 7 perform for your vote [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” continues on May 8 for its fifth season on ABC and 20th overall. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series while country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie make up the judging panel.

Follow along with our “American Idol” Season 20 Episode 18 recap as the Top 7 perform live. Contestants take the stage in a special Mother’s Day episode and sing viral hits made popular on TikTok. Grammy Award-winning artist and producer will.i.am returns to “American Idol” to mentor the remaining contestants vying for a spot in the Top 5.

This season the judges embark on yet another nationwide search for America’s next singing sensation. Auditions were held in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California. If given a golden ticket, hopeful idols advanced to the Hollywood round. In a new twist this season, three contestants were given a Platinum Ticket, which allowed them to skip the first phase of Hollywood week. Kenedi Anderson withdrew from the competition on April 11, but HunterGirl and Jay still remain.

Below, follow along with all the action on Night 18 of Season 20 of “American Idol.” Timestamps are Eastern Standard Time. Hit refresh to see the most up-to-date thoughts on the Top 7 performances!

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol,” the Top 10 performed for America’s vote. After Seacrest announced the Top 7, we said goodbye to Emyrson Flora, Lady K and Mike Parker. Who will shine brightest tonight? Let’s go!

8:05 p.m. — Ryan breaks the news that Noah Thompson and Fritz Hager have tested positive for COVID-19, so they’ll be performing remotely. The good news is that you can still vote for them. Maybe this crew had a little too much fun at Disneyland? You’d think a live TV show would be a little more careful with their talent.

8:08 p.m. — Leah Marlene is on stage first tonight singing “Electric Love” by Børns. This sounds exactly like a song Leah would sing and I think it’s a great song choice. She has fun on stage and looks electric herself! Lionel loves Leah’s movement tonight and thinks she did a wonderful job commanding the stage.

8:13 p.m. — Next up is Jay singing “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston. will.i.am has him lower the key because Jay is stretching his voice a little too much on this song. He’s really oversinging an already explosive song by history’s greatest pop singer. It was just too much, but there is no doubt the man can sing. Katy says, “You did justice to a Whitney Houston song,” which I can sort of agree with, it just wasn’t my favorite performance from Jay.

8:22 p.m. — Fritz is playing his own TikTok hit “All My Friends.” will.i.am loves it and compares Fritz to Sting and John Legend. That’s a pretty good compliment! We watch a performance from yesterday’s rehearsals so it’s still a full stage show, not a webcam set up in his hotel room. I think Fritz has a good enough standing in this competition to skate by with a rehearsal performance this week. He already looks and sounds like a modern pop star. Luke calls it a “rock star moment” and says Fritz has all the tools to go all the way.

8:27 p.m. — Christian Guardino is next singing “Lonely” by Justin Bieber & benny blanco. will.i.am tells Christian to quiet down and be vulnerable. I’m glad Christian listened because it’s the best first verse he’s sang in this competition. He’s always a solid belter, but he’s verses have suffered, until tonight. He has a habit of oversinging, but tonight was pretty solid. Lionel says, “You were not born broken, you were born unique.” He also says, “Your talent is shining through like a diamond. Stay on course.” Next, Christian is surprised with a video of Michael Bublé asking Christian to sing with him at the finale. Obviously, he’s thrilled!

8:36 p.m. — HunterGirl is next singing “you broke me first” by Tate McRae. It’s definitely more of a pop performance from the country singer and it’s nice to see her push herself. She has a tendency to go off pitch, which the judges seem fine ignoring. It wasn’t my favorite performance of HunterGirl’s, but a solid effort. Katy calls her a natural on stage.

8:45 p.m. — Noah Thompson is next singing “Painted Blue” by Sundy Best from his hotel room. It’s a quiet, acoustic performance so the fact that he’s delivering it from his hotel room isn’t hurting too much. The audio is great, it just sort of feels like he’s performing for a telethon. Vocally he’s as solid as ever and he might be more comfortable away from the big stage. Luke calls it one of Noah’s best performances of the season.

8:50 p.m. — Nicolina is next singing “Alone” by Heart, which is a big song. will.i.am is impressed with her and even hopped on a TikTok video with the aspiring star. I love how she went into head voice on that first chorus before really letting it rip. In terms of overall production of the performance, I’d say Nicolina came out on top in this first round. Lionel calls her a “star in control.”

9:00 p.m. — Seacrest announces the Top 5 will be flown to Las Vegas for a special mentor session with Carrie Underwood. Who will those five be? We’ll find out within the next hour, but first it’s time for Mother’s Day dedications. Jay is first singing “A Song For Mama” by Boyz II Men. It’s a great song choice, but he just sounds shaky to me. He bent a note halfway through the song, but I love how he let loose towards the end. I think Jay is in serious trouble tonight. Katy says the growth for Jay has been “phenomenal.” Luke thinks Jay is hitting everything perfectly. Lionel says Jay has finally stepped into his own.

9:05 p.m. — Fritz is up again with another rehearsal performance of his original song “The Ocean.” He’s really killing it with these original songs tonight! I’ve been predicting him as the frontrunner to win this season since the live performances started. I’m more convinced than ever that is true. Lionel is amazed by his singing, songwriting and performance. Katy calls it one of the most beautiful songs he’s ever heard about grandma.

9:15 p.m. — Leah is up for her second performance, dedicating “Sanctuary” by Nashville Cast feat. Charles Esten, Lennon & Maisy to her mother. Leah can really cross genres with her voice, but she might find the most success if she goes into country music. It will be interesting to see how her career goes. She encompasses a lot of genres and reminds me of Miley Cyrus in that way. Lionel says Leah found her center. Katy thinks she sounds like an angel. Luke says the purity, quality and tone of her voice is “so listenable.”

9:25 p.m. — HunterGirl’s dedication to her mom is “Like My Mother Does” by Lauren Alaina. She’s all smiles on stage while mom looks like a nervous wreck in the audience. There’s absolutely no need to worry about HunterGirl tonight. She’s as safe as they come and her vocal on this tune is about as good as she’s had all season. Katy says, “You still deserve the Platinum Ticket today and you have a platinum heart.” Luke thought it was a great song choice and great performance. Lionel says she’s got everyone crying and knows how to sell a song.