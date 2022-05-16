‘American Idol’ recap of episode 19 season 20: The Top 5 perform for 3 spots in Grand Finale [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” continues on May 15 for its fifth season on ABC and 20th overall. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series while country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie make up the judging panel.

Follow along with our “American Idol” Season 20 Episode 19 recap as the Top 5 head to Las Vegas to be mentored by country superstar and 2005 “American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood. Each contestant will perform two songs, leaving it all on the stage in hopes of earning America’s vote and landing a spot in the Grand Finale.

This season the judges embark on yet another nationwide search for America’s next singing sensation. Auditions were held in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California. If given a golden ticket, hopeful idols advanced to the Hollywood round. In a new twist this season, three contestants were given a Platinum Ticket, which allowed them to skip the first phase of Hollywood week. Kenedi Anderson withdrew from the competition on April 11. Jay made it to the Top 7 and was eliminated on May 8. Huntergirl is still in contention.

Below, follow along with all the action on Night 19 of Season 20 of “American Idol.” Timestamps are Eastern Standard Time. Hit refresh to see the most up-to-date thoughts on the Top 5 performances!

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol,” the Top 7 performed for America’s vote. After Seacrest announced the Top 5, we said goodbye to Christian Guardino and Jay. Who will shine brightest tonight? Let’s go!

8:12 p.m. — The evening kicks off with a highlight reel of Carrie’s pretty epic career. She’s really had the dream career all of these contestants hope for. Each artist will sing one song from Carrie’s songbook tonight. Huntergirl is first with “Undo It,” and Carrie teaches the aspiring artist how to strut and bring the sass for this song. For the live performance, Huntergirl works her way through the crowd and onto the stage. It’s an uptempo song that has more sass than heart, but it’s actually one of Huntergirl’s better vocals of the season. At the end of the performance, Huntergirl holds her fist in the air and looks as though a ton of bricks have been lifted off her shoulders. Lionel says, “There is nothing better than owning the stage. It was spectacular!” Katy says, “You’ve invited us to your party.” She also calls it her “hands down best performance.” Luke mumbled through some compliments, he might be more prepared for the next performance, but he liked it.

8:22 p.m. — Leah Marlene is next singing “I’ll Stand By You,” which is a song Carrie covered at an inspirational charity event. Carrie admits she struggled to find her own artistry until after she was on “Idol,” but Leah already has it. Leah says her 8-year old self is “quaking inside.” Leah sounds wonderful. I actually think she has the best voice in the competition. You can never mistake Leah for anyone else and she pours her emotions into every lyric. Katy can’t believe how Leah reinvented the song. Lionel calls Leah a great “stylist” and says her deliver was “on point.”

8:30 p.m. — Next up is Fritz Hager, who is back in the studio after his bout with COVID-19. He will be singing “I Need to Remember,” which is a song Carrie collaborated on with NEEDTOBREATHE. I don’t think this was a great song choice, but I guess the Carrie Underwood songbook might be a bit more of a struggle for the men in this competition. It’s just sort of forgettable and his vocals aren’t blowing me away. Maybe he’s a little hoarse. Anyways, he’s still my pick to win this season, so I think he’ll be safe even though this wasn’t his best performance. Luke calls it a “great interpretation” of the song. Lionel says Fritz has the ability to change gears from song to song and congratulates him on his career. Katy calls him “effortlessly cool.”

8:42 p.m. — Noah Thompson will sing “So Small.” He was a little too sick to be in person for his mentor moment with Carrie, but at least he’s live in the studio for his performance tonight. Carrie relates to Noah’s story and is brought to tears by their similarities. Noah is getting a lot more comfortable on stage, but he doesn’t give his best vocal throughout the first half of the song. He picks it up by the end and I still think this kid has the charisma to break into the finale. Lionel says Noah is actually a “real person.” I’m not sure what the other contestants are. Katy says people are obsessed with Noah and he’s getting better each week.