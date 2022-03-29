‘American Song Contest’ episode 2 recap [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

NBC’s new hit “American Song Contest,” returns for episode 2 on March 28. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host this reality series modelled on the Eurovision Song Contest. This round-robin tournament features representatives from each of the 50 states, five US territories and the District of Columbia to find the best original song in America.

Last week’s season premiere saw 11 artists competing for the votes of the viewers and the jury. Rhode Island’s Hueston won over the jury with “Held on Too Long”; that sent him straight through to the semi-finals. The other 10 singers will find out on Monday night which three of them received enough combined votes from viewers and jurists to join him there.

Singing for their places in the semi-final on week 2 are:

Almira Zaky (Virginia)

Broderick Jones (Kansas)

Chloe Fredericks (North Dakota)

courtship. (Oregon)

Cruz Rock (U.S. Virgin Islands)

ENISA (New York)

Jocelyn (Nebraska)

Jonah Prill (Montana)

Jordan Smith (Kentucky)

King Kyote (Maine)

Macy Gray (Ohio)

Below, follow along with all the action in our live ‘American Song Contest’ episode 2 recap.

