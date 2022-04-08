‘American Song Contest’ week 4 preview: The Crystal Method takes the stage along with 10 new participants

NBC has confirmed to Gold Derby the identities of the 11 new participants who will take the stage during the fourth episode of “American Song Contest.” The Crystal Method, a two-time Grammy nominee in the electronic/dance field, is just one of the acts on deck for the Monday, April 11 episode, which airs live from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The four contestants from this group who receive enough votes from the national jury and the at-home viewers will advance to the all-important Semi-Finals.

Here is your complete “American Song Contest” Week 4 preview:

Allen Stone (Washington)

Alexis Cunningham (West Virginia)

Bri Steves (Pennsylvania)

Bronson Varde (Hawaii)

Jared Lee (Massachusetts)

Las Marias (Arizona)

MARi (New Hampshire)

NËITHER (Washington, D.C.)

Savannah Keyes (Utah)

Stela Cole (Georgia)

The Crystal Method (Nevada)

This Qualifiers 4 lineup includes mostly solo singers (Allen Stone, Alexis Cunningham, Bri Steves, Bronson Varde, Jared Lee, MARi, NËITHER, Savannah Keyes, Stela Cole), plus a mariachi duo (Las Marias) and an electronic duo (The Crystal Method). To see photos and bios for this fourth group of contestants, scroll through our detailed photo gallery.

The season premiere of “ASC” featured 11 different artists competing for the votes of the viewers and the national jury. Rhode Island’s Hueston won the jury vote for his song “Held on Too Long,” which sent him straight through to the Semi-Finals. After the rankings of the jury were combined with America’s votes, the following three artists also advanced to the semis: Oklahoma’s AleXa (“Wonderland”), Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagán (“Loko”) and Connecticut’s Michael Bolton (“Beautiful World”).

In Week 2, Kentucky’s Jordan Smith was the national jury’s selection thanks to his new single “Sparrow.” The other three artists who joined him when America’s votes were added into the mix were: Montana’s Jonah Prill (“Fire It Up”), North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks (“Can’t Make You Love Me”) and Kansas’ Broderick Jones (“Tell Me”).

In the third week, Tenneesee native Tyler Braden wowed the national jury with his emotional country song titled “Seventeen.” These 11 participants are still waiting to find out who will join Tyler in the semis: Ale Zabala (Florida) sang “Flirt,” Ni/Co (Alabama) sang “The Difference,” Grant Knoche (Texas) sang “Mr. Independent,” Brooke Alexx (New Jersey) sang “I Don’t Take Pictures Anymore,” Riker Lynch (Colorado) sang “Feel the Love,” Nitro Nitra (Delaware) sang “Train,” Brittany Pfantz (Louisiana) sang “Now You Do,” Jewel (Alaska) sang “The Story,” Sabyu (Northern Mariana Islands) sang “Sunsets and Seaturtles,” Judd Hoos (South Dakota) sang “Bad Girl” and Jesse LeProtti (South Carolina) sang “Not Alone.”

“American Song Contest” is based on the worldwide phenomenon “Eurovision Song Contest,” which has been a mega hit overseas for the past six decades. The American version of the musical reality TV series features live original performances from 56 acts representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital. The winning act in the season finale will earn the title of Best Original Song. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg serve as hosts and executive producers.