‘American Song Contest’ episode 3 recap [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Song Contest” is live once again on April 4 with episode 3. This round-robin tournament features representatives from each of the 50 states, five US territories and the District of Columbia, all of whom are hoping to be the ones that perform the best original song in America.

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host this reality series modelled on the Eurovision Song Contest. They will kick off this third qualifier with the big reveal of which three contenders from Week 2 have earned enough votes from viewers and jurists to make it through to the semi-final. They will join Kentucky’s Jordan Smith who won over the national jury with the song “Sparrow.”

Singing for their places in the semi-final on week 3 are:

Ni/Co (Alabama)

Jewel (Alaska)

Riker Lynch (Colorado)

Nitro Nitra (Delaware)

Ale Zabala (Florida)

Brittany Pfantz (Louisiana)

Brooke Alexx (New Jersey)

Sabyu (Northern Mariana Islands)

Jesse LeProtti (South Carolina)

Judd Hoos (South Dakota)

Tyler Braden (Tennessee)

Grant Knoche (Texas)

Below, follow along with all the action in our live ‘American Song Contest’ episode 3 recap.

8:06 p.m. – Snoop and Kelly kicked off the night by revealing Broderick Jones (Kansas), Jonah Prill (Montana), and King Kyote (Maine) as the jury’s second, third, and fourth choices after Smith. The tabulation of America’s votes then secured Jones and Prill spots in the semifinal rounds, while Kyote lost in favor of Chloe Fredericks (North Dakota). Since two artists will be voted back in after these qualifier rounds, Kyote and the remaining six from week two (including Grammy winner Macy Gray) are not down for the count quite yet.

8:08 p.m. – Tonight’s first performer was Texas’s Grant Knoche, who has an extensive background in dance and once toured with Kidz Bop. Despite being just 19 years old, he proves his life experience through the lyrics of his electropop tune “Mr. Independent,” which is written from the point of view of a young man who trusts no one and asserts that he is all on his own. As evidenced by his black mesh outfit and fiery moves, Knoche clearly set out to shed any semblance of immaturity, and he succeeded.

8:13 p.m. – Next up was Brittany Pfantz of Louisiana, who describes her singing style as an Amy Winehouse–Adele mixture with hints of Janis Joplin. After raving about New Orleans’ music scene, she conveyed the empowering message of her song “Now You Do” with just the level of passion she promised. The lyrics about a woman expressing her self-confidence immediately struck a chord with both hosts, with Snoop calling her performance “Cajun hot.”

8:21 p.m. – Hailing from what he calls the “most musical state in the country,” Tyler Braden of Tennessee is a former firefighter who, like many, came to Nashville to pursue his artistic dreams. His distinctively thick, melodic drawl adds a level of novelty to the familiar-sounding lyrics of his “Seventeen,” which concern a man reminiscing about young love. He also set the song apart by emphasizing its somewhat dark tone with his all-black attire and matching guitar.

SEE Everything to know about ‘American Song Contest’

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?