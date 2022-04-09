‘American Idol’ fans have spoken: Kelsie Dolin was robbed of Top 24 spot [POLL RESULTS]

“American Idol” fans have spoken and they believe Kelsie Dolin was robbed of a spot in the Top 24. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie axed the 18-year old from Boone County, West Virginia at the end of Hollywood Week. In a recent poll we asked our readers to vote for who they think was inexcusably cut from the competition. Below are the results.

Kelsie Dolin – 34%

This 18-year old from Boone County, West Virginia was raised by her grandparents because her mother was a drug addict. Last year, Keslie’s grandmother passed from COVID-19 and it has been hard on the family. Throughout Hollywood week Kelsie began to blossom as her self-confidence grew. Unfortunately, the judges didn’t think she was quite ready for primetime.

Betty Maxwell – 18%

The 27-year old former Miss America is from Warner Robins, Georgia. She never expected to win the crown and sang opera in the talent portion of the pageant. Her dream is to be the voice for a Disney princess. She auditioned with “A Moment Like This” by Kelly Clarkson and “Jesus Take the Wheel” by Carrie Underwood.

Dakota Hayden – 15%

He is a 17-year old from Fordsville, Kentucky. Dakota grew up on a farm and was most looking forward to performing for Luke. The teenager sang “When it Rains it Pours” by Luke Combs at his initial audition and barely missed the Top 24 after losing a sing-off to Dan Marshall.

Douglas Mills Jr. – 7%

The 18-year old from Houston won a pass to audition from his local ABC news affiliate. Douglas always dreamed of auditioning, but he had never been on a plane or left the state of Texas. Music is his safe space from doubters, haters and people that just don’t like him. Douglas was bullied quite a bit throughout his life and it’s still hard for him to love himself. Douglas gave one of the season’s most memorable auditions with “Strange Fruit” by Nina Simone, but struggled throughout Hollywood week.

Someone Else – 7%

Yoli Mayor – 6%

The 26-year old from Miami sang “Beautiful Broken Things,” an original song she wrote, for her first audition. There’s a rock edge to this singer, but she’s also soulful. Yoli came painfully close to the Top 24, losing out in a sing-off against Ava Maybee.

Jordan Chase – 6%

This 21-year old self-proclaimed “shower singer” wouldn’t even let people listen to him sing until his senior year of high school. The Pensacola, Florida resident was ignored throughout the early rounds of the competition. Jordan was then chosen to duet with Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson. Despite their chemistry on stage, Jordan couldn’t convince the judges he was worthy of his own spotlight in the Top 24.

Ryleigh Madison – 4%

This 16-year old country singer from Whiteville, North Carolina was inspired by Gabby Barrett’s rise to fame after “American Idol.” She auditioned with Barrett’s song, “The Good Ones,” but failed to impress the judges with her Showstopper performance of “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes.

Sam Moss – 2%

This 25-year old from Winterset, Iowa auditioned with her own original songs. Initially cut after her first audition, Sam returned after Katy continued to fight for her place in the competition. In Hollywood she advanced all the way through Showstoppers before falling just short of the Top 24.

Dontrell Briggs – 1%

The 26-year old from Maxton, North Carolina grew up in a house as the only boy among six women. He says they always sing whenever they’re together. His godmother died a few months prior to his audition and she played a very big part in his life. Dontrell auditioned with “For Your Glory” by Tasha Cobbs for the judges and his showstopper was “Hello” by Lionel Richie.

