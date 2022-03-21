American Society of Cinematographers Awards: ‘Dune’ wins on way to Oscars

The American Society of Cinematographers awarded Greig Fraser its top prize for his work on “Dune” at its annual awards on Sunday. He edged out three of his Oscar rivals for Best Cinematography: Bruno Delbonnel for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Dan Laustsen for “Nightmare Alley” and Ari Wegner for “The Power of the Dog.” The fifth ASC contender was Haris Zamberloukos for “Belfast” who bumped Oscar nominee Janusz Kamiński for “West Side Story.”

Over its 36-year history, the ASC has predicted 144 of the 180 Oscar nominees, including four in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and all five in both 2018 and 2017. However, the ASC choice for the best in the business has presaged the eventual winner at the Oscars only 16 times:

Dean Semler, “Dances with Wolves” (1991)

John Toll, “Braveheart” (1996)

John Seale, “The English Patient” (1997)

Russell Carpenter, “Titanic” (1998)

Conrad L. Hall, “American Beauty” (2000)

Conrad L. Hall, “Road to Perdition” (2003)

Dion Beebe, “Memoirs of a Geisha” (2006)

Robert Elswit, “There Will Be Blood” (2008)

Anthony Dod Mantle, “Slumdog Millionaire” (2009)

Wally Pfister, “Inception” (2011)

Emmanuel Lubezki, “Gravity” (2014)

Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman” (2015)

Emmanuel Lubezki, “The Revenant” (2016)

Roger Deakins, “Blade Runner 2049” (2018)

Roger Deakins, “1917” (2020)

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank” (2021)

