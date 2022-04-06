‘American Song Contest’ episode 3 qualifiers ranked: All 12 songs and performances from worst to best

“American Song Contest” continued its premiere season with Episode 3 on Monday, April 4. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host the NBC reality TV competition that showcased 12 more qualifiers hoping to reach the semi-finals. So which state or region outshined the rest? Below, read our rankings for Season 1 Episode 3 from worst to best.

Representatives from each of the 50 states, five US territories (American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands) and the District of Columbia will take part in this round-robin tournament to find the best original song in America.

Each locale will be showcased with an original song that will be performed by a home-grown talent, be it a solo singer, duet or band. There will be three rounds: the first five weeks will be qualifiers followed by two semi-finals and the final. Voting will be by both fans and “a jury of music industry professional.”

Before addressing this week’s performers, we have some unfinished business from Episode 2. Joining Rhode Island, Puerto Rico, Connecticut, Kentucky, and Oklahoma in the semi-finals will be Kansas, North Dakota, and Montana.

Below are my Episode 3 rankings for all 12 songs and performances from worst to best:

12. Alabama (Ni/Co – “The Difference”): While I liked the idea of a song with two individuals imploring one another for forgiveness over a transgression, the vocals on this particular performance would not have made it past the spinning chairs of “The Voice” nor the judges of “American Idol.” Saying that, the song was equally as cringeworthy, so in this case the vocals truly meant the difference between success and mediocrity.

11. Delaware (Nitro Nitra – “Train”): In complete honesty, this song failed to make an impression on me whatsoever. The only aspect between the entire performance and the opening package that I remembered was that Nitro Nitra has a great voice.

10. South Carolina (Jesse LeProtti – “Not Alone”): Themes that are always prominent in music no matter the decade are keeping the faith and realizing people are good. Continuing that tradition, Jesse created a pretty song that falls in the grey area between memorable and forgettable. Vocally, he was decent. I can totally see this song being utilized in movie commercials.

9. South Dakota (Judd Hoos – “Bad Girl”): Another song in the grey area of memorable and forgettable came from South Dakota. While the group promised production in the vein of the great rock bands with “guitars in your face,” they somehow ended up with a middle of the road song that failed to deliver anything that was alluded to earlier. “Bad Girl” wasn’t bad, but it was not exactly notable either. In a way, they reminded me of Walk the Moon, who I am a huge fan of.

8. Tennessee (Tyler Braden – “Seventeen”): I will preface this by saying that this particular song advanced that night so my opinion on this song is not exactly on par with the experts’ choice. Do not hate me Tennessee. I truly believe that Tyler Braden’s voice is great, but the song itself failed to make much of an impression on me in comparison to the other songs in the episode. On the flip side, I loved the guitar work.

7. Northern Mariana Islands (Sabyu – “Sunsets and Seaturtles”): If any song was meant to be in a commercial for an island resort, it would be this one. Sabyu has a calming factor to his voice and the song was very breezy and light. Simultaneously, the last contestant on a show that I could think of that is right in the same area was “American Idol’s” Jason Castro. His uniqueness got him to fourth place on that show so maybe America still might love that vibe like it did then? I loved the song but vocals were not great in the beginning of the performance.

6. New Jersey (Brooke Alexx – “I Don’t Take Pictures Anymore”): I do not know TikTokers for the most part unless they somehow end up on YouTube. So, it goes without saying that I had no clue who Brooke Alexx was, which led me to Google…where I learned she has quite a fan base. So I apologize to her fans in advance. This song struck me as the type that would do really well as part of a remix, but Brooke definitely has a great voice that should be further explored since she reminded me of Olivia Rodrigo. Side note, as a native New Yorker, I personally love that gas law in New Jersey.

5. Florida (Ale Zabala – “Flirt”): Supplying me with my party song of the night was the state of Florida. I would proudly add “Flirt” to my iPod in a millisecond. But putting my personal taste in music aside, the song itself has an amazing second half, but the first half is not as memorable. So I will take this time to ask Luis Fonsi to make this song a hit since he has that magic touch and this song is right in his wheelhouse. Side note, the all pink everything was a bold choice that paid off.

4. Colorado (Riker Lynch – “Feel the Love”): One of my favorite contestants on “Dancing with the Stars,” so I had a lot of high hopes for this particular song. Production and vocals were great, but much like Florida’s entry in this competition. So again I implore Luis Fonsi to step in and add that extra ingredient to make this song pop and be radio ready.

3. Louisiana (Brittany Pfantz – “Now You Do”): I love the idea of a combination of Adele and Amy Winehouse, but I think Brittany is more a mix of Adele and Halsey in terms of vocals. The song itself is completely radio ready (first one of the episode for those keeping count for how many times I am dropping the phrase). We did not know her name prior to this, but now we definitely do!

2. Alaska (Jewel – “The Story”): Jewel is a music icon known to millions around the world. When she recently won the last season of “The Masked Singer,” I recognized her immediately. That is how unique her vocal tone is to me. What people tend to forget is how amazing she is as a songwriter as well and “The Story” continues that streak of captivating audiences. This song is radio ready now.

1. Texas (Grant Knoche– “Mr. Independent”): With one singular performance, Grant shed any Kidz Bop stigma, which was probably half the battle tonight. The song itself was not only memorable, but the performance was a blast to watch since it felt like the discovery of a potential superstar. Grant could have one hell of a career if he continues to grow. In a weird way, he reminded me a bit of Justin Bieber with a bit of Justin Timberlake swagger.

If I were to venture a guess tonight, I would say that Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska stand the best chances in terms of voting next week.

