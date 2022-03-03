‘American Song Contest’ 2022: Meet the 56 participants including Michael Bolton, Sisqo, Jewel …

After being in development for several years, “American Song Contest” finally debuts on NBC on March 21, 2022. The reality TV show is based on the worldwide phenomenon “Eurovision Song Contest,” which has been a mega hit overseas for the past six decades. The American version of the musical competition series features live original performances from 56 acts representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital. Each act vies for the audience’s vote in the hopes of earning the title of Best Original Song. The Season 1 contestants are a mix of solo artists, duos, DJs and bands and explore all different music genres. The show is set up in three different stages: Qualifying Rounds, Semi Finals and Grand Final. Meet all 56 “American Song Contest” 2022 participants in our photo gallery above.

Some of the participants competing on Season 1 already have worldwide name recognition, including Jewel (Alaska), Michael Bolton (Connecticut), Jordan Smith (Kentucky), Sisqo (Maryland), The Crystal Method (Nevada) and Macy Gray (Ohio). It’s yet to be seen whether viewers will be swayed by these famous faces, or if they’ll give everyone a fair shot.

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are the hosts and executive producers of “American Song Contest.” Snoop is a multi-platinum artist, actor and entertainment icon with three decades of experience in the music industry under his belt. Kelly, a talk show host and the first-ever winner of “American Idol,” officially joined the NBC family in 2018 as a coach on “The Voice,” winning the competition in Seasons 14, 15, 17 and 21.

Here’s the list of “American Song Contest” territories and contestants:

Alabama: Ni/Co

Alaska: Jewel

American Samoa: Tenelle

Arizona: Las Marias

Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb

California: Sweet Taboo

Colorado: Riker Lynch

Connecticut: Michael Bolton

Delaware: Nitro Nitra

Florida: Ale Zabala

Georgia: Stela Cole

Guam: Jason J.

Hawaii: Bronson Varde

Idaho: Andrew Sheppard

Illinois: Justin Jesso

Indiana: UG skywalkin

Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley

Kansas: Broderick Jones

Kentucky: Jordan Smith

Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz

Maine: King Kyote

Maryland: Sisqo

Massachusetts: Jared Lee

Michigan: Ada LeAnn

Minnesota: Yam Haus

Mississippi: Keyone Starr

Missouri: Brett Seper

Montana: Jonah Prill

Nebraska: Jocelyn

Nevada: The Crystal Method

New Hampshire: MARi

New Jersey: Brooke Alexx

New Mexico: Khalisol

New York: ENISA

North Carolina: John Morgan

North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks

Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu

Ohio: Macy Gray

Oklahoma: AleXa

Oregon: courtship.

Pennsylvania: Bri Steves

Puerto Rico: Christian Pagan

Rhode Island: Hueston

South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti

South Dakota: Judd Hoos

Tennessee: Tyler Braden

Texas: Grant Knoche

U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock

Utah: Savannah Keyes

Vermont: Josh Panda

Virginia: Almira Zaky

Washington: Allen Stone

Washington D.C.: NËITHER

West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham

Wisconsin: Jake’O

Wyoming: Ryan Charles