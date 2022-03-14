‘American Idol’ recap of episode 3: Season 20 auditions continue with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” continues on March 13 for its fifth season on ABC and 20th overall. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series while country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie make up the judging panel.

This season the judges embark on yet another nationwide search for America’s next singing sensation. Auditions were held in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California. If given a golden ticket, hopeful idols will advance to the Hollywood round. In a new twist this season, three contestants will be given a Platinum Ticket, which allows them to skip the first phase of Hollywood week. Huntergirl and Kenedi Anderson received the first two. Will the final Platinum Ticket be handed out tonight?

Below, follow along with all the action on Night 3 of Season 20 of “American Idol.”

8:00 p.m. — Last week on “American Idol”… Season 5 on ABC (and the 20th overall) continued with Kenedi Anderson snatching the second Platinum Ticket after impressing the judges with a performance of “Applause” by Lady Gaga. In total, 13 auditions were shown with 10 hopefuls receiving tickets to Hollywood. But enough about last week, let’s see who impresses the judges tonight!

8:10 p.m. — A 17-year old musician from Pell City, Alabama is kicking things off tonight. Tristen Gressett is singing “Piano Man” by Billy Joel while playing harmonica and guitar. He’s definitely a talented musician with a ton of energy. Before he started singing Katy asked if he had ants in his pants. Lionel seems to love Tristen right off the bat and says, “please be able to sing.” After the musical intro, Tristen opens his mouth and he’s got a voice! Not the best voice of the season, but a solid voice, that when paired with his showmanship could take him far. Luke says Tristen is amazingly talented but, he’s “overusing every talent he has.” Lionel says “underneath this powder keg is a real artist.” Tristen agrees to dial it down and delivers a second song, “Colors” by Black Pumas. Luke stops him again and tells him, “You’re overworking, just sing it.” Tristen softens the song some more and the judges finally give him the “Yes” he’s wanted, telling the teenager that he’s got substance, but needs coaching. Tristen is going to Hollywood!

8:20 p.m. — Next is 18-year old Cadence Baker from Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Muscle Shoals has a musical history. It’s where Aretha Franklin recorded some of her most brilliant songs and Cadence’s grandfather has a music studio there. Cadence is singing an acoustic version of “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston while her musical father accompanies her on guitar. She’s got a smooth, understated voice. It’s a bit jazzy. Her version is in no way mimicking Houston’s, which is smart since nobody can match those vocals. By the end Cadence does show some power in that voice and I really think she could be one to watch out for this season. Katy calls the audition “amazing” and Luke thinks it’s one of the best he’s seen. Cadence his heading to Hollywood!

8:32 p.m. — Dontrell Briggs is a 26-year old from Maxton, North Carolina. Dontrell grew up in a house as the only boy among six women. He says they always sing whenever they’re together. His godmother died a few months prior to this audition and she played a very big part in his life. Tonight Dontrell is singing “For Your Glory” by Tasha Cobbs for the judges. He has a great raspy tone and his vocals aren’t perfect, but they’re filled with emotion and power. Lionel is actually brought to tears as Dontrell belts out this gospel music and later tells the aspiring star, some singers “let God come through them.” Katy is less enthusiastic and says “No,” because of his low vibrato. Dontrell offers to sing another song and belts out “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton. After a few notes Luke shouts out, “Yes! You’re going to Hollywood. I just got chills all over.”

8:43 p.m. — After two interesting auditions that Katy describes as a “freak show” we “can’t take our eyes off,” a pianist comes in that can make jazz trumpet noises through her lips/teeth. I’ve never seen anything like it. None of them make it to Hollywood, although Katy did give the trumpet girl a “Yes.” Luke and Lionel just disagreed.

8:50 p.m. — Next up is 21-year old Abigail Brooks from Castle Rock, Colorado. She’s dressed in overalls and a hat, sort of like someone who just came off a fishing boat. It turns out she actually works at a coffee shop in Tribeca, New York, where she loves to sing into the broom after customers leave. Abigail’s biggest idol is Barbra Streisand and she’s been obsessed ever since she first heard Babs’ version of “Jingle Bells.” Abigail hopes to sound similar to Barbra, but remain true to herself. Today she’ll sing “Vincent” by Don McLean. You can definitely hear the Streisand influence, and Abigail is a great vocalist herself, she just doesn’t have that magical tone of her legendary influence. Luke compliments her for being great at “that style” but isn’t convinced Abigail is a practical choice for this competition. Regardless, the judges agree Abigail should be heading to Hollywood and Lionel can’t wait to call Barbra and tell her all about this young phenom.

9:00 p.m. — Wrapping up the first hour is Dakota Hayden, a 17-year old from Fordsville, Kentucky. He grew up on a farm and is most looking forward to performing for Luke. He’ll sing “When it Rains it Pours” by Luke Combs. Dakota is a good singer, but his guitar is so out of tune that it distracts Katy and she yells, “Tune your guitar!” The teenager ignores her and keeps strumming away as Luke comments, “He’s actually good.” Lionel calls him “pure country” and “believable.” Katy agrees that Dakota is “authentic” and Top 10 material. He’s heading to Hollywood!

9:15 p.m. — Teniya Boatwright is a 17-year old from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Her life has been music for as long as she can remember. Growing up, Taniya has been bullied about her weight a lot and she gets emotional talking about it. She never imagined someone that looks like her could try to become the next idol, but Willie Spence was a big inspiration for her last season. Spence surprises Taniya with a video call before her audition and tells the teenager to walk in that room with her head held high. Tonight Teniya is singing “A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke. Teniya makes some interesting vocal choices that make Katy smile throughout the performance, like choosing to go high and soft on some notes rather than just power through this. I like her restraint. Luke calls it a “solid” and “youthful” performance. Katy wants more volume. Lionel commends Taniya on her drive and tells her to work on her delivery. But for now, it’s a “no” for Teniya. The teenager leaves in tears, but she’s encouraged to try again next year.

9:25 p.m. — Next up are two aspiring singers who just met today, but they’re both involved in funeral home services. They’re also both teenagers! Emily Faith is an 18-year old from Kingfisher, Oklahoma singing “Good Hearted Woman” by Waylon Jennings. She’s a solid country singer who plays guitar and Luke calls her “authentic.” Katy wants to pull her out of her “sweet” side. After all the commentary, the judges send Emily to Hollywood! Next up, her counterpart Donavan Diaz, a 19-year old from Hereford, Texas, sings “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones. Donavan’s voice fails to impress the judges in the same way and he is sent home.

9:35 p.m. — Mark Osborne is a 26-year old from Bedford County, Virginia. Mark grew up in the country and taught himself to play guitar when he was a kid. His mother could sing so he just took after her a bit. Mark started a band at one point, but things eventually fizzled out and he stopped playing every night. He decided he needed a “real job,” but since then he’s felt lost. His mother, Dreama, asked him to try out for “American Idol” for her birthday. For his audition Mark sings “Stone” by Whiskey Myers, delivering a rock performance with a gravely edge to his voice. Katy calls him “the guy that we look for.” The judges give him an enthusiastic “Yes!” and send Mark off to Hollywood.

9:45 p.m. — Next is Ryleigh Madison, a 16-year old from Whiteville, North Carolina. She’s been inspired by Gabby Barrett’s rise to fame after “American Idol” and will audition with Barrett’s song, “The Good Ones.” Ryleigh has a great, natural tone and she’s authentically country. Katy loves the accent, but she can’t understand some of the words this teenager is saying. Lionel wants her to slow down to control her nerves. But they’re sending this youngster to Hollywood!

9:59 p.m. — Tonight’s final audition is Sam Finelli, a 28-year old from Peachtree Corners, Georgia. He has been diagnosed with autism. His mom describes him as “high functioning” but he’s really struggled since an early age. Music would help Sam cope because he doesn’t connect well with people. Sam isn’t a performer, he sings in his basement. That makes him extremely nervous and insecure. He belts out “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves and brings Katy to tears. The judges give him a standing ovation and Lionel says, “We are so proud of you, you were born enough.” Sam is going to Hollywood!