American Music Awards: Can Taylor Swift win Artist of the Year against one of the only people she’s ever lost to?

It goes without saying that Taylor Swift fans love Taylor Swift. They tend to show that love by voting for her en masse at fan-voted award shows. That includes the American Music Awards. Taylor Swift holds the record for the most Artist of the Year victories there with six. She’s nominated again this year and almost never loses. The thing is, though, she’s nominated against one of the only people she’s ever lost to.

Swift won Artist of the Year at the AMAs in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2018, 2019, and 2020. There were only two years when she was nominated but lost. In 2015 she was bested by the British boy band One Direction, and in 2021 she was overtaken by the K-pop group BTS. It goes to show that the only thing that can stop Swifties is the power of a boy band fandom. Luckily for Swift, neither of those bands is nominated against her this year … not in their entirety anyway.

The members of One Direction went their separate ways, and Harry Styles‘s solo career has taken off. This year he released a hit album, “Harry’s House,” which is consistently near the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart. And that album produced a blockbuster of a single, “As It Was,” which spent 15 weeks atop the Hot 100, the fourth-longest reign in the history of the chart. Suffice it to say he’s popular. But is he as popular on his own as he was with four other One Directioners?

Well, we have some evidence of a head-to-head matchup between Swift and Styles. They faced each other for Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards, where Swift’s “All Too Well” defeated Styles’s “As It Was.” Styles was also up for Artist of the Year at the VMAs but lost to Bad Bunny, another of his rivals at the AMAs. So can we count out Styles for the win in November?

As of this writing Swift is the front-runner for Artist of the Year with 15/2 odds based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. Styles trails in second place with 17/2 odds, and then Bad Bunny is in third with 19/2 odds. So it’s not necessarily a done deal for Swift, but lucky number-seven is well within her reach.

