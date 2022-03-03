‘American Song Contest’ 2022: Meet the 56 participants including Michael Bolton, Sisqo, Jewel …

After being in development for several years, “American Song Contest” finally debuts on NBC on March 21, 2022. The reality TV show is based on the worldwide phenomenon “Eurovision Song Contest,” which has been a mega hit overseas for the past six decades. The American version of the musical competition series features live original performances from 56 acts representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital. Each act vies for the audience’s vote in the hopes of earning the title of Best Original Song. The Season 1 contestants are a mix of solo artists, duos, DJs and bands and explore all different music genres. The show is set up in three different stages: Qualifying Rounds, Semi Finals and Grand Final. Meet all 56 “American Song Contest” 2022 participants in our photo gallery above.
Some of the participants competing on Season 1 already have worldwide name recognition, including Jewel (Alaska), Michael Bolton (Connecticut), Jordan Smith (Kentucky), Sisqo (Maryland), The Crystal Method (Nevada) and Macy Gray (Ohio). It’s yet to be seen whether viewers will be swayed by these famous faces, or if they’ll give everyone a fair shot.
Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson are the hosts and executive producers of “American Song Contest.” Snoop is a multi-platinum artist, actor and entertainment icon with three decades of experience in the music industry under his belt. Kelly, a talk show host and the first-ever winner of “American Idol,” officially joined the NBC family in 2018 as a coach on “The Voice,” winning the competition in Seasons 14, 15, 17 and 21.
Here’s the list of “American Song Contest” territories and contestants:
Alabama: Ni/Co
Alaska: Jewel
American Samoa: Tenelle
Arizona: Las Marias
Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb
California: Sweet Taboo
Colorado: Riker Lynch
Connecticut: Michael Bolton
Delaware: Nitro Nitra
Florida: Ale Zabala
Georgia: Stela Cole
Guam: Jason J.
Hawaii: Bronson Varde
Idaho: Andrew Sheppard
Illinois: Justin Jesso
Indiana: UG skywalkin
Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley
Kansas: Broderick Jones
Kentucky: Jordan Smith
Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz
Maine: King Kyote
Maryland: Sisqo
Massachusetts: Jared Lee
Michigan: Ada LeAnn
Minnesota: Yam Haus
Mississippi: Keyone Starr
Missouri: Brett Seper
Montana: Jonah Prill
Nebraska: Jocelyn
Nevada: The Crystal Method
New Hampshire: MARi
New Jersey: Brooke Alexx
New Mexico: Khalisol
New York: ENISA
North Carolina: John Morgan
North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks
Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu
Ohio: Macy Gray
Oklahoma: AleXa
Oregon: courtship.
Pennsylvania: Bri Steves
Puerto Rico: Christian Pagan
Rhode Island: Hueston
South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti
South Dakota: Judd Hoos
Tennessee: Tyler Braden
Texas: Grant Knoche
U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock
Utah: Savannah Keyes
Vermont: Josh Panda
Virginia: Almira Zaky
Washington: Allen Stone
Washington D.C.: NËITHER
West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham
Wisconsin: Jake’O
Wyoming: Ryan Charles