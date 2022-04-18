‘American Song Contest’ episode 5 recap [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Song Contest” is live once again on April 18 with episode 5. This round-robin tournament features representatives from each of the 50 states, five US territories and the District of Columbia, all of whom are hoping to be the ones that perform the best original song in America.

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host this reality series modelled on the Eurovision Song Contest. They will kick off this fifth qualifier with the big reveal of which three contenders from Week 4 have earned enough votes from viewers and jurists to make it through to the semi-final. They will join Washington’s Allen Stone, a 2014 Grammy nominee who won over the jury with his new, lilting alt-rock song “A Bit Of Both.”

Singing for their places in the semi-final on week 5 are:

American Samoa’s Tenelle singing “Full Circle”

California’s Sweet Taboo singing “Keys to the Kingdom”

Guam’s Jason J. singing “Midnight”

Idaho’s Andrew Sheppard singing “Steady Machine”

Illinois’ Justin Jesso singing “Lifeline”

Maryland’s Sisqo singing “It’s Up”

Michigan’s Ada LeAnn singing “Natalie”

Missouri’s HALIE singing “Better Things”

New Mexico’s Khalisol singing “Drop”

North Carolina’s John Morgan singing “Right in the Middle”

Vermont’s Josh Panda singing “Rollercoaster”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?