‘American Song Contest’ episode 6 recap: Semi-final #1 [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Song Contest” is live once again on April 25 with episode 6. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host this reality series modelled on the Eurovision Song Contest. This round-robin tournament featured representatives from each of the 50 states, five US territories and the District of Columbia, all of whom were hoping to be the ones that perform the best original song in America. Only 22 acts made it through the qualifying rounds to compete in the semi-finals.

Vying for just five places in the final in the first semi-final on week 6 are these 11 acts:

Alabama’s Ni/Co singing ‘The Difference‘

Colorado’s Riker Lynch singing ‘Feel The Love‘

Kentucky’s Jordan Smith singing ‘Sparrow‘

Massachusetts’ Jared Lee singing ‘Shameless‘

Michigan’s Ada LeAnn singing ‘Natalie‘

Montana’s Jonah Prill singing ‘Fire It Up‘

New Hampshire’s Mari singing ‘Fly‘

Oklahoma’s AleXa singing ‘Wonderland‘

Rhode Island’s Hueston singing ‘Held On Too Long‘

Washington’s Allen Stone singing ‘A Bit of Both‘

Wyoming’s Ryan Charles singing ‘New Boot Goofin‘

The other 11 semi-finalists will sing on Monday, May 2. They are: Connecticut’s Michael Bolton (“Beautiful World”), Georgia’s Stela Cole (“DIY”), Kansas’ Broderick Jones (“Tell Me”), North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks (“Can’t Make You Love Me”), Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagán (“Loko”), Tennessee’s Tyler Braden (“Seventeen”), Texas’ Grant Knoche (“Mr. Independent”), plus four semi-finalists from Qualifier 5 and the second redemption artist.

Follow along with our live blog “American Song Contest” episode 6 recap below.

8:06 p.m. – Snoop and Kelly kicked off the night by reminding viewers of last week’s top four jury picks: Ada LeAnn (Michigan), Sweet Taboo (California), John Morgan (North Carolina), and Tenelle (American Samoa). For the first time, America’s votes aligned perfectly with the jury’s top four ranking, so all four acts are locked in as semi-finalists.

8:08 p.m. – First up tonight was Jordan Smith, who topped the jury’s ranking in week two. The former “The Voice” champ promised to give his best for his home state of Kentucky, and he ended up doing just that with a performance that exhibited amazing vocal control. By dressing in the same neutral-toned outfit he wore for his qualifying performance and only slightly adjusting his set, the beautifully-written, inspirational message of his song, “Sparrow,” came through even more powerfully than before.

