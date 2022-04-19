‘American Song Contest’ week 6 preview: Ada Leann, Jordan Smith among first set of 11 semi-finalists

NBC has confirmed the identities of the first 11 semi-finalists who will take the stage during the sixth episode of “American Song Contest.” Michigan’s Ada Leann, the youngest in the competition, and Kentucky’s Jordan Smith, the former “The Voice” winner, are just two of the acts on deck for the Monday, April 25 episode, which airs live from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The five contestants from this group who receive enough votes from the national jury and the at-home viewers will advance to the Grand Finale.

Here is your complete “American Song Contest” Week 6 preview (Semi-Finals 1):

Ada Leann (Michigan) – the youngest performer on American Song Contest at 16, Ada Leann won the final jury vote spot for her song “Natalie.”

AleXa (Oklahoma) - K-Pop Artist from Oklahoma with a huge global following. Her song “Wonderland” from American Song Contest has been streamed over 1.1 million times.

SEE ‘American Song Contest’ 2022: Meet the 56 participants for Season 1

Allen Stone (Washington) – Grammy-nominated Singer/Songwriter, who has played shows on every continent in the world. His song “Consider Me” (from his album “Building Balance”) has been streamed over 14 million times.

Hueston (Rhode Island) – Wowed the judges in the premiere and moved straight to the Semi-Finals with his song “Held on too Long” which has been streamed over 200,00 times.

Jared Lee (Massachusetts) – Jared Lee has amassed well over 80 million streams online writing and producing for a diverse group of globally renowned artists, including Jason Derulo, Jordin Sparks, TIESTO and Michael Bolton.

Jonah Prill (Montana) – Rising to fame through TikTok, this viral star has reached over 13.8 million likes by combining his smooth cowboy charm with modern country original songs.

Jordan Smith (Kentucky) - Winner of Season 9 of NBC’s The Voice and successful songwriter for Celine Dion’s single “Ashes” from the blockbuster film “Deadpool 2.”

MARi (New Hampshire) – Known as the ‘Latin Lizzo,’ she was a former contestant on “La Voz,” the Spanish version of The Voice. Her 2021 single “Chicas Malas” received more than 5 million streams on Spotify.

Ni/Co (Alabama) – From their YouTube fame with over 8 million views, to being featured on top Spotify playlists, Dani Brillhart and Colton Jones “Ni/Co” have a large digital following that continues to grow.

Riker Lynch (Colorado) – Hollywood veteran known for his role of FOX’s hit show “Glee” for three seasons and as “Dancing with the Stars” 20th Season Runner up. He describes his musical style as ‘Tropical-pop,’ delivering a laid back, positive, coastal vibe through his songs.

Ryan Charles (Wyoming) – He is the first redemption artist to enter back into the competition with his song “New Boot Goofin’” which has been streamed over 700,000 times and counting worldwide.

SEE How to vote for ‘American Song Contest’

The other 11 semi-finalists will take the stage the following the week, on Monday, May 2. They are: Puerto Rico’s Christian Pagán (“Loko”), Connecticut’s Michael Bolton (“Beautiful World”), North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks (“Can’t Make You Love Me”), Kansas’ Broderick Jones (“Tell Me”), Tennessee’s Tyler Braden (“Seventeen”), Texas’ Grant Knoche (“Mr. Independent”), Georgia’s Stela Cole (“DIY”), plus the second redemption artist and the three semi-finalists from Qualifiers 5.

“American Song Contest” is based on the worldwide phenomenon “Eurovision Song Contest,” which has been a mega hit overseas for the past six decades. The American version of the musical reality TV series features live original performances from 56 acts representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital. The winning act in the season finale will earn the title of Best Original Song. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg serve as hosts and executive producers.