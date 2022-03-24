‘American Song Contest’ episode 1 qualifiers ranked: All 11 songs and performances from worst to best

“American Song Contest” kicked off its premiere season on Monday, March 21 with hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. Episode 1 of the NBC reality TV competition showcased the first 11 qualifiers hoping to reach the semi-finals. So which state or region outshined the rest? Below, read our rankings for Season 1 Episode 1 from worst to best.

Representatives from each of the 50 states, five US territories (American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands) and the District of Columbia will take part in this round-robin tournament to find the best original song in America.

Each locale will be showcased with an original song that will be performed by a home-grown talent, be it a solo singer, duet or band. There will be three rounds: the first five weeks will be qualifiers followed by two semi-finals and the final. Voting will be by both fans and “a jury of music industry professional.”

Below are my Episode 1 rankings for all 11 songs and performances from worst to best:

11. Indiana (UG skywalkin ft. Maxie – “Love in the City”): There is no denying that this artist is incredibly talented. I was absolutely captivated by the performance. Saying that, I was not wowed by the song whatsoever. It was fun, but ultimately forgettable at the end of the night.

10. Arkansas (Kelsey Lamb – “Never Like This”): This particular song presented a conundrum to me. When I first watched the performance, I was not that impressed by the song itself but loved the vocals. Listening to it back, the song grew on me a little more and jumped up one spot on my list. It reminds me of something that Thomas Rhett would sing. The song isn’t too exciting, but it is definitely catchy.

9. Minnesota (Yam Haus – “Ready to Go”): Yam Haus is clearly a very talented band, but at the same time, this particular song did not wow me. It just seemed very dated. I could see the younger viewers loving this song, so maybe I am not the age group of the target audience. Still, a very talented band that I will keep an eye out for in the future.

8. Wisconsin (Jake’O – “Feel Your Love”): I love a good mashup of genres and this one definitely impressed me. It was like Elvis meets David Bowie. I was definitely impressed by the vocals and energy, but less so by the song itself.

7. Mississippi (Keyone Starr – “Fire”): This particular song was good, but at the same time, the only aspect I remembered about it was the second half. It was very cool to see Keyone rock that stage.

6. Wyoming (Ryan Charles – “New Boot Goofin'”): Was it just me or did anyone else think of Walker Hayes and Lil Nas X when they were listening to this one? While it’s not exactly going for the older crowd, this particular song has a way of getting stuck in one’s head. Everyone loves a good party song and this absolutely fits the bill.

5. Oklahoma (AleXa – “Wonderland”): This song definitely was not what I was expecting out of Oklahoma. Saying that, I could not help but love it. Definitely a contender for a good amount of fan votes for sure. This is an artist that I will be on the lookout for in the future.

4. Rhode Island (Hueston – “Held on Too Long”): Let me preface this with the fact that Hueston received the coveted jury qualifier, so the song definitely has its fans. I personally liked it a lot, but compared to the other contenders in this episode, the song and performance were both very simplistic. I am definitely curious to see if the voters like this song as much as the jury.

3. Iowa (Alisabeth Von Presley – “Wonder”): For anyone that has no idea what the Eurovision Song Contest is, this particular performance is a great example of what happens in that contest. A great song that would fit right in not only here, but Europe as well, partnered with a very memorable performance that voters should love. The first of only three songs tonight that I think are radio ready as of this moment.

2. Puerto Rico (Christian Pagán – “Loko”): The second song of the night that would fit in perfectly on the radio came from the island paradise of Puerto Rico. There was not a thing I would change from either the song or the performance.

1. Connecticut (Michael Bolton – “Beautiful World”): Here we have a living legend. Michael Bolton has had a career that people dream of achieving and this song could add another accolade to his list: Inaugural winner of “American Song Contest.” The song and his vocals are both perfection. Given the world right now, the message of the song will undoubtedly get him even more votes. Definitely my frontrunner as of now.

