‘American Idol’ recap of episode 6: Season 20 post-Oscar special includes unseen auditions

“American Idol” continues with a special bonus episode after the Oscars on March 27. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series while country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie make up the judging panel. This one-hour episode will include never-before-seen auditions.

This season the judges embark on yet another nationwide search for America’s next singing sensation. Auditions were held in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California. If given a golden ticket, hopeful idols will advance to the Hollywood round. In a new twist this season, three contestants will be given a Platinum Ticket, which allows them to skip the first phase of Hollywood week: Huntergirl, Kenedi Anderson and Jay Copeland.

Below, follow along with all the action on Night 6 of Season 20 of “American Idol.”

8:45 p.m. — Last week on “American Idol”! Season 5 on ABC (and the 20th overall) continued with 10 singers advancing to Hollywood. Jay Copeland was given the final Platinum Ticket. Tonight we see previously unaired auditions before Hollywood Week kicks off on Monday, March 28. Let’s get started!

8:52 p.m. — The first audition tonight is a proud Cuban from Miami, 26-year old Yoli Mayor. She is singing “Beautiful Broken Things,” an original song she wrote. There’s a rock edge to this singer, but she’s also soulful. It’s hard not to think of Pink as I watch Yoli sing. The judges like Yoli’s voice, but Katy was hoping for a better delivery. Katy says “No,” but Luke and Lionel push this singer through. Yoli is heading to Hollywood!

9:02 p.m. — The next audition is Danielle Clavell, a 21-year old from Queens, New York. She sings “Warrior” by Demi Lovato and sort of overdoes it. She’s a little dramatic with her vocals and tends to growl. Katy coaches her through a performance of “Trainwreck” and the judges seem happy with her ability to take criticism and learn. Danielle is off to Hollywood!

9:04 p.m. — Nest up is Katyrah Love, a 23-year old from Baltimore singing “River” by Bishop Briggs. She sits on a box and plays percussion for herself. Lionel loves the performance and Luke says she sings like a bird. Katy wants her to hold her notes longer, but loves Katyrah’s vibe. She’s heading to Hollywood!

9:11 p.m. — In this next segment they’re showing us a recap of the three Platinum Ticket winners. Huntergirl took Nashville’s, Kenedi won hers in Los Angeles and Jay took Austin’s. We also get to see extra footage from Kenedi’s audition, which shows an original song she wrote.

9:16 p.m. — Brooks Kidd is a 19-year old from London, Kentucky. He was bullied as a kid for being overweight. He lost 60 pounds in two months, but it didn’t help. Brooks began having suicidal thoughts, but music pulled him through. Tonight he’s singing “Mad World” by Tears for Fears. It starts off quite basic, but I find something about him absolutely captivating. As the song progressed, Brooks did open up his vocals and belt out the final chorus. The judges seem pretty excited about this audition and I’m looking forward to hearing more from Brooks.

9:25 p.m. — Sage, a 20-year old from Burbank, California has a “style” and “vibe” Lionel likes. Luke tells her not to get too caught up in “jazz land.” I think she will be a fun, different type of artist to spice up Hollywood Week. Speaking of spicing things up, a few contestants lit up the screen for all the wrong reasons and we see a montage of those. But Maurice, a 22-year old from Elgin, South Carolina isn’t one of them. He’s singing “Whiskey Glasses” by Morgan Wallen. Luke says if Maurice can just tone things down about 10% he will have a lot going for him. Maurice is heading to Hollywood!