‘American Song Contest’ week 5 preview: Sisqo, Justin Jesso among remaining 11 participants

NBC has announced the identities of the remaining 11 participants who will take the stage during the fifth episode of “American Song Contest.” Sisqo, a four-time Grammy nominee, and Justin Jesso, a Latin Grammy contender, are just two of the acts on deck for the Monday, April 18 episode, which airs live from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The four contestants from this group who receive enough votes from the national jury and the at-home viewers will advance to the all-important Semi-Finals.

Here is your complete “American Song Contest” Week 5 preview:

American Samoa’s Tenelle singing “Full Circle”

California’s Sweet Taboo singing “Keys to the Kingdom”

Guam’s Jason J. singing “Midnight”

Idaho’s Andrew Sheppard singing “Steady Machine”

Illinois’ Justin Jesso singing “Lifeline”

Maryland’s Sisqo singing “It’s Up”

Michigan’s Ada LeAnn singing “Natalie”

Missouri’s HALIE singing “Better Things”

New Mexico’s Khalisol singing “Drop”

North Carolina’s John Morgan singing “Right in the Middle”

Vermont’s Josh Panda singing “Rollercoaster”

This Qualifiers 5 lineup includes mostly solo singers (Tenelle, Jason J., Andrew Sheppard, Justin Jesso, Sisqo, Ada LeAnn, HALIE, Khalisol, John Morgan, Josh Panda) plus a Latina girl group (Sweet Taboo). To see photos and bios for this fifth group of contestants, scroll through our detailed gallery.

In the season premiere of “ASC,” Rhode Island’s Hueston won the jury vote for his song “Held on Too Long,” which sent him straight through to the Semi-Finals. After the rankings of the jury were combined with America’s votes, the following three artists also advanced to the semis: Oklahoma’s AleXa (“Wonderland”), Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagán (“Loko”) and Connecticut’s Michael Bolton (“Beautiful World”).

In Week 2, Kentucky’s Jordan Smith was the national jury’s selection thanks to his new single “Sparrow.” The other three artists who joined him when America’s votes were added into the mix were: Montana’s Jonah Prill (“Fire It Up”), North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks (“Can’t Make You Love Me”) and Kansas’ Broderick Jones (“Tell Me”).

In the third week, Tenneesee native Tyler Braden wowed the national jury with his emotional country song titled “Seventeen.” Three other artists later found out they were in the Semi-Finals as well, thanks to America’s votes. They were: Texas’ Grant Knoche (“Mr. Independent”), Alabama’s Ni/Co (“The Difference”) and Colorado’s Riker Lynch (“Feel the Love”).

The Qualifiers 4 contestants are still waiting to see which ones nabbed enough viewer voters to slip into the semis, though one person already knows he made it: Washington’s Allen Stone. His original song “A Bit of Both” ranked highest in the national jury vote.

“American Song Contest” is based on the worldwide phenomenon “Eurovision Song Contest,” which has been a mega hit overseas for the past six decades. The American version of the musical reality TV series features live original performances from 56 acts representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital. The winning act in the season finale will earn the title of Best Original Song. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg serve as hosts and executive producers.