American Society of Cinematographers Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User chrisstraub for a great score of 83.33% (five of six correct) when predicting the 2022 American Society of Cinematographers Awards winners on Sunday. Our top scorer is ahead of large group of 28 people at 66.67% and has a nice point score of 5,059 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 1,100 people worldwide predicted these ASC champs for six categories from the Los Angeles ceremony. Movie winners included “Dune” and “Faya Dayi.” TV winners included “The Underground Railroad,” “Snowfall,” “Mythic Quest” and “Titans.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Charles Bright, Matt Noble and I are in first place with a 50% score. Sitting at 33.33% accuracy are the rest of our editors: Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Christopher Rosen, Paul Sheehan. See Editors’ scores.

For our nine Experts predicting, there is a three-way tie at 50% correct for Tim Gray (Variety), Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire). Five tied at 33.33% each are Shawn Edwards (WDAF), Eng, Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Susan King (Gold Derby) and Rosen. Clayton Davis (Variety) is next at 16.67%. See Experts’ scores.

