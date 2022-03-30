‘American Song Contest’ episode 2 qualifiers ranked: All 11 songs and performances from worst to best

“American Song Contest” continued its premiere season with Episode 2 on Monday, March 28. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. host the NBC reality TV competition that showcased 11 more qualifiers hoping to reach the semi-finals. So which state or region outshined the rest? Below, read our rankings for Season 1 Episode 2 from worst to best.

Representatives from each of the 50 states, five US territories (American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands) and the District of Columbia will take part in this round-robin tournament to find the best original song in America.

Each locale will be showcased with an original song that will be performed by a home-grown talent, be it a solo singer, duet or band. There will be three rounds: the first five weeks will be qualifiers followed by two semi-finals and the final. Voting will be by both fans and “a jury of music industry professional.”

Before addressing this week’s performers, we have some unfinished business from Episode 1. Joining Rhode Island in the semi-finals will be Connecticut, Oklahoma, and Puerto Rico. All three were in my top rankings last week, which makes me very happy and puts the pressure on me to keep this accuracy rate continuing.

Below are my Episode 2 rankings for all 11 songs and performances from worst to best:

11. Nebraska (Jocelyn – “Never Alone”): While I loved the tone of Jocelyn’s voice, I was not a fan of the song. At the end of the night, I could not recall any specific part of the performance or the lyrics that stood out from the rest of the competition. Don’t hate me Nebraska.

10. Maine (King Kyote – “Get Out Alive”): Another amazing vocal tone partnered with a song that failed to impress me. While I truly appreciate the message behind the song, I feel like the song needed a notable moment in order for it to really succeed in this competition.

9. Virginia (Almira Zaky – “Over You”): A fun performance that more than delivered on the promised throwback aspect. This performance was very entertaining, but the song itself was not exactly memorable. Saying that, I would really hope that Almira’s song attracts the attention of Zedd because I can see him making this song a hit with her down the road.

8. Kansas (Broderick Jones – “Tell Me”): This is another case where I really hope some famous celebrity catches this song and works with the artist. It’s a diamond in the rough. This song has a ton of potential and is a lot of fun. Lyrically, it leaves a bit to be desired. Saying that, Broderick Jones has an incredible voice and I truly hope that DJ Khaled would partner with this artist and make it a hit.

7. Ohio (Macy Gray – “Every Night”): With a musical legend at the helm, I expected a lot from this particular song. My expectations were met halfway. Lyrically, the song did not exactly strike me as the majority of her song catalog has, but the performance was exciting to watch. Hence, why it is ranked where it is in comparison to Kansas and Virginia.

6. New York (ENISA – “Green Light”): Get ready to hear this phrase a lot from here on out: “radio ready”. ENISA took the stage with a song that can be on the radio now and partnered it with an equally memorable performance. This is an artist to watch out for in the future.

5. North Dakota (Chloe Fredericks – “Can’t Make You Love Me”): In another song that is ready for the radio now, Chloe Fredericks partnered a stellar performance with an amazing piece. What struck me even more was her fearlessness, taking the stage like a star that has been established and doing this every night.

4. U.S. Virgin Islands (Cruz Rock – “Celebrando”): If we get a party song every week that is as good as this and last week’s song from Puerto Rico, I will be a happy man. This song was a blast to listen to and the performance was equally as fun. It is radio ready now.

3. Montana (Jonah Prill – “Fire It Up”): With a song that deserves to be on country radio stations right now, Jonah not only worked the audience but showed that country music is in good hands in the future. He reminded me a lot of Luke Bryan with this performance. Absolutely one to watch out for next week. In fact, I would bet that he will be one of the contestants the voters will advance to the next round.

2. Oregon (courtship. – “Million Dollar Smoothies”): This is not usually the type of song that I am drawn to, but it was nearly impossible not to be singing along by the end. It is absolutely radio ready now. The performance was exciting to watch and reminded me of something that would fit right in at any major awards show as well. I hope the voters put this song through to the next round.

1. Kentucky (Jordan Smith – “Sparrow”): The mere fact that my favorite contestant from “The Voice” is on this show made me happy. Add on the fact that he wrote a song that could be on the radio now and could win a Grammy and I am even happier. This received the jury qualifier vote so immediately advanced to the semi-finals, but as of now, I think we have a new frontrunner.

