‘American Song Contest’ week 3 preview: Jewel among the 12 new participants

NBC has confirmed to Gold Derby the identities of the 12 new participants who will take the stage during the third episode of “American Song Contest.” Jewel, a four-time Grammy nominee and recent “The Masked Singer” winner, is just one of the contestants on deck for the Monday, April 4 episode, which airs live from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the peacock network. Here is your complete “American Song Contest” Week 3 preview:

Ni/Co (Alabama)

Jewel (Alaska)

Riker Lynch (Colorado)

Nitro Nitra (Delaware)

Ale Zabala (Florida)

Brittany Pfantz (Louisiana)

Brooke Alexx (New Jersey)

Sabyu (Northern Mariana Islands)

Jesse LeProtti (South Carolina)

Judd Hoos (South Dakota)

Tyler Braden (Tennessee)

Grant Knoche (Texas)

This Qualifiers 3 lineup includes mostly solo singers (Jewel, Riker Lynch, Nitro Nitra, Ale Zabala, Brittany Pfantz, Brooke Alexx, Sabyu, Jesse LeProtti, Tyler Braden and Grant Knoche), plus a pop duo (Ni/Co) and a rock band (Judd Hoos). To see photos and bios for this third group of contestants, scroll through our detailed photo gallery.

The season premiere of “ASC” featured 11 different artists competing for the votes of the viewers and the national jury. Rhode Island’s Hueston won the jury vote for his song “Held on Too Long,” which sent him straight through to the Semi-Finals. After the rankings of the jury were combined with America’s votes, the following three artists also advanced to the semis: Oklahoma’s AleXa (“Wonderland”), Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagán (“Loko”) and Connecticut’s Michael Bolton (“Beautiful World”).

In Week 2, Kentucky’s Jordan Smith was the national jury’s selection thanks to his new single “Sparrow.” The other 10 artists are still waiting to find out which three of them will also advance. They are: Oregon’s courtship. (“Million Dollar Smoothies”), Montana’s Jonah Prill (“Fire It Up”), New York’s ENISA (“Green Light”), Nebraska’s Jocelyn (“Never Alone”), U.S. Virgin Islands’ Cruz Rock (“Celebrando”), North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks (“Can’t Make You Love Me”), Kansas’ Broderick Jones (“Tell Me”), Virginia’s Almira Zaky (“Over You”), Maine’s King Kyote (“Get Out Alive”) and Ohio’s Macy Gray (“Every Night”).

“American Song Contest” is based on the worldwide phenomenon “Eurovision Song Contest,” which has been a mega hit overseas for the past six decades. The American version of the musical reality TV series features live original performances from 56 acts representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital. The winning act in the May 9 finale will earn the title of Best Original Song. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg serve as hosts and executive producers.