‘American Idol’ recap of episode 9 season 20: Top 24 revealed in ‘Showstoppers: The Final Judgment’ [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Idol” continues on April 4 for its fifth season on ABC and 20th overall. As always, Ryan Seacrest hosts the reality TV competition series while country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie make up the judging panel. In this episode Hollywood Week concludes with the Showstopper round. If they survive this round they will make it to final judgment. Who makes the Top 24?

This season the judges embark on yet another nationwide search for America’s next singing sensation. Auditions were held in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California. If given a golden ticket, hopeful idols advanced to the Hollywood round. In a new twist this season, three contestants were given a Platinum Ticket, which allowed them to skip the first phase of Hollywood week. Huntergirl, Kenedi Anderson and Jay Copeland.

Below, follow along with all the action on Night 9 of Season 20 of “American Idol.”

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “American Idol,” Hollywood Week continued with the tricky duets round. Contestants were paired up and forced to work together with one of their peers. Song selection, harmonies and learning lyrics all came into play in this exhausting phase of the competition. 59 survived to compete in tonight’s Showstoppers round. Hollywood Week continues right now!

8:05 p.m. — Tonight’s performances will feature singers with a live band in front of a live audience for the first time. Who will shine and who will be left in the dust? Throughout this episode, performances will be shown as contestants learn if they have made the Top 24 or not. First up is Leah Marlene. For her showstopper she sang “She’s a Self Made Man” by Larkin Poe. It’s definitely more of a rock performance than we’ve seen from her so far, but that’s not a bad thing! She’s killing it with stage presence and there’s a lot of charisma here. Katy says Leah was a guitar queen and she was hoping she would be more of a vocal queen. But, Leah is the first contestant in the Top 24!

8:10 p.m. — Next to hear his fate is Austin Platinum Ticket winner, Jay (he dropped Copeland from his stage name). For his showstopper he sings “Jar of Hearts” by Christina Perri. Jay was a bit weak in his duet last night, so it’s nice to see him recovering here. He makes interesting vocal choices and gives us a few killer runs without overdoing it, but it feels a little Broadway. Katy actually comments, “I don’t remember him being so Broadway,” but Lionel and Luke were living for it. Katy tells Jay that he’s almost a perfect singer, but perfection doesn’t win over feeling. Then she says, “I’m sorry to tell you you’re ‘Idol’ journey is ending….at some point in the future, but not tonight.” Oh, come on! That’s just cruel. Jay is in the Top 24!

8:15 p.m. — Nicolina is next singing “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele for her showstopper. She makes different vocal choices than the original singer, which I give her credit for, but I’m not sure this is the best she’s sounded. It makes me nervous for her, because Nicolina has been one of my favorites. Thankfully, the judges completely disagree with me. Nicolina doesn’t even have to sit down at her final judgment before Katy just grabs her and says, “Welcome to the Top 24!”

8:20 p.m. — 16-year olds Ryleigh Madison and Emyrson Flora are pulled into final judgment together. For her showstopper, Emyrson sang “Honey” by Kehlani to show a different side of herself after performing so many ballads. Lionel loves her tone, but Luke mentions, “She bent the last note.” For Ryleigh’s showstopper, she took on “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes and really messed up one of the early notes. In fact, I don’t care for this version of “Blue” at all. Lionel delivers the news I was expecting, that Emyrson has made the Top 24, but Ryleigh has not. Oh, it’s a sad rejection, but she’s only 16 years old with plenty of time to pursue her dreams.

8:25 p.m. — Next is Katyrah Love singing “Sweet Thing” by Rufus & Chaka Khan for her showstopper. She looks so relaxed and comfortable on that stage, it’s like she’s already a pro. I love her voice. Luke compliments her personality as “truly infectious.” He adds that Katyrah hasn’t been flawless, but she’s in the Top 24! Katy says, “You sing like Whitney [Houston]…and Whitney’s the G.O.A.T.”

8:30 p.m. — Texas native Fritz Hager is trying to impress the judges with an original song for his showstopper. His song is called “Inconsequential Love” and it’s dedicated to his sister. It’s a personal song that I just couldn’t relate to, but Fritz sounds good. He is extremely nervous about final judgment because he doesn’t want to go home. He’s crying before he even talks to the judges. Katy continues her cruelty tonight stating, “We did not put you in the Top 24….you put yourself in the Top 24.” Evil! But Fritz is relieved and breaks down in tears again before celebrating. Following Fritz, we see a clip of returning contestant Jacob Moran singing “Is That Alright” by Lady Gaga. He advances to the Top 24 and so does Allegra Miles, but we see none of her performance. They’ve barely shown her journey at all this season!

8:50 p.m. — Cameron Whitcomb is a ball of energy that is either about to have his balloon popped or be cranked up past 100. He formed an unlikely showmance/friendship with Ava Maybee, who was initially annoyed by the 18-year old. Now both hope to advance to the Top 24. Ava sings “Falling” by Harry Styles for her showstopper. Katy calls it her “best performance.” Next, Cameron sings “It Ain’t Me Babe” by Bob Dylan. He follows it up with a signature backflip, which always gets a reaction from the crowd. At his final judgment Cameron is informed he’s made the Top 24 and we get ANOTHER backflip. When it’s Ava’s turn to learn her fate, she’s joined by fellow competitor Yoli Mayor, who sand “Human” by rum.gold for her showstopper. Ava and Yoli both have this edgy vibe and apparently the judges think there is only room for one of them. The judges have decided these two should have a sing-off right here and now! Katy finds Ava’s voice more marketable. Lionel prefers Yoli in this particular demonstration. The contestant joining the Top 24 is Ava. Joining Yoli on a trip back home will be Douglas Mills Jr., Sam Moss and Betty Maxwell.

8:55 p.m. — Spots in the Top 24 are starting to dwindle. Sir Blake is the next to learn his fate. For his showstopper he performs “Honesty” by Pink Sweat$. I feel like Sir Blake sounds better each time I hear him sing so I would be excited to see what he has in store. The judges apparently feel the same way because they’ve moved Sir Blake into Season 20’s Top 24. Joining Sir Blake in the Top 24 will be Elli Rowe and Mike Parker.

9:00 p.m. — Tristen Gressett has been navigating this season carefully. The teenager has, at times, given a little too much personality and it has overshadowed his musicality. Has Tristen finally found the right balance? For his showstopper Tristen goes classic rock with “Come Together” by The Beatles. His showmanship comes through on this song, but he sounds good too! The judges look a little “Meh” on this one, and Luke says, “We’ll have to wait and see.” At the final judgment, Lionel tells Tristen that he never wanted him to be a “gimmick.” Tristen has found his identity and will be in the Top 24.

9:05 p.m. — Christian Guardino kicks off the second hour with a performance of “Sex on Fire” by Kings of Leon for his showstopper. He’s never covered this group, but he sounds good. Christian always sounds like he’s on level 10 for me, which isn’t a great thing. I know he has a lot of fans out there, but I’m struggling to connect with him as an artist. Next is Dontrell Briggs singing “Hello” by Lionel himself. It isn’t a great song choice for Dontrell and it didn’t work for the judges either. Dontrell has been cut from the competition, but Christian will be in the Top 24!

9:15 p.m. — Noah Thompson is a country singer, but has chosen a Rihanna song called “Stay” for his showstopper round. The judges are absolutely gushing over this performance, and for good reason, Noah is nailing this. It was a very smart choice at this point in the competition and Noah sails into the Top 24. Watch out for this guy! He’s the country singer America loves to rally for in competitions like these.

9:25 p.m. — Singing “The Story” by Brandi Carlile for her showstopper is 18-year old Cadence Baker. It’s a solid performance, but I find Cadence to be a little uncomfortable to watch. Katy puts it better, stating, “You have fear written all over your face.” The judges give Cadence a little tough love before announcing she will be advancing to the Top 24. We also see the fate of Kelsie Dolin, who has struggled with self-confidence throughout this entire competition. For her showstopper she’s singing “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi, Although Kelsie’s confidence has grown throughout the season, this will be the end of the road for her. Kelsie says “American Idol” still changed her life and brought her out of her shell. Closing out this segment is Platinum Ticket winner Huntergirl singing “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” by Ashley McBryde. Luke says once again that Huntergirl is the best country singer he’s heard on the show. She’s sailing into the Top 24.

9:35 p.m. — Singing “Evergreen” by Yebba is 17-year old Danielle Finn. It’s an inconsistent performance and we aren’t able to watch it all. Katy calls it “the worst one she’s done.” First of all, props to Katy for telling these contestants the truth. Danielle has been brought into final judgment with Sage, who sang “I Hate This” by Tenille Arts for her showstopper. Sage clearly gave the better performance of this pair. Katy says she has fought for Danielle all season, but it’s time for Danielle to fight for herself. Both of them will advance to the Top 24! Honestly, I probably would have cut Danielle, but let’s see what she can do.

9:45 p.m. — Jordan Chase is up next singing “Cold” by Chris Stapleton. It’s a big song, but he sounds good performing it. Lionel thinks Jordan goes “in and out of concentration” when he performs and breaks the news that Jordan has been cut. This breaks the heart of his former duet partner, Platinum Ticket holder Kenedi Anderson. She sings “Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars, basically screaming through it. It reminds me of Jessica Simpson 20 years ago. I know she can be so much better, this just wasn’t a great performance. Kenedi will still be in the Top 24, as expected, making it three-for-three for the Platinum Ticket holders.

9:50 p.m. — Scarlet is the next to learn her fate. After her awful duet round with Douglas Mills Jr. (who was cut earlier), she needs to improve with her showstopper performance of “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette. Very cool song choice! Her vocals aren’t perfect, but she’s a total beast on stage and I love that about her. She’s in it to win it. The judges think so too and Scarlet advances to the Top 24! Next up is Lady K, who I had completely forgotten about. Have we seen her since she gave one of the best auditions of the season? For her showstopper performance she sings “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James, and absolutely nails it. I love the grit and passion she serves with this song. She’s in the Top 24.

9:59 p.m. — It’s the end of the night and just two country boys remain: Dakota Hayden and Dan Marshall. There’s only one spot in the Top 24. Dan sings “Hard Workin’ Man” by Brooks & Dunn and gives us a mediocre vocal performance. For his showstopper, Dakota sings “Pretty Heart” by Parker McCollum. I don’t think this was a good song choice for him. At this point I don’t really have an opinion of who I prefer. I’m hoping whichever one of these two advances is able to step up once they hit the Top 24. The judges make these two face off in a sing-off for the final spot in the Top 24. After a brief deliberation, the judges reveal that Dan will be going to the Top 24. That’s a wrap for Hollywood Week!

