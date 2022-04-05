‘American Song Contest’: Tennessee’s Tyler Braden wins over jury with emotional ‘Seventeen’ performance [WATCH]

During the third week of NBC’s “American Song Contest,” the national jury was tasked with ranking 12 original songs (as opposed to 11) from first to last. At the end of the April 4 episode, hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg announced the results: Tennessee country singer Tyler Braden was ranked the highest by the jury of 56 industry professionals, so he moved on to the semi-finals. Tyler’s original song, “Seventeen,” was a soft, reflective melody about a couple looking back on their lives. Watch the performance above.

The fate of the other 11 participants now rests in the hands of YOU at home. Your voting results will be tabulated alongside the jury rankings — it’s a complicated process — to determine which three acts will join Tyler in the semi-finalists. Here they all are in order of the jury rankings:

1. Tyler Braden (Tenneesee) sang “Seventeen”

2. Ale Zabala (Florida) sang “Flirt”

3. Ni/Co (Alabama) sang “The Difference”

4. Grant Knoche (Texas) sang “Mr. Independent”

5. Brooke Alexx (New Jersey) sang “I Don’t Take Pictures Anymore”

6. Riker Lynch (Colorado) sang “Feel the Love”

7. Nitro Nitra (Delaware) sang “Train”

8. Brittany Pfantz (Louisiana) sang “Now You Do”

9. Jewel (Alaska) sang “The Story”

10. Sabyu (Northern Mariana Islands) sang “Sunsets and Seaturtles”

11. Judd Hoos (South Dakota) sang “Bad Girl”

12. Jesse LeProtti (South Carolina) sang “Not Alone”

During his “American Song Contest” live blog, our recapper Matthew Stewart had this to say about Tyler’s performance: “Hailing from what he calls the ‘most musical state in the country,’ Tyler Braden of Tennessee is a former firefighter who, like many, came to Nashville to pursue his artistic dreams. His distinctively thick, melodic drawl added a level of novelty to the familiar-sounding lyrics of his ‘Seventeen,’ which concern a man reminiscing about young love. He also set the song apart by emphasizing its somewhat dark tone with his all-black attire and matching guitar.”

In the Week 1 Qualifiers, the first group of 11 acts performed for the votes of the jury and viewers, with these four making it through to the semi-finals: Rhode Island’s Hueston (“Held On Too Long”), Oklahoma’s AleXa (“Wonderland”), Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagán (“Loko”) and Connecticut’s Michael Bolton (“Beautiful World”).

In the Week 2 Qualifiers, the four participants who advanced from the second group of talented acts were: Kentucky’s Jordan Smith (“Sparrow”), Kansas’ Broderick Jones (“Tell Me”), Montana’s Jonah Prill (“Fire It Up”) and North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks (“Can’t Make You Love Me”).

