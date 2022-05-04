‘American Song Contest’ finalists announcement [UPDATING LIVE]

Usually “American Song Contest” reveals the results of America’s votes from the previous week in the first few minutes of the following episode. However, because the hit reality TV show is airing its Season 1 finale on Monday, May 9, the normal process wouldn’t give the yet-to-be-announced finalists enough time to prepare for their last performances. That’s why, for the first time ever, NBC is changing up its results format. The second group of Semi-Finalists, who duked it out on the big stage on Monday night, will now find out their fates on Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page as we’ll be updating live with the “American Song Contest” finalists announcement at the bottom of this post.

SEE How to vote for ‘American Song Contest’

Remember, after all 11 acts performed live on May 2, the national jury voted to send Tennessee’s Tyler Braden to the Grand Finals after he belted out his emotional ballad about young love, titled “Seventeen.”

The other 10 contestants who are still waiting in to the wings to see which four of them will advance to the finale are: Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagan (“Loko”), North Carolina’s John Morgan (“Right in the Middle”), Kansas’ Broderick Jones (“Tell Me”), New York’s Enisa (“Green Light”), North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks (“Can’t Make You Love Me”), Connecticut’s Michael Bolton (“Beautiful World”), Texas’ Grant Knoche (“Mr. Independent”), California’s Sweet Taboo (“Keys to the Kingdom”), Georgia’s Stela Cole (“DIY”), American Samoa’s Tenelle (“Full Circle”).

SEE ‘American Song Contest’ 2022: Meet the 56 participants for Season 1

Five artists from the Semi-Finals 1 group have already advanced to the Grand Finals. The national jury chose Washington’s Allen Stone thanks to his catchy tune titled “A Bit of Both.” And the four participants who America advanced were: Kentucky’s Jordan Smith (“Sparrow”), Colorado’s Riker Lynch (“Feel the Love”), Alabama’s Ni/Co (“The Difference”) and Oklahoma’s AleXa (“Wonderland”).

“American Song Contest” finalists announcement:

Washington’s Allen Stone (“A Bit of Both”) — national jury selection

Kentucky’s Jordan Smith (“Sparrow”) — public vote

Colorado’s Riker Lynch (“Feel the Love”) — public vote

Alabama’s Ni/Co (“The Difference”) — public vote

Oklahoma’s AleXa (“Wonderland”) — public vote

Tennessee’s Tyler Braden (“Seventeen”) — national jury selection

TBA — public vote

TBA — public vote

TBA — public vote

TBA — public vote

“American Song Contest” is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson and is based on the overseas hit “Eurovision Song Contest.” NBC bought the rights to the franchise last year and ordered eight two-hour episodes, which began airing on March 21. The Grand Finale will take place on May 9, with one winner earning the title of Best Original Song.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘American Song Contest’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on NBC. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “American Song Contest” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.