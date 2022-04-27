‘American Song Contest’ week 7 preview: Michael Bolton returns in 2nd group of semi-finalists

Michael Bolton, arguably the most famous artist to appear on “American Song Contest,” will finally return to NBC’s reality TV show on Monday, May 2. After initially appearing way back in the series premiere, Bolton will now be a part of the second (and final) ground of 11 semi-finalists who are competing for the votes of the national jury and the at-home viewers. Bolton is a two-time Grammy champion who hopes to win “ASC” Season 1 with his original song “Beautiful World.” Five participants from this group will advance to the Grand Final, which is scheduled to air on Monday, May 9.

Here is your complete “American Song Contest” Week 7 preview (Semi-Finals 2):

Broderick Jones (Kansas) singing “Tell Me” — With dreams of becoming the biggest artist to come out of Kansas, the singer/songwriter has already received over 35 million streams of his songs.

Chloe Fredericks (North Dakota) singing “Can’t Make You Love Me” — The Native American songwriter from North Dakota has been storytelling through music and song since age five and is commonly compared to powerhouse singers like Amy Winehouse and Adele.

Christian Pagan (Puerto Rico) singing “Loko” — With the support of his large Latin fan base, his album “De Miles A Uno” reached #1 on Latin Billboard’s Pop Album charts and crossed into U.S. Pop charts.

Enisa (New York) singing “Green Light” — Born and raised in Brooklyn, Enisa’s videos on YouTube have over 100 million views and counting. Her Qualifiers performance of “Green Light” reached over 700,000 views on the platform and carried her to the Semi-Finals as the second Redemption Artist.

Grant Knoche (Texas) singing “Mr. Independent” — The self-taught writer, producer and performer is considered “one of today’s finest rising pop stars” by Live Nation’s Ones to Watch. Grant has performed in shows all over the U.S. and has been featured on multiple top playlists with his debut EP.

John Morgan (North Carolina) singing “Right in the Middle” — A memorable Uber ride in Nashville led to John cutting eight songs for Jason Aldean including his Grammy Award-nominated No. 1 smash hit with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Michael Bolton (Connecticut) singing “Beautiful World” — He’s a two-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter for “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You” and “When A Man Loves A Woman,” and he’s sold over 75 million records worldwide.

Stela Cole (Georgia) singing “DIY” — Stela formally announced herself in 2018 with her debut single, “You F O.” After 2020’s sophomore EP, “Woman of the Hour,” Stela blazed through 2021 growing her audience exponentially in the process.

Sweet Taboo (California) singing “Keys to the Kingdom” — This Latina girl group from Los Angeles have reached millions on TikTok with their covers, and now are reaching new heights with their original song “Keys to the Kingdom”.

Tenelle (American Samoa) singing “Full Circle” — Acclaimed songwriter popular for writing Meghan Trainor’s hit single “Flava,” which reached the number 1 spot on the iTunes singles chart. She also led the Billboard Reggae Albums chart with her debut album “For Your Lovers.”

Tyler Braden (Tennessee) singing “Seventeen” — An accomplished musician and firefighter, Tyler has raked in over 70 million streams and his fame continues to rise with his original song “Seventeen” now trending on Spotify.

The first 11 semi-finalists took the stage on Monday, April 25. They were: Ada Leann (Michigan), AleXa (Oklahoma), Allen Stone (Washington), Hueston (Rhode Island), Jared Lee (Massachusetts), Jonah Prill (Montana), Jordan Smith (Kentucky), MARi (New Hampshire), Ni/Co (Alabama), Riker Lynch (Colorado) and Ryan Charles (Wyoming). After they all performed on the big stage, Allen Stone received a free pass to the Grand Finals by the national jury. Four other acts will advance thanks solely by America’s votes.

“American Song Contest” is based on the worldwide phenomenon “Eurovision Song Contest,” which has been a mega hit overseas for the past six decades. The American version of the musical reality TV series features live original performances from 56 acts representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital. The winning act in the season finale will earn the title of Best Original Song. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg serve as hosts and executive producers.