‘American Idol’ recap of episode 8 season 20: Do Platinum Ticket holders survive Hollywood Week duets? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” continues on April 3 for its fifth season on ABC and 20th overall. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series while country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie make up the judging panel. In this episode Hollywood Week continues with contestants pairing up for the Duets challenge. If they survive this round they will make it to Round 3: Hollywood Showstoppers.

This season the judges embark on yet another nationwide search for America’s next singing sensation. Auditions were held in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California. If given a golden ticket, hopeful idols advanced to the Hollywood round. In a new twist this season, three contestants were given a Platinum Ticket, which allowed them to skip the first phase of Hollywood week. Huntergirl, Kenedi Anderson and Jay Copeland. Tonight will be their first test since impressing the judges at the initial auditions.

Below, follow along with all the action on Night 8 of Season 20 of “American Idol.”

8:00 p.m. — Last week on “American Idol,” Hollywood Week kicked off with the genre challenge. Contestants decided if they were part of one of the following genres before performing in front of the judges: Indie-Folk, Pop, Rock, R&B, Soul or Country. Next, each singer performed for the judges and was either cut from the competition or advanced to this week’s challenge, the Duets. Hollywood Week continues right now!

8:05 p.m. — Katy explains to the contestants that they will be paired up with someone else to make “musical magic together.” Duet partners have been predetermined, the singers can’t choose for themselves. Up first is the quirky combo of Fritz Hager & Leah Marlene. They’re singing a haunting version of “Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars. It’s a great way to kick off duets, but I think Leah is especially impressive here. Lionel says “the whole is better than the individual parts.” He informs them they will both advance to the next round.

8:15 p.m. — As part of their early advantage in this competition, the Platinum Ticket winners not only got to skip the genre challenge, but they got to pick their own duet partners. Kenedi has chosen Jordan Chase because she’s “literally obsessed with his voice.” Their first rehearsal together is messy and Jordan is getting anxiety. Kenedi is worried the judges won’t think she is still worthy of a Platinum Ticket. Lionel comes along to give a little coaching and tells them to just get out of their heads. Despite being nervous, at least Kenedi and Jordan are getting along. Finally it’s time to perform and they sing “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers. I think they’re both overdoing it on their solos, but they sound fantastic when harmonizing. Kenedi gives an eye-popping high note near the end that puts the judges on their feet. Jordan and Kenedi will both move on to the next round.

8:25 p.m. — The next duo is Allegra Miles & Taylor Fagins. This is really the first time we’ve gotten to hear Allegra, although many of us are familiar with how she performed on “The Voice” a few years ago. Allegra and Taylor have a common bond as songwriters, so they’re excited to be paired up. They’ve chosen “Locked Out of Heaven” for their song and Taylor feels like his “loud” voice is overshadowing Allegra. He says he’s just not comfortable singing duets because he has no experience with it. Allegra doesn’t feel overshadowed and asks him not to hold himself back for her sake. During the performance, both sound fine during their solos, but their harmonies are a hot mess. I feel like Taylor sounds particularly bad there. Lionel breaks the news that Allegra will move forward in the competition, but Taylor has been cut.

8:35 p.m. — Next to take the stage is Platinum Ticket winner Huntergirl. She struggled with choosing her duet partner until Cole Wesley Ritter walked up on that stage. It was like lightning struck when she heard his voice. Together they’re singing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and I think Huntergirll made a wise choice! They sound great together and Katy tells Huntergirl she has “an undeniable tone.” Luke loves Cole’s vibe. They’ll both sail through to the next round.

8:45 p.m. — Next up is Sam Moss, who was memorably rejected at her first audition. Katy pled for Sam to return, which she did, and now Sam is here in Hollywood. Since that audition, Sam found out she is pregnant, which wasn’t part of her plan. But now she’s paired up with fellow mom-to-be Haley Slaton. They’re singing “Dancing on my Own” by Robyn, but a ballad version. They harmonize well together and this is a solid duet. Sam definitely has the bigger range, but for some reason I’m much more drawn to Haley. Her tone is much more distinct and striking. Unfortunately, the judges disagree with me. They cut Haley from the competition, but Sam will move forward.

8:55 p.m. — Closing out the first hour will be the final Platinum Ticket holder, Jay, and the partner he chose to join him, Morgan Gruber. They appear to have an instant chemistry and friendship, which is fun to see. When it comes to song choice, Morgan pushed for “Shallow” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper and Jay obliged. Throughout rehearsals, the duo begins to realize they may not actually relate to the full context of the lyrics. In fact, the vocal coach points out that he doesn’t think they understand the lyrics at all. When they get to the performance it’s just okay. Morgan was smart to force this song down Jay’s throat because she sounds better singing it! He was a bit too theatrical and I could tell he wasn’t comfortable with this song. Hopefully he will learn a lesson from this and only sing songs that mean something to him moving forward. Katy warns that she needs more from these two, but they’re both advancing to the next round.

9:05 p.m. — Country singers Noah Thompson & Olivia Faye struggled to find the right song. After choosing “Lean on Me,” the vocal coaches strongly suggested they go back to the drawing board and choose a country song. They did just that, staying up all night to work on “July” by Noah Cyrus, only to change things up even more so the next morning by dropping their instruments. The performance has its moments, but it’s far from a highlight. Noah messed up a few times, which Luke comments on, but both Noah and Olivia did enough to advance to the next round.

9:15 p.m. — The next duo is no stranger to doing whatever it takes to stand out. Tristen Gressett & Cameron Whitcomb are full of personality, but at times it has overshadowed the musical talents. Will they be able to dial things back and let their voices shine on “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” by Creedence Clearwater Revival? Tristen looks very composed and sounds great. Cameron has no idea how to conduct himself on the stage. He’s sort of two-stepping around and looks so uncomfortable, yet his voice is even better than Tristen’s. If he could figure out what to do with his body, Cameron could actually do some serious damage in this competition. This was definitely one of my favorite duets of the night, so I’m happy to see them both moving on to the next round.

9:30 p.m. — Kevin Gullage & Yoli Mayor put on their own stage show for a performance of “Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better,” but it wasn’t shown in full. I only wish it was! They appeared to own the stage and wow the judges, so they’ll both move on. Next up is Douglas Mills Jr. & Scarlet, singing “Rewrite the Stars” from “The Greatest Showman.” Scarlet is fed up with Douglas, who is having trouble with the lyrics throughout rehearsals. At one point she even pulls her mic off and walks away for a breather. Scarlet eventually returns to rehearsals and is adamant her reaction has nothing to do with Douglas. This situation is very stressful for both of them and she had to get herself together. Finally, it’s time to perform. Douglas does forget a few lyrics, but recovers fine for the most part. What surprises me most is that I find Scarlet to be the absolute star on this stage. Douglas had one of the most memorable auditions in “Idol” history, but Stella has serious star power. I love her vibe. The judges comment on the poor performance they just gave, but both make it through to the next round, just barely!

9:40 p.m. — The next duet pairing is Cadence Baker & Cole Hallman. These two met at the Nashville auditions so there is a little history here. Together, Cadence and Cole will sing “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)” by Marvin Gaye. These two are giving the classic song a bit of a coffee house vibe until the final chorus, and I sort of dig it! Sadly, the coaches weren’t feeling it and Luke breaks the news that Cole has been cut from this competition, but Cadence will continue forward.

9:50 p.m. — Next up is the powerhouse duo of Christian Guardino & Nicolina singing “The Prayer” by Andrea Bocelli & Celine Dion. These two have a great chemistry off stage that I’m hoping will translate into this performance. Mission accomplished! It’s a total powerhouse performance that dominates the night. I especially enjoyed Nicolina’s performance, but they’re both easily moving forward.

9:59 p.m. — After so many incredible performances, the final duet is feeling the pressure. It’s Kelsie Dolan & Betty Maxwell. These two seem like an unlikely duo because Kelsie has never been on a stage before this competition and Betty is a former Miss America. They’ll sing “Just Give Me a Reason” by Pink, and it’s Kelsie’s first duet ever. Obviously she’s a little self-conscious about it, but Betty shouldn’t have to drag confidence out of her partner. I think Betty has been pretty patient throughout this process and I commend her for that. They finally get to the performance and crush it! Kelsie comes through and although Betty is a little overdramatic for my taste, she sounds great too. Lionel is in tears. Betty is super excited and humble about everything, but she has to be a little annoyed that Kelsie gets the bulk of the praise for coming out of her shell, after Betty spent the last 24 hours patiently dragging this performance out of her. I love Kelsie and I think she will be the dark horse to watch this season, I just want to give Betty some credit here. Anyways, they’re both moving on to the next round! And that’s a wrap for the Duets. Monday night will be the Showstoppers round!

