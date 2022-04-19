‘American Idol’ Top 14 reveal: Which eliminated contestant was robbed? [POLL]

Monday night on ABC turned out to be a bloodbath on “American Idol” as six talented singers were eliminated on live television: Cameron Whitcomb, Katyrah Love, Cadence Baker, Sage, Jacob Moran and Elli Rowe. (Moment of silence, please.) That left just 14 artists still in the running to join the show’s iconic winners list at the end of this landmark 20th season. Vote in our “American Idol” Top 14 reveal poll below to let us know which eliminated contestant was robbed. Then be sure to defend your choice down in the comments section.
The two-hour episode started with 10 singers learning they had been chosen as America’s favorites after their performances on Sunday night. They were: Ava Maybee, Christian Guardino, Lady K, HunterGirl, Dan Marshall, Leah Marlene, Nicolina, Noah Thompson, Emyrson Flora and Fritz Hager.
“Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan then got to “save” four of the 10 remaining at-risk artists by making them a part of the Top 14. After a brief deliberation, the judges informed the following four singers of the good news: Allegra Miles, Jay Copeland, Mike Parker and Tristen Gressett.
Here’s a refresher on the six “American Idol” contestants who said goodbye on April 18:
Cameron Whitcomb
HOMETOWN: Kamloops, British Columbia
OCCUPATION: Construction Worker
AGE: 19
HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “It Ain’t Me Babe” by Bob Dylan
TOP 24: “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival
TOP 20: “Changes” by Black Sabbath
TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “If It Hadn’t Been For Love” by The SteelDrivers
Cadence Baker
HOMETOWN: Muscle Shoals, AL
OCCUPATION: Musician
AGE: 19
HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “The Story” by Brandi Carlile
TOP 24: “Something’s Got a Hold On Me” by Etta James
TOP 20: “Train Wreck” by James Arthur
TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston
Elli Rowe
HOMETOWN: Nashville, TN
OCCUPATION: College Student
AGE: 20
HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Fields of Gold” by Sting
TOP 24: “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac
TOP 20: “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane
TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “All I Want” by Kodaline
Jacob Moran
HOMETOWN: Dansville, MI
OCCUPATION: Registered Nurse
AGE: 28
HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Is That Alright?” by Lady Gaga
TOP 24: “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes
TOP 20: “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” by Stevie Wonder
TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Rise” by Katy Perry
Katyrah Love
HOMETOWN: Baltimore, MD
OCCUPATION: Homeless Youth Support Facilitator
AGE: 23
HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Sweet Thing” by Rufus & Chaka Khan
TOP 24: “Blame It on the Boogie” by The Jacksons
TOP 20: “Dream” by Bishop Briggs
TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Through the Fire” by Chaka Khan
Sage
HOMETOWN: Burbank, CA
OCCUPATION: Nanny
AGE: 21
HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “I Hate This” by Tenille Arts
TOP 24: “Jolene” by Dolly Parton
TOP 20: “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac
TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Brown Eyed Lover” by Allen Stone
