‘American Idol’ Top 14 reveal: Which eliminated contestant was robbed? [POLL]

Monday night on ABC turned out to be a bloodbath on “American Idol” as six talented singers were eliminated on live television: Cameron Whitcomb, Katyrah Love, Cadence Baker, Sage, Jacob Moran and Elli Rowe. (Moment of silence, please.) That left just 14 artists still in the running to join the show’s iconic winners list at the end of this landmark 20th season. Vote in our “American Idol” Top 14 reveal poll below to let us know which eliminated contestant was robbed. Then be sure to defend your choice down in the comments section.

The two-hour episode started with 10 singers learning they had been chosen as America’s favorites after their performances on Sunday night. They were: Ava Maybee, Christian Guardino, Lady K, HunterGirl, Dan Marshall, Leah Marlene, Nicolina, Noah Thompson, Emyrson Flora and Fritz Hager.

“Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan then got to “save” four of the 10 remaining at-risk artists by making them a part of the Top 14. After a brief deliberation, the judges informed the following four singers of the good news: Allegra Miles, Jay Copeland, Mike Parker and Tristen Gressett.

Here’s a refresher on the six “American Idol” contestants who said goodbye on April 18:

Cameron Whitcomb

HOMETOWN: Kamloops, British Columbia

OCCUPATION: Construction Worker

AGE: 19

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “It Ain’t Me Babe” by Bob Dylan

TOP 24: “Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

TOP 20: “Changes” by Black Sabbath

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “If It Hadn’t Been For Love” by The SteelDrivers

Cadence Baker

HOMETOWN: Muscle Shoals, AL

OCCUPATION: Musician

AGE: 19

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “The Story” by Brandi Carlile

TOP 24: “Something’s Got a Hold On Me” by Etta James

TOP 20: “Train Wreck” by James Arthur

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston

Elli Rowe

HOMETOWN: Nashville, TN

OCCUPATION: College Student

AGE: 20

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Fields of Gold” by Sting

TOP 24: “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac

TOP 20: “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “All I Want” by Kodaline

Jacob Moran

HOMETOWN: Dansville, MI

OCCUPATION: Registered Nurse

AGE: 28

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Is That Alright?” by Lady Gaga

TOP 24: “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes

TOP 20: “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” by Stevie Wonder

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Rise” by Katy Perry

Katyrah Love

HOMETOWN: Baltimore, MD

OCCUPATION: Homeless Youth Support Facilitator

AGE: 23

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Sweet Thing” by Rufus & Chaka Khan

TOP 24: “Blame It on the Boogie” by The Jacksons

TOP 20: “Dream” by Bishop Briggs

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Through the Fire” by Chaka Khan

Sage

HOMETOWN: Burbank, CA

OCCUPATION: Nanny

AGE: 21

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “I Hate This” by Tenille Arts

TOP 24: “Jolene” by Dolly Parton

TOP 20: “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Brown Eyed Lover” by Allen Stone

