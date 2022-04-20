‘American Song Contest’ episode 5 qualifiers ranked: All 11 songs and performances from worst to best

“American Song Contest” continued its premiere season with Episode 5 on Monday, April 18. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host the NBC reality TV competition that showcased 11 more qualifiers hoping to reach the semi-finals. So which state or region outshined the rest? Below, read our rankings for Season 1 Episode 5 from worst to best.

Representatives from each of the 50 states, five US territories (American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands) and the District of Columbia will take part in this round-robin tournament to find the best original song in America.

Each locale will be showcased with an original song that will be performed by a home-grown talent, be it a solo singer, duet or band. There will be three rounds: the first five weeks will be qualifiers followed by two semi-finals and the final. Voting will be by both fans and “a jury of music industry professional.”

Below are my rankings for this week’s episode, which had some of my favorites of the season so far.

11. North Carolina (John Morgan – “Right in the Middle”): Country artists love the theme of heartbrokenness. That is the main takeaway I have gotten from every original country song from this show. So, the song really has to stand out from the crowd in order to be memorable in my eyes. Unfortunately, this was my least favorite song in the entire competition thus far. Vocally, John Morgan gave a solid vocal but, in the end, it was not enough for a higher ranking from me. In all honesty, it is looking like Jonah Prill of Montana might be the best male country singer in the competition so far.

10, American Samoa (Tenelle – “Full Circle”): The majority of my knowledge of American Samoa comes from “WWE” and “90 Day Fiancé,” so it was nice to see what American Samoa is truly like without over-exaggeration and negative editing. Tenelle has a lovely voice, but much like the majority of the songs in this episode, it needed more to stand out. It all just felt very sugary and dated to me.

9. New Mexico (Khalisol – “Drop”): New Mexico was a whole experience that I was not expecting. The song itself was forgettable but had a solid vocal. What stood out was with the performance. We had aliens and symbols. Partying and having a “YOLO” attitude mixed with extraterrestrials just was a strange combination. If anything, this performance will probably be a hit on Youtube more than anything else. Khalisol himself is a lot of fun to watch.

8. Illinois (Justin Jesso – “Lifeline”): Justin Jesso has already netted a Latin Grammy nomination so far in his career and I recognized his name immediately. Mostly because I really was not a fan of that song. Do not get me wrong, “Lifeline” has a lot of potential. Vocally, Justin was not great though. The song itself was good, but not exactly memorable either. Factor all this in and I feel like he might advance next week just solely based on this performance. Where he has an edge is that Justin has pre-existing fans that could vote enough to advance him to the next round. I loved his jacket though.

7. Vermont (Josh Panda – “Rollercoaster”): This particular song had a few great moments, but overall just tended to be a bit too sugary sweet for me. When life gets tough, do not give up. That is the theme to a good portion of the songs in this contest. Where this falls on the list of those songs has yet to be seen, but Vermont might have a shot at advancing to the next round based on the support this song seems to have on social media. Vocally, it was a solid performance, though, and I love Josh Panda’s voice and entire vibe. He reminded me of Jack White mixed with Nicholas William Petricca of Walk the Moon.

6. Guam (Jason J. – “Midnight”): Trying to pinpoint exactly what made this song so likable for me is difficult. Lyrically, it needs a bit more to be ready for recording, but something about the composition of the song just had a magic to it. I could not get it out of my head. I also want to shout out whoever designed the background image for the stage since it was gorgeous. That needs to be a screensaver!

5. Missouri (HALIE – “Better Things”): An artist that is more country than pop to me was HALIE. Something about her voice is captivating and I immediately recognized her from “Songland.” What ever happened to that show? Where the issue lies is the song itself. It was very forgettable and I was left asking what “better things” she had moved onto since that failed relationship. I would guess this show is one of those “better things,” but the song needed to pop more. This is where Taylor Swift could come into play if she sees it. HALIE gave me some major Taylor Swift vibes, which bodes well for her in her career.

4. Idaho (Andrews Sheppard – “Steady Machine”): Andrew Sheppard is an extremely talented songwriter, which is the best thing I can really say about this particular entrant. The universal theme of carving out a path in one’s life is classic and he managed to make it feel old school yet modern. Where the issue for me lies was the vocal. It was solid, but not exactly memorable. I could totally see a country artist or even Phillip Phillips hearing this song and wanting to record it.

3. California (Sweet Taboo – “Keys to the Kingdom”): This trio gave us the first memorable song of the night. There was a lot going on in the song, which crossed genres with rap, Latin elements, and pop. Add in the great energy from the trio itself and California was destined to stand out in this competition. The song, while not great, was at least memorable, which is more than I can say for the song ranked from eleven through four tonight. This trio could potentially become superstars in the future.

2. Maryland (Sisqó – “It’s Up”): Did anyone have more fun than Sisqó? He might be the happiest contestant of the season besides Riker Lynch. The music icon surpassed any expectations that I had for him. It may not be as popular as “Thong Song” at the end of the day, but it was better than the infamous song that most associate Sisqó with. In fact, this may be his best song ever. He not only brought the party but personified the party so wholeheartedly that this should remind the world about how good he is as a performer.

1. Michigan (Ada LeAnn – “Natalie”): For the second time of in the episode, we have another Taylor Swift-ish artist. Something about her attitude and songwriting abilities is just so profound for a teenager. I would actually compare her to Olivia Rodrigo and fellow competitor Jewel in that regard. Vocally, she sounds more like Taylor Swift. Basically, she is more than ready for this song to be on the radio. Michigan received the jury vote and automatically advanced.

