‘American Idol’ recap of episode 4: Season 20 auditions continue with ‘off the charts’ talent and daughter of Season 4 standout [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” continues on March 20 for its fifth season on ABC and 20th overall. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series while country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie make up the judging panel.

This season the judges embark on yet another nationwide search for America’s next singing sensation. Auditions were held in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California. If given a golden ticket, hopeful idols will advance to the Hollywood round. In a new twist this season, three contestants will be given a Platinum Ticket, which allows them to skip the first phase of Hollywood week. Huntergirl and Kenedi Anderson received the first two. Will the final Platinum Ticket be handed out tonight?

Below, follow along with all the action on Night 4 of Season 20 of “American Idol.”

8:00 p.m. — Last week on “American Idol”… Season 5 on ABC (and the 20th overall) continued with nine singers advancing to Hollywood. None of them were given the third and final Platinum Ticket, so it’s still up for grabs! But enough about last week, let’s see who impresses the judges tonight!

8:10 p.m. — The first audition of the night is Za, a 21-year old from Miami who lives in Los Angeles. Fans may remember her mother, Nadia Turner, who placed 8th on Season 4. We’ve got a second-generation audition, folks! Za’s mother has no idea she’s auditioning, so Ryan is going to help surprise the “Idol” alum. Nadia arrives blindfolded and is only told there’s a surprise waiting for her. Za says she told her they’re having a mother/daughter spa day. Finally, Ryan says his tagline, “This…is ‘American Idol’!” and Nadia rips off her mask. She can’t believe this is happening. Next, they walk into the audition studio for Za to perform for the judges. For extra sentimentality, Za is wearing the same top Nadia wore to her audition 17 years ago. Za is singing “Bust Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan. She has a nice, velvety tone that’s lower than most female vocalists, much like her mother’s. Nadia begins to cry almost instantly when Za sings. The judges look pleased as well. Now Katy’s crying. Luke thinks she “killed” the song but could be a little grittier. Za is going to Hollywood! What a fun way to start the show.

8:20 p.m. — Next up is Thomas Patrick Moran, a 24-year old from Denver. In addition to singing, Thomas enjoys showing off a nice Irish jig every now and then! He also talks a lot and Katy has to literally tell him to stop talking. Thomas sings “Chain of Fools” by Aretha Franklin and it’s pretty awful. He even says, “Wow, that was bad” in the middle of the first verse. Yikes! He decides to try another song, “River,” by Leon Bridges. It’s like a completely different person has appeared. Thomas is suddenly controlled and committed to delivering a solid vocal. It’s not anything outstanding, but a major improvement from his first go-round. Luke says Thomas’ personality is much bigger than his voice. Lionel tells him to forget singing and become an actor or a host. Katy “wholeheartedly” disagrees with her co-judges. She says “Yes.” Luke says, “No.” Lionel decides to give Thomas a break and sends him to Hollywood.

8:35 p.m. — We get a brief montage of contestants that received split decisions from the judges. Lydia Samuel and Sam Moss each impressed Katy, but failed to get the endorsement of Luke or Lionel. Katy would not let it go and continued to bring their names up for weeks. She even made t-shirts that read, “Sam & Lydia & Grace,” to express her outrage for Samuel, Moss and Grace Franklin, Aretha’s granddaughter who was eliminated earlier this season. At last, Sam was invited back more than a month after her initial audition. Today the 25-year old from Winterset, Iowa sits down at the piano and she’s more relaxed and prepared. She’s absolutely nailing this beautiful song she wrote herself. It’s one of my favorite auditions all season. Justice for Sam! The judges agree and she will be heading to Hollywood.

8:45 p.m. — Kenzie Elizabeth is a 20-year old from Roseville, California. She’s got a quirky personality and has been a ventriloquist since the age of 12. She’s got lots of wild and crazy voice she makes, but can she sing? Kenzie is singing “I’m With You” by Avril Lavigne. This is extremely intense. It’s actually kind of scary, lol. She looks like she’s about to rip someone’s head off. The craziest part about this audition is that she actually has some really good moments mixed in with the strangeness of it all. Katy calls her a “Broadway babe.” Lionel loves how she goes into character, but isn’t sure they can make her a pop star. For “American Idol,” it’s the end of the road for Kenzie. Despite her rejection, Kenzie is over the moon about the positive comments the judges gave her.

8:55 p.m. — Fritz Hager is a 21-year old from Tyler, Texas. He’s a security officer who monitors cameras all day, but he wants to be on stage performing for an audience. As a kid, Fritz was inspired by Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips. Tonight, Fritz is singing “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi. Fritz starts off quietly and appears unimpressive before taking it up a notch and singing the chorus. He’s got a good voice and the fact that he plays guitar only helps his case for success on this show. The judges think Fritz will learn quickly and give him a golden ticket to Hollywood!

9:05 p.m. — Next to audition is Kevin Gullage, who shocks the judges when he says he was inspired by the audition of William Hung in 2004. Hung wasn’t a good singer, but he came in with no formal training and gave it his all. Kevin doesn’t have formal training either, but the 23-year old from New Orleans is a pianist and has a beautiful voice! It’s actually probably one of my favorite voices I’ve heard all season. Chills! Lionel calls him “incredible” and Katy says his adlibs were “from another lifetime.” Katy begs for more and Kevin gives it to her with a fun Louisiana classic. It’s an exciting “Yes!” for Kevin. I can’t wait to see more from him.

9:15 p.m. — Next up is Charvonay, a 27-year old from Dunwoody, Georgia. She’s got a lot of personality, but unfortunately she can’t sing. She won’t be heading to Hollywood. Then Jacob Moran walks through the doors. He’s a 27-year old from Dansville, Michigan who made it to Hollywood in 2019. Since then he’s lost over 60 pounds and gained a lot of confidence. He’s ready to give his dream another shot with a performance of Katy’s own song, “Rise.” He’s got a big range. Katy gives him a standing ovation and says he chose the right song. Jacob gave the songwriter full body chills. Jacob is going back to Hollywood!

9:30 p.m. — Haley Slaton is a 23-year old from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She’s been singing in church since she was three years old and feels completely prepared for tonight’s audition, despite being 5 months pregnant. So, if she advances, she might have a baby on the show? That would be wild. Haley is auditioning with “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus. She sings with simplicity, which is a welcome change after some of these singers with so many acrobatics. Katy says the judges aren’t sure and encourages her to fight for it with another song. Haley tries again with “One and Only” by Adele. This time it’s an overwhelming consensus from the judges. Haley is going to Hollywood!

9:40 p.m. — Elli Rowe is a 19-year old from Nashville who walks in the room with confidence, holding her guitar but asking to play the piano. It looks like we’ve got a multi-faceted musician here. She’s got a nice, jazzy voice and everything seems to flow easily from her. Lionel appears to especially love her and gives her a standing ovation. Katy calls her voice “commercial” and “sweet,” but says she might needs to get a little more “rough.” Lionel says “melody is key,” and he can’t get enough of her voice. Elli is going to Hollywood!

9:50 p.m. — Like many aspiring artists these days, Dan Marshall Griffith got his start by posting videos on TikTok. He’s only performed in front of actual people for about five or six months. The 24-year old former football player from Chesapeake, Virginia is auditioning with “The Dance” by Garth Brooks. He has a really nice voice and Lionel calls him a “storyteller.” Katy is already thinking about marketing him. Luke thinks Dan should let the pros play the instruments and focus on the singing. Despite all the critiques, the judges are excited to see how Dan performs in Hollywood!

9:59 p.m. — The final audition of the night is Douglas Mills Jr., an 18-year old from Houston who won a pass to audition from his local ABC news affiliate. Douglas always dreamed of auditioning, but he had never been on a plane or left the state of Texas. Music is his safe space from doubters, haters and people that just don’t like him. Douglas was bullied quite a bit throughout his life and it’s still hard for him to love himself. Tonight, Douglas is singing “Strange Fruit” by Nina Simone. He is really captivating to watch and this audition is just outstanding. Katy tells Douglas’ bullies to go to hell and calls him a “superstar.” She adds, “That was iconic.” Lionel says Douglas doesn’t need pop charts or R&B charts, because he is “off the charts.” Douglas is going to Hollywood!