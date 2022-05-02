‘American Song Contest’ episode 7 recap: Semi-final #2 [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“American Song Contest” is live once again on May 2 with episode 7. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host this reality series modelled on the Eurovision Song Contest. This round-robin tournament featured representatives from each of the 50 states, five US territories and the District of Columbia, all of whom were hoping to be the ones that perform the best original song in America.

Only 22 acts made it through the qualifying rounds to compete in the semi-finals. The first 11 performed last week. Vying for just five places in the final in the second semi-final on week 7 are these 11 acts:

American Samoa’s Tenelle (“Full Circle”)

California’s Sweet Taboo (“Keys to the Kingdom”)

Connecticut’s Michael Bolton (“Beautiful World”)

Georgia’s Stela Cole (“DIY”)

Kansas’ Broderick Jones (“Tell Me”)

New York’s Enisa (“Green Light”)

North Carolina’s John Morgan (“Right in the Middle”)

North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks (“Can’t Make You Love Me”)

Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagán (“Loko”)

Tennessee’s Tyler Braden (“Seventeen”)

Texas’ Grant Knoche (“Mr. Independent”)

Follow along with our live blog “American Song Contest” episode 7 recap below.

8:03 p.m. – Snoop and Kelly kicked off the night by reminding viewers of last week’s top jury pick and guaranteed grand finalist, Allen Stone (Washington). They then revealed AleXa (Oklahoma), Riker Lynch (Colorado), Jordan Smith (Kentucky), and Ni/Co (Alabama) as the four other acts who will be joining him in the last round. This signals the end of the road for semifinalists Jared Lee (Massachusetts), Ada LeAnn (Michigan), Jonah Prill (Montana), MARi (New Hampshire), Hueston (Rhode Island), and Ryan Charles (Wyoming).

8:06 p.m. – First up tonight was Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagán, who made several meaningful alterations to his presentation of the Spanglish banger “Loko.” These included entering the stage on an orange motorcycle, changing his red leather jacket to a black one that made his half-bleached hair really pop, and incorporating cooler colors into his stage lighting. What remained the same was his smooth vocal prowess (and he once again showed how a key change is done).

8:15 p.m. – Next came North Carolina representative John Morgan, who received a special shoutout from recent tourmate Jason Aldean before his second performance of “Right in the Middle.” He too significantly altered his look, trading in his maroon cowboy shirt for a lighter plaid one and ditching his trucker hat altogether. It was nice to hear about his happy married life and to see him smile on stage, but, given that his song is a serious broken heart ballad, he may have brightened things up a bit too much.

8:25 p.m. – After affirming his mission to show his young son that all of his dreams are attainable, Broderick Jones took the stage to sing the hopeful love song “Tell Me.” The Kansan once again illustrated his state’s motto – which translates from Latin to “To the stars through difficulties” – by walking around a dreamy bunch of clouds accented by a white crescent moon. The tune is solid, but could use more melodic distinction.

8:36 p.m. – The second of two redemption artists, Enisa, made her triumphant return to the ASC stage, but not before crediting the moment to the support of her many fans from all over the world. The New Yorker performed her playfully romantic bop “Green Light” in much the same way as last time, only changing her outfit from black to silver. Since the first redemption artist, Ryan Charles, is already out, hopefully she will fare better.

8:46 p.m. – Next up was Chloe Fredericks, who was saved by home voters after finishing fifth in week two’s jury ranking. The Wynonna-in-the-making’s impassioned performance of “Can’t Make You Love Me” proved again that it is one of the most thoughtfully composed songs in the contest, since its Native American-inspired backing drumbeat is expressly linked to the state of North Dakota. She also elicited praise from the hosts, with Kelly again mentioning that she wants to cover the song herself.

8:59 p.m. – Two-time Grammy winner Michael Bolton then took the stage to deliver another rendition of “Beautiful World,” which he was inspired to write as he observed the hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to his tried and true, one-of-a-kind voice, the passion behind his well-written lyrics came through clearly. However, although no one expects to see the pensive sexagenarian bust a move, incorporating some sort of movement into this performance wouldn’t have hurt.