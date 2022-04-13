‘American Song Contest’ episode 4 qualifiers ranked: All 11 songs and performances from worst to best

“American Song Contest” continued its premiere season with Episode 4 on Monday, April 11. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host the NBC reality TV competition that showcased 11 more qualifiers hoping to reach the semi-finals. So which state or region outshined the rest? Below, read our rankings for Season 1 Episode 4 from worst to best.

SEE Everything to know about ‘American Song Contest’

Representatives from each of the 50 states, five US territories (American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands) and the District of Columbia will take part in this round-robin tournament to find the best original song in America.

Each locale will be showcased with an original song that will be performed by a home-grown talent, be it a solo singer, duet or band. There will be three rounds: the first five weeks will be qualifiers followed by two semi-finals and the final. Voting will be by both fans and “a jury of music industry professional.”

SEE ‘American Song Contest’ episode 3 qualifiers ranked: All 12 songs and performances from worst to best

The states that have advanced so far are Rhode Island, Texas, Alabama, Kansas, North Dakota, Montana, Tennessee, Puerto Rico, Connecticut, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. Washington received the jury qualifying votes for this episode and joins their ranks, but where did Washington land in our rankings? Let’s find out. Below are my Episode 4 rankings for all 11 songs and performances from worst to best:

11. Washington, D.C. (NËITHER – “I Like It”): In one episode, this contest gave me two songs that I was not feeling whatsoever: Nevada and Washington, D.C. As much as I like NËITHER, who seems like a lot of fun, the song was not good. The performance did not stand out to me either.

10. Nevada (The Crystal Method – “Watch Me Now”): I really wanted to like this particular song after the video package, but it turned out the video package was the best part of Nevada’s portion of the episode. I would love to hear more stories from him, so if you are reading this start a podcast! The song itself reminded me of the songs I usually would skip over if I heard it on the radio. Sorry Nevada, I wasn’t feeling this one, but the performance bumps it from last to next to last on my rankings.

9. Massachusetts (Jared Lee – “Shameless”): The second of three songs that fell into the grey area between good and forgettable came from Massachusetts. I knew of this artist prior to the show so I expected him to be good. Vocally, he sounded great but the song itself was just very forgettable outside of a decent hook.

8. Utah (Savannah Keyes – “Sad Girl”): Savannah Keyes has a great voice and I would hope that any influential people in Nashville (or even Kelly Clarkson) help her become a superstar, but “Sad Girl” probably will not be the song to kick start that superstardom. It fell in the grey area between good and forgettable.

7. New Hampshire (MARi – “Fly”): I did not know the state motto of New Hampshire prior to this so, that was a cool tidbit of information. It is also home to a really fun artist that is on this show. MARi has no lack of personality and she could indeed become “the Latin Lizzo” one day. Saying that, the song itself did not wow me as much as I hoped it would since she is just a gem of a human. Vocally, she sounded great but the song failed to fly. This is the last of the three songs in the episode that fell in the grey area between good and forgettable. The song would be great for an animated film about birds or about rising up to a challenge.

6. Pennsylvania (Bri Steves – “Plenty Love”): This vocal and performance were top notch but the song itself needs something more to stand out from the top five in my rankings. I feel like Bri Steves is a future superstar though.

5. Arizona (Las Marías – “”De La Finikera”): Vocally, this was good but the lyrics, from what I remembered from the deep recesses of my brain, were the real stars of this song. With a little help, let’s say they have another artist record, this could be a big star-making song for two very talented songwriters. The performance was solid but needed a bit more energy. Overall, I enjoyed it.

4. Washington (Allen Stone – “A Bit of Both”): Another artist that I was aware of prior to this show that is not a huge star. Thanks Pandora! Vocally, this was a home run and Washington has already advanced so I was happy to see that. The song itself did not wow me but it was solid and I liked it. The vocal would have gotten him in to the next round if the jury did not advance him already.

3. Georgia (Stela Cole – “DIY”): With the first radio ready song of the night, Stela Cole provided the night’s first wow song. She struck me as a mix of Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj in terms of her ability to own a stage. If I were to guess, Georgia will advance to the next round.

2. West Virginia (Alexis Cunningham – “Working on a Miracle): The “hopeful love song,” as Alexis described this gem of a song as, is radio ready now. It was the last of the three songs that made this episode worth watching. Vocally, she sounded incredible but the message and lyrics encompassed within the song were perfection.

1. Hawaii (Bronson Varde – “4 You”): The second radio ready song of the night came from Hawaii, which I am sure is a favorite state for many people since it seems like perfection. The vocal was great and the entire vibe of the song was just intoxicating. I could not get this song out of my head by the end of the episode. I want it on my IPod now.

SEE ‘American Song Contest’ 2022: Meet the 56 participants for Season 1