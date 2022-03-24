‘American Song Contest’ week 2 preview: Macy Gray, Jordan Smith among 2nd group of performers

NBC has revealed the identities of the 11 participants who will take the stage during “American Song Contest” Week 2, and some of them are names you’ve heard of before. Macy Gray, a Grammy winner for “I Try,” and Jordan Smith, the champion of “The Voice” Season 9, are two of the contestants on deck for the Monday, March 28 episode, which airs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the peacock network.

Here is the complete list for the Week 2 Qualifiers round of “American Song Contest”:

Almira Zaky (Virginia)

Broderick Jones (Kansas)

Chloe Fredericks (North Dakota)

courtship. (Oregon)

Cruz Rock (U.S. Virgin Islands)

ENISA (New York)

Jocelyn (Nebraska)

Jonah Prill (Montana)

Jordan Smith (Kentucky)

King Kyote (Maine)

Macy Gray (Ohio)

It’s state vs. state competing for your vote! NBC’s #AmericanSongContest is LIVE Mondays 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/8eCeNsNLsr — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 24, 2022

The lineup includes mostly solo singers (Almira Zaky, Broderick Jones, Chloe Fredericks, Cruz Rock, ENISA, Jocelyn, Jonah Prill, Jordan Smith, King Kyote, Macy Gray) plus one duo (courtship.). To see photos and bios of this second group of contestants, scroll through our detailed photo gallery.

Last week’s season premiere featured 11 different artists competing for the votes of the viewers and the national jury. Rhode Island’s Hueston earned the immediate jury vote thanks to his song “Held on Too Long,” which sent him straight through to the Semi-Finals. The other 10 singers will find out on Monday night which three of them received enough combined votes from viewers and jurists to join Hueston in the semis.

Also competing last week were: Minnesota’s Yam Haus (“Ready to Go”), Oklahoma’s AleXa (“Wonderland”), Arkansas’ Kelsey Lamb (“Never Like This”), Indiana’s UG Skywalkin (“Love in the City”), Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagán (“Loko”), Connecticut’s Michael Bolton (“Beautiful World”), Iowa’s Alisabeth Von Presley (“Wonder”), Wisconsin’s Jake’O (“Feel Your Love”), Mississippi’s Keyone Starr (“Fire”) and Wyoming’s Ryan Charles (“New Boot Goofin’”).

“American Song Contest” is based on the worldwide phenomenon “Eurovision Song Contest,” which has been a mega hit overseas for the past six decades. The American version of the musical reality TV series features live original performances from 56 acts representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital. The winning act in the May 9 finale will earn the title of Best Original Song.