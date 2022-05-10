‘American Song Contest’ episode 8 finalists ranked: All 10 songs and performances from worst to best (including the winner)

“American Song Contest” concluded its premiere season with Episode 8 on Monday, May 9. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg hosted the NBC reality TV competition that showcased 10 finalists hoping to win the grand prize. So which state or region outshined the rest? Below, read our rankings for Season 1 Episode 8 from worst to best.

Representatives from each of the 50 states, five US territories (American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands) and the District of Columbia took part in this round-robin tournament to find the best original song in America.

Each locale showcased an original song that was performed by a home-grown talent, be it a solo singer, duet or band. The competition consists of three rounds: the first five weeks were qualifiers followed by two semi-finals and the final. Voting will be by both fans and “a jury of music industry professional.”

It feels like just yesterday that the competition started, but we were down to our final ten contenders. So without further ado, here are my rankings, which include two extra factors this week: the voters, who were voting live for the first time with a result by the end of the show, and which songs seemed to light up social media platforms. I went down the social media rabbit hole so you guys did not have to do it. I will also wholeheartedly admit when my ranking differed from the end result. Let’s go!

10) Alabama (Ni/Co – “The Difference”): At this point, you guys know that I really find this song to be cringeworthily cheesy. The final performance of the song on the grand stage was better than the first two performances, so I actually semi-enjoyed it this time. Vocally sounded the best of the performances as well. See, Alabama, I am a nice person and give credit when credit is due. On all three social media platforms I monitored, fans seemingly loved this song once again but Twitter seemed to enjoy it the most.

9) American Samoa (Tenelle – “Full Circle”): This particular song has been right dab in the middle of the rankings consistently from me and this week it fell towards the bottom. I just forgot about it by the end of the night. Social media, on the other hand, did not, especially Facebook. The fanbase of this song is strong.

8) Tennessee (Tyler Braden – “Seventeen”): The last remaining country artist of the season was in a lane all his own. This benefited him at the end of the night big time, but more on that later. He spoke with Kelly about raising his game, albeit slightly, but at the same time this particular outing was not his shining moment in terms of vocals. The song itself continued to light up social media like a Christmas tree. All three platforms had enthusiastic supporters with one finding detractors calling it a bit bland and worrying about a country bias that has long been prevalent on multiple singing competitions. A point well-made but not for this show!

7) Texas (Grant Knoche – “Mr. Independent”): I still stand by my assessment that Grant Knoche is going to be a star on the same level of Justin Timberlake as his career progresses. His energy level this week was right on par with the last performance, but with an interesting addition. Multiple people texted me asking why Nick Jonas was on this show. When I asked why they thought it was the popular boy band member and solo star, they provided me with the final piece of the puzzle that I was missing all season. He has a voice similar to Jonas, but with the dancing capabilities of Timberlake. On social media, Instagram was especially in love with this song on Monday with a good amount of younger viewers on Facebook sharing the same sentiment, but in regards to the singer rather than the song.

6) Washington (Allen Stone – “A Bit of Both”): This particular performance was a bit different since he was not there on Monday physically. Due to personal reasons, he was not there but had a pre-recorded performance. Did this hinder his chances to win? That’s what many on Facebook asked. The social network giant was also the one where he had his most support. I still loved every second of it, but social media did not equate votes for the frontrunner.

5) North Dakota (Chloe Fredericks – “Can’t Make You Love Me”): What can I say about this song that I have yet to say? I love Chloe Fredericks and this song has a ton of potential in terms of radio success. Let’s add to all this that she waited until the finale to deliver it with the most ferocity and energy so far. I did not notice any notable changes to the performance, but this increase in energy was above and beyond anything I was expecting. For a brief moment, I actually thought it might be the winner at the end of the night. The social media reaction remained largely unchanged, but I did notice that this particular song had more traction on Facebook, being name-dropped throughout the entire night.

4) Colorado (Riker Lynch – “Feel the Love”): No other competitor utilized social media like Riker Lynch. Every time I opened Instagram, he had something new. His support on the other two social media networks was equally as strong. Then we saw Ross Lynch sitting in his area, who has equally ardent fans that would vote for him when he asked them to do so. The “Dancing with the Stars” runner-up added his spouse to the performance and once again provided a captivating and energetic vocal in the process. This man was born to be a performer and comes alive on the stage in front of a crowd. As I said, social media is something that he can work like no other so to the surprise of nobody, he might be the one contestant that had the strongest presence in terms of supporters. Saying that, the majority of these supporters skewed younger to early 30s. In the end, he placed well but did not get the win.

3) Oklahoma (AleXa – “Wonderland”): This particular artist and song can be both classified as an underdog and juggernaut. Outside of Puerto Rico’s artist, which I really missed this week, AleXa has the most energy out of the contestants this season. Partner that with creativity and song writing skills that are well beyond her years, AleXa is a superstar. We need more of her and on the mainstream radio as soon as possible. Social media went crazy for her on Monday. At the end of the night, Oklahoma was such a hit with the voters and won this first season of “American Song Contest”!

2) Kentucky (Jordan Smith – “Sparrow”): There is no denying the incredible voice that Jordan Smith has, but this song is a showstopper. I have heaped praise upon it since the first performance but this one in particular had a sense of calmness to it that was very reminiscent of Michael Bolton with a suit that finally was the perfect for Smith. Seriously, he looked like a million bucks up there. Social media once again loved it across the board, but Facebook had his most enthusiastic supporters out of the three.

1) Connecticut (Michael Bolton – “Beautiful World”): Kicking off the night was this music icon with his beautiful song. I have praised this song consistently from the first performance so you guys know that I am borderline obsessed with it. The performance remained largely unchanged except for the fact that there were more pyrotechnics this time. Looking at the reaction on social media, the fans of this song seemingly remained within the same age group as prior performances, which boded well for him since that age group tends to vote as well as praise on social media. Younger fans tend to forget the voting part. But that logic does not apply to this show and he did not win, much to my surprise. I now know to not underestimate anyone on this show.